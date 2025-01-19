Trump to take victory lap ahead of inauguration with Washington DC rally: Live updates

President-elect Donald Trump will take a victory lap at a campaign-style rally in Washington, D.C., a day before he is sworn in for his second term, four years after losing re-election.

The “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at the Capital One Arena is just one of the many events celebrating the incoming administration. It will also be Trump’s first major speech in Washington since he urged his supporters to march on January 6, 2021.

Freezing cold weather is gripping much of the northeastern U.S., so the inauguration ceremony on Monday has been moved inside to the Capitol’s rotunda. The last time this happened was at Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985.

The president-elect, Melania Trump, and their son, Barron Trump, arrived in the D.C. area on Saturday evening and traveled to Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, to watch a fireworks display.

Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters marched to the Lincoln Memorial echoing the demonstrations when Trump first assumed office.

The Independent has learned that Trump will begin his term with only one-quarter of the staff he needs — a notable failure of the Project 2025 plan to fill all roles from day one.

Key points

Watch LIVE: Trump hosts victory rally ahead of presidential inauguration

Trump to begin ‘two year race’ to change America and the world

TikTok back online and thanks ‘efforts of President Trump’

Bannon mocks Musk, Zuckerberg and Bezos as Trump ‘supplicants’

When will Trump sign his planned executive orders tomorrow?

21:58 , Oliver O'Connell

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports that Donald Trump’s current plan is to sign executive orders on Capitol Hill after he’s sworn in. She cites Jason Miller, Trump’s political strategist.

He will then sign more orders once he arrives at the Capitol One arena, where his supporters will watch the inauguration, now that it has been moved indoors.

Miller warns that plans are shifting.

The current plan is for Trump to sign executive orders on Capitol Hill after he’s sworn in — and then sign more once he arrives at the Capitol One arena where his supporters will be watching the inauguration now that it’s been moved indoors, per Jason Miller, who notes plans are… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 19, 2025

In pictures: MAGA celebrates Trump’s return to the White House

21:55 , Oliver O'Connell

Actor Jon Voight speaks at Donald Trump's victory rally on January 19, 2025 (Getty Images)

Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, speaks at the Capital One Arena (REUTERS)

Media personality Megyn Kelly gave a fiery speech attacking Kamala Harris and Hollywood celebrities (Getty Images)

Bannon mocks Musk, Zuckerberg and Bezos as Trump ‘supplicants’

21:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Steve Bannon has intensified the MAGA civil war by comparing the sudden support for Donald Trump from tech titans Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos to the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II.

Trump’s one-time White House chief strategist fired his latest broadside against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk in an interview with ABC News the weekend before his former boss is sworn in for a second term.

Phil Thomas reports.

Bannon calls Musk, Zuckerberg and Bezos ‘supplicants’ before Trump

Watch: Justin Quiles says he loves Trump because he’s not a puppet

21:39 , Oliver O'Connell

Quiles: I always say I love President Trump because he's not a puppet, you know? pic.twitter.com/IumGgXxEqq — Acyn (@Acyn) January 19, 2025

Who is performing tomorrow at Trump’s inauguration?

21:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on January 20.

At the ceremony in Washington, D.C. on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will take the oath of office and assume their positions in the White House.

However, the inauguration ceremony will be more than just a swearing-in — Trump’s team has just released the schedule of events, revealing those who will perform at the event, The Spectator World reports.

Here’s what you need to know about the line-up for Trump and Vances’ inauguration:

Who is performing at Trump’s inauguration?

Kid Rock kicks of this afternoon’s performances

21:39 , Oliver O'Connell

Kid Rock performs during a victory rally for President-elect Donald Trump (REUTERS)

Watch: Opening prayer at Trump victory rally

21:38 , Oliver O'Connell

“Every tongue that rises up against you in judgment will be condemned...”

Opening prayer at the Trump rally: President Trump, we set the name of the lord upon you and we declare that no weapon formed against you will prosper. That every tongue that rises up against you in judgement will be condemned. pic.twitter.com/fJA0ajkE2X — Acyn (@Acyn) January 19, 2025

Elon Musk among scheduled speakers at today’s Trump victory rally — here’s who else is coming up...

21:38 , Oliver O'Connell

Elon Musk is set to speak at President-elect Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., rally on Sunday alongside Hulk Hogan and Dana White, according to NBC News.

Trump family members will also speak at the rally at Capital One Arena — which kicked off at 3:30 p.m. — here’s who else is speaking and performing:

Elon Musk is set to speak at Trump’s pre-inauguration rally. Here’s who will join him

Watch the rally here:

Watch live: Donald Trump hosts victory rally ahead of presidential inauguration

GOP leaders briefed on Trump’s first executive orders

21:37 , Oliver O'Connell

The Wall Street Journal reports that Stephen Miller, Donald Trump’s incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, briefed Republican leaders earlier this afternoon about the executive orders the new president is expected to issue after being sworn in tomorrow.

That includes declaring a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border, rescinding Biden administration directives on diversity, equity and inclusion, and unwinding President Joe Biden’s limits on drilling offshore and on federal land.

TikTok back online and thanks ‘efforts of President Trump’

21:36 , Oliver O'Connell

TikTok credited “President Trump’s efforts” with getting the social media app back online on Sunday following a brief shutdown.

President-elect Donald Trump intervened on Sunday by announcing he would issue an executive order on Monday to give TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, a reprieve after the ban on the Chinese-owned app came into effect.

Rhian Lubin has been following developments today.

TikTok back online and thanks ‘efforts of President Trump’ for intervening after ban

Nelly responds to backlash over performance at Trump inauguration ball

21:36 , Oliver O'Connell

Rapper Nelly has responded after facing backlash for his decision to perform at one of Donald Trump’s inauguration balls on Monday (January 20).

Citing sources, CBS reported on Friday that the “Dilemma” star was set to perform at the Inaugural Liberty Ball in Washington D.C.

Tom Murray has the story.

Nelly hits back at rampant criticism over performance at Trump inauguration ball

As he returns to the White House, Trump will begin ‘two year race’ to change America and the world

21:35 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump and his team will be in “a two-year race” to change the US - and the world - from the moment he is inaugurated inside the Capitol on Monday.

Sources close to the 47th president of the United States of America have privately noted that he has until the midterm