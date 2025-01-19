Trump vows to release JFK, MLK assassination reports and teases decision on Jan 6 ‘hostages’ at DC rally: Live

President-elect Donald Trump is taking a victory lap at a campaign-style rally in Washington, D.C., a day before he is sworn in for his second term, four years after losing re-election.

The “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at the Capital One Arena is just one of the many events celebrating the incoming administration. The president-elect gave a campaign-style speech alongside other MAGA world luminaries — including Elon Musk, the Trump family, and Megyn Kelly.

There were also musical performances from Kid Rock, Lee Greenwood, and the Village People, who joined Trump on stage.

Freezing cold weather is gripping much of the northeastern U.S., so the inauguration ceremony on Monday has been moved inside to the Capitol’s rotunda. The last time this happened was at Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985.

On day one, the president-elect plans to sign more than 200 executive orders — a record — covering everything from border security and energy to ending DEI programs.

The Independent has learned that Trump will begin his term with only one-quarter of the staff he needs — a notable failure of the Project 2025 plan to fill all roles from day one.

23:10 , Oliver O'Connell

During his remarks at his victory rally, Donald Trump confirms he will visit the site of the Los Angeles wildfires that devastated the suburbs of the city and left at least 25 dead.

TRUMP CONFIRMS visit to CA on Friday. https://t.co/IeoFSfwUP3 — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) January 19, 2025

Watch: Trump teases decision on Jan 6 ‘hostages’ tomorrow

23:03 , Oliver O'Connell

“Tomorrow everyone in this arena will be very happy with my decision on the J6 hostages. I think you’ll be very, very happy. I would say about 99.9% in this beautiful arena,” says Trump at his victory rally.

Trump: "Tomorrow everybody in this very large arena will be very happy with my decision on the J6 hostages." pic.twitter.com/amkisZAB3Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 19, 2025

‘We’re going to make a lot of money’: Trump boasts about saving TikTok at DC rally day before inauguration

23:00 , Oliver O'Connell

President-elect Donald Trump boasted about his efforts to “save” TikTok during his pre-inauguration rally.

Trump is speaking at his “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” inside Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena this Sunday evening, less than 24 hours before he’s set to take office.

“As of today, TikTok is back,” Trump said. “So, you know, I did a little TikTok thing. We have a guy...he’s a young kid, like 21 years old, and we hired this guy, and I went on Tiktok. Can you believe what I’ll do to win an election?”

“So whether you like Tiktok or not, we’re going to make a lot of money,” he added.

Katie Hawkinson reports from Washington, D.C.

Trump boasts about saving TikTok at DC rally: ‘We’re going to make a lot of money’

Trump says he will released records on assassinations of JFK, RFK, and Martin Luther King Jr

22:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump says he’s going to declassify records on the assassinations of John F Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy, and Martin Luther King, in addition to other classified documents of national interest.

“We are going to make public remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other topics of great public interest. It’s all going to be released, Uncle Sam.”

As Allan Smith of NBC News recalls, Trump tried this in his first term:

To be clear, Trump tried to release all the JFK records during his first term. Ultimately didn't happenhttps://t.co/T6kB5JRwqN — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) January 19, 2025

Musk says teases lots of ‘significant’ changes in his role at DOGE

22:55 , Oliver O'Connell

Elon Musk, whom Donald Trump has appointed to head up the Department of Government Efficiency, made brief remarks on stage at the victory rally.

“We’re looking forward to making a lot of changes.. What matters going forward is to actually make significant changes.. and set the foundation for America to be strong forever.”

Musk: We’re looking forward to making a lot of changes.. What matters going forward is to actually make significant changes.. and set the foundation for America to be strong forever pic.twitter.com/alHCZnKdjp — Acyn (@Acyn) January 19, 2025

The president-elect then offly said: “He knows those computers better than anybody. All those computers. Those vote-counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide.”

Trump: He was very effective. He knows those computers better than anybody. Those vote counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide. It was pretty good. Thank you to Elon pic.twitter.com/czocksYsBU — Acyn (@Acyn) January 19, 2025

Trump says staff tried to talk him out of signing so many executive orders on day one

22:51 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump says his staff tried to talk him out of signing so many executive orders on his first day in office and instead suggested spreading them out.

“Like hell we are,” Trump says he responded.

Trump to sign more than 200 executive orders on first day in office, report says

22:42 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox News Digital reports that Donald Trump will sign more than 200 executive actions on his first day in office

This record-setting first wave of policy priorities will focus on border security, energy, reducing the cost of living for American families, ending DEI programs across the federal government, and more, the network reports.

According to a senior administration official, Trump is set to sign multiple “omnibus” executive orders, each containing dozens of major executive actions.

“The president is issuing a historic series of executive orders and actions that will fundamentally reform the American government, including the complete and total restoration of American sovereignty,” the official told Fox News Digital.

