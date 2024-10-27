Trump veers away from swing states for his Madison Square Garden moment

Jill Colvin
·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is finally getting his Madison Square Garden moment.

With just over a week to go before Election Day, the former president will take the stage at one of the country's most iconic venues, hosting a hometown rally to deliver his campaign's closing message against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Madison Square Garden is the center of the universe," said Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller, noting the venue's storied history hosting events including the 1971 “Fight of the Century."

The rally is one of a series of detours Trump has made from battleground states, including a recent rally in Coachella, California — best known for the famous music festival named after the town — and one over the summer on the Jersey Shore. This summer he campaigned in the South Bronx.

While some Democrats and TV pundits have questioned Trump’s decision to hold what they dismiss as vanity events, the rally guarantees Trump what he most craves: the spotlight, wall-to-wall coverage and a national audience.

Along with trying to energize his base, Trump's campaign has been trying to court the few remaining undecided voters, many of whom don't get their news from traditional outlets.

To reach them, Trump has spent hours appearing on popular podcasts. And his campaign has worked to create viral moments like his visit last weekend to a McDonald’s restaurant, where he made fries and served supporters through the drive-thru window. Video of the stop posted by his campaign has been viewed more than 40 million times on TikTok alone.

“He’s not just going to be speaking to the attendees inside Madison Square Garden. There will be people tuning in from battleground states all across the country,” said former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican and ally of the former president, who said Trump has been talking about holding an event at the venue since the start of his campaign.

Harris has also traveled to non-battleground states for major events intended to drive a national message. She appeared in Houston Friday with music superstar Beyoncé to speak about reproductive rights, and will deliver her own closing argument Tuesday from the Ellipse in Washington, where Trump spoke ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Trump will be joined at the rally by supporters including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has spent tens of millions of dollars to boost his campaign.

‘The world’s most famous arena’

Trump often compares himself to the country’s greatest entertainers. The former reality TV star has long talked about wanting to hold a rally at the venue dubbed “The World’s Most Famous Arena," raising the idea in interviews and private conversations.

“New York is part of his DNA. Madison Square Garden is part of his DNA,” said New York State Republican Chairman Ed Cox.

While Trump continues to insist the rally is part of his effort to win New York — a state President Joe Biden carried four years ago with more than 60% of the vote — he's made clear it's also personal.

“It’s the New York, but it’s also, you know, it’s MSG, it’s Madison Square Garden,” Trump said during a recent radio interview. “Guys like you and I, that means a lot, those words. Madison Square Garden, right? Don’t you think so? ... It’s a very big stop.”

The venue also has a history in politics, hosting events with Dwight Eisenhower and Franklin D. Roosevelt. In 1962, John F. Kennedy Jr. held a birthday celebration at the stadium where Marilyn Monroe famously sang “Happy Birthday to You, Mr. President.”

But if there’s one bit of Garden history Trump might want to replicate, it's when Grover Cleveland accepted his party’s nomination in 1892, three years after leaving the White House. He went on to win the election, becoming the first and only president to serve two non-consecutive terms.

House control could run through New York’s suburbs

Beyond the national spotlight and the appeal of appearing on one of the world's most famous stages, Republicans in the state say the rally will also help down-ballot candidates.

New York is home to a handful of competitive congressional races that could determine which party controls the House next year.

Zeldin ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2022, but did better than expected, driving turnout in competitive districts that helped House Republicans win a tiny majority. That underscored, he said, the importance of the top of the ticket doing as well as possible. He said the Garden event is sure to be featured on newscasts in areas with high-stakes races like suburban Long Island, where Trump held a packed, raucous rally last month.

Trump will also use the stop as a major fundraising opportunity as he continues to seriously lag Harris in the money race.

A native returns to the city that made him and convicted him

New York has not voted for a Republican for president in 40 years. But that hasn't stopped Trump from continuing to insist he believes he can win.

“We think there’s a chance,” he said on “The Brian Kilmeade Show” earlier this week, pointing to frustrations over an influx of migrants to the city and concerns over crime.

Trump routinely uses his hometown as a foil before audiences in other states, painting a dark vision of the city that bears little resemblance to reality. He’s cast it as crime-ridden and overrun by violent, immigrant gangs who have taken over Fifth and Madison avenues and occupied Times Square.

Trump has a complicated history with the place where he built his business empire and that made him a tabloid and reality TV star. Its residents indicted him last year on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He was found guilty in that case, and also found liable in civil court for business fraud and sexual abuse.

___

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in Novi, Michigan, contributed to this report.

Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

