Trump victory doesn’t mean net zero is worthless, insists Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that the election of Donald Trump has not rendered Britain’s efforts to achieve Net Zero effectively worthless.

The Prime Minister said the UK will forge ahead with its green targets even as the US is expected to vastly scale back its climate ambitions.

He was speaking en route to the G20 summit, in Brazil, where he is expected to meet with Joe Biden, the outgoing President, for the last time.

The president-elect has savaged the Democrats’ green agenda, which has seen billions of dollars poured into subsidising renewable energy.

He has named a fracking executive as his new energy secretary and is expected to kickstart a fresh boom in US production of oil and natural gas.

Both he and Javier Milei, the right-wing Argentinian leader, are also said to be attempting to block any new agreements on climate at the G20 summit.

Donald Trump is expected to preside over a boom in US oil and gas production - CHRIS UNGER

Sir Keir was asked whether the pair’s actions effectively sounded “the death knell for the fight for the environment” on an international level.

The Prime Minister replied: “No, I don’t think so. In addition to this being an obligation, which is on all of us to play our part, it is also the single biggest set of opportunities that we have as a country to get ahead on the economy.

“I think this is a huge opportunity, it’s obvious to me that global investors also think it’s a huge opportunity.

“I intend to be in the race for those chops to win those contracts, and I want to win that race in the UK, because I think it’ll be a real important game changer for our economy.”

Britain produces less than one percent of global emissions, while the US accounts for 12.6pc and is the world’s second largest polluter behind China.

Sir Keir insisted the green revolution will create jobs in the UK, saying he wanted to increase the number of wind turbines manufactured domestically.

Javier Milei and Trump are said to be attempting to block any new agreements on climate at the G20 summit - TOMAS CUESTA

His remarks came after Downing Street faced criticism over its decision to take 470 delegates to last week’s COP climate summit in Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister and Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary, were accompanied by a huge retinue as they made the 5,000-mile round-trip to Baku.

Critics accused Sir Keir of hypocrisy as he used his speech to urge other countries to “come forward with ambitious targets of their own” on reducing emissions.

Graham Stringer, a former Labour minister, told the Mail on Sunday the trip was “symbolic of the hypocrisy of the Net Zero policy”.

“There are more private jets and large jets going to Baku than anywhere else at the moment. It’s a complete waste of money,” he said.