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich tweeted out the following list of what the orders will do:

close the border to all illegal aliens via proclamation and declare a national emergency at the border

direct designations of cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

re-institute "Remain in Mexico," "Catch and Release," and direct the military to construct a new phase of the border wall

"fully unleash" Alaskan energy, terminate Biden policies that have "constrained US supply"

return federal workers to in-person work

strengthen control over senior government officials and implement a new merit-based hiring review

suspend security clearances for the 51 national security officials who "lied" about Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election

end all DEI programs across the federal government

establish a new Department of Government Efficiency hiring freeze

declare a national energy emergency and pause all offshore wind leases

withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord

direct all agencies and departments to remove all federal actions that increase costs for families and consumers

🚨🚨NEWS: President-elect Trump's 200 DAY ONE executive orders will:



-close the border to all illegal aliens via proclamation and declare a national emergency at the border

-direct designations of cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

-re-institute "Remain in Mexico,"… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 19, 2025

Watch: Trump says ‘As of today, TikTok is back!'

22:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump: "As of today, TikTok is back! ... we won the youth vote by 36 points. So I like TikTok." (The number Trump cites here is made up) pic.twitter.com/wqpLjbtsYC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 19, 2025

Huge crowd gathered for Trump remarks — but some empty seats high up

22:35 , Oliver O'Connell

A look at the large crowd in Capital One Arena as Trump speaks.



Around 20k capacity, some empty seats at the top. pic.twitter.com/qSsH7iba8m — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) January 19, 2025

Watch: Trump says his administration ‘will inherit disasters at home and abroad'

22:33 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump lowers expectations: "Our new administration will inherit disasters at home and abroad." pic.twitter.com/JmO6rEqOcJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 19, 2025

Trump considering rejecting UK PM’s nominee for ambassador to the US

22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump is considering rejecting Sir Keir Starmer’s nominee for UK ambassador to the US in what would be an extremely rare move.

Sources within the Trump team have told The Independent that it is still not certain Peter Mandelson’s credentials will be accepted by Mr Trump after he becomes president.

David Maddox, The Independent’s political editor, reports from Washington, DC.

Trump considering rejecting Mandelson as Starmer’s nominee for ambassador to the US

22:25 , Oliver O'Connell

There were speeches from some of the incoming president’s family, including Eric and Lara Trump — whose children recited the Pledge of Allegiance — Donald Trump Jr, and his daughter Kai Trump.

Eric Trump, from left, with son Luke, wife Lara Trump, daughter Carolina and Donald Trump Jr. with his daughter Kai Madison Trump (AP)

Donald Trump takes to the stage at victory rally

22:21 , Oliver O'Connell

After Lee Greenwood sang his hit “Proud to be an American,” Donald Trump walked through the aisles in Capitol One Arena down to the stage, shaking hands as supporters tried to snap selfies.

Trump tells Capitol One Arena: “Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline.”

he's coming through the crowd like The Shield! pic.twitter.com/vdkmMfSWcG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 19, 2025

22:18 , Oliver O'Connell

Dana White, CEO of UFC, speaks before President-elect Donald Trump arrives (AP)

Melania Trump launches meme

22:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Mirroring her husband, incoming first lady Melania Trump launches her own meme coin, less than 24 hours before returning to the White House.

The Official Melania Meme is live!



You can buy $MELANIA now. https://t.co/8FXvlMBhVf



FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P pic.twitter.com/t2vYiahRn6 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 19, 2025

22:12 , Oliver O'Connell

Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, speaks about the Gaza ceasefire (AP)

Watch: Stephen Miller claims sex determined by god not biology

22:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Stephen Miller: "There are men and there are women. And it's not up to you whether you're a man or a woman. That's a decision that's made by God and it can't be changed." pic.twitter.com/Y3sh02bsos — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 19, 2025

Trump reveals the three themes of his inauguration speech

22:00 , Phil Thomas

Donald Trump has reportedly said the three main themes of his inaugural speech on Monday will be “unity, strength and fairness.”

The president-elect, who will be sworn in for his second term at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., has also said that he will sign around 100 executive actions on his first day, with the focus on immigration.

He has previously promised action on at least 59 topics on his first day in office, including “the largest deportation” in US history, ending the war in Ukraine and pardoning the January 6 rioters.

Read on...

Trump reveals the three themes of his inauguration speech

When will Trump sign his planned executive orders tomorrow?

21:58 , Oliver O'Connell

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports that Donald Trump’s current plan is to sign executive orders on Capitol Hill after he’s sworn in. She cites Jason Miller, Trump’s political strategist.

He will then sign more orders once he arrives at the Capitol One arena, where his supporters will watch the inauguration, now that it has been moved indoors.

Miller warns that plans are shifting.

The current plan is for Trump to sign executive orders on Capitol Hill after he’s sworn in — and then sign more once he arrives at the Capitol One arena where his supporters will be watching the inauguration now that it’s been moved indoors, per Jason Miller, who notes plans are… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 19, 2025

In pictures: MAGA celebrates Trump’s return to the White House

21:55 , Oliver O'Connell

Actor Jon Voight speaks at Donald Trump's victory rally on January 19, 2025 (Getty Images)

Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, speaks at the Capital One Arena (REUTERS)

Media personality Megyn Kelly gave a fiery speech attacking Kamala Harris and Hollywood celebrities (Getty Images)

Watch: Jon Voight says Trump will ‘bring god back to our nation’s truths'

22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Voight: Donald J. Trump fought hard to save this country and now he will bring god back to our nation's truths. pic.twitter.com/94qTg7MD9n — Acyn (@Acyn) January 19, 2025

Bannon mocks Musk, Zuckerberg and Bezos as Trump ‘supplicants’

21:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Steve Bannon has intensified the MAGA civil war by comparing the sudden support for Donald Trump from tech titans Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos to the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II.

Trump’s one-time White House chief strategist fired his latest broadside against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk in an interview with ABC News the weekend before his former boss is sworn in for a second term.

Phil Thomas reports.

Bannon calls Musk, Zuckerberg and Bezos ‘supplicants’ before Trump

Watch: Justin Quiles says he loves Trump because he’s not a puppet

21:39 , Oliver O'Connell

Quiles: I always say I love President Trump because he's not a puppet, you know? pic.twitter.com/IumGgXxEqq — Acyn (@Acyn) January 19, 2025

Who is performing tomorrow at Trump’s inauguration?

21:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on January 20.

At the ceremony in Washington, D.C. on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will take the oath of office and assume their positions in the White House.

However, the inauguration ceremony will be more than just a swearing-in — Trump’s team has just released the schedule of events, revealing those who will perform at the event, The Spectator World reports.

Here’s what you need to know about the line-up for Trump and Vances’ inauguration:

Who is performing at Trump’s inauguration?

Kid Rock kicks of this afternoon’s performances

21:39 , Oliver O'Connell

Kid Rock performs during a victory rally for President-elect Donald Trump (REUTERS)

Watch: Opening prayer at Trump victory rally

21:38 , Oliver O'Connell

“Every tongue that rises up against you in judgment will be condemned...”

Opening prayer at the Trump rally: President Trump, we set the name of the lord upon you and we declare that no weapon formed against you will prosper. That every tongue that rises up against you in judgement will be condemned. pic.twitter.com/fJA0ajkE2X — Acyn (@Acyn) January 19, 2025

Elon Musk among scheduled speakers at today’s Trump victory rally — here’s who else is coming up...

21:38 , Oliver O'Connell

Elon Musk is set to speak at President-elect Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., rally on Sunday alongside Hulk Hogan and Dana White, according to NBC News.

Trump family members will also speak at the rally at Capital One Arena — which kicked off at 3:30 p.m. — here’s who else is speaking and performing:

Elon Musk is set to speak at Trump’s pre-inauguration rally. Here’s who will join him

Watch the rally here:

Watch live: Donald Trump hosts victory rally ahead of presidential inauguration

GOP leaders briefed on Trump’s first executive orders

21:37 , Oliver O'Connell

The Wall Street Journal reports that Stephen Miller, Donald Trump’s incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, briefed Republican leaders earlier this afternoon about the executive orders the new president is expected to issue after being sworn in tomorrow.

That includes declaring a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border, rescinding Biden administration directives on diversity, equity and inclusion, and unwinding President Joe Biden’s limits on drilling offshore and on federal land.

TikTok back online and thanks ‘efforts of President Trump’

21:36 , Oliver O'Connell

TikTok credited “President Trump’s efforts” with getting the social media app back online on Sunday following a brief shutdown.

President-elect Donald Trump intervened on Sunday by announcing he would issue an executive order on Monday to give TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, a reprieve after the ban on the Chinese-owned app came into effect.

Rhian Lubin has been following developments today.

TikTok back online and thanks ‘efforts of President Trump’ for intervening after ban

Nelly responds to backlash over performance at Trump inauguration ball

21:36 , Oliver O'Connell

Rapper Nelly has responded after facing backlash for his decision to perform at one of Donald Trump’s inauguration balls on Monday (January 20).

Citing sources, CBS reported on Friday that the “Dilemma” star was set to perform at the Inaugural Liberty Ball in Washington D.C.

Tom Murray has the story.

Nelly hits back at rampant criticism over performance at Trump inauguration ball

As he returns to the White House, Trump will begin ‘two year race’ to change America and the world

21:35 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump and his team will be in “a two-year race” to change the US - and the world - from the moment he is inaugurated inside the Capitol on Monday.

Sources close to the 47th president of the United States of America have privately noted that he has until the midterm elections in November 2026 to fulfill his policy agenda while the Republicans still have control of the Congress and Senate.

David Maddox, The Independent’s political editor, reports from Washington, D.C.

Trump to start ‘two year race’ to change America and the world as he returns to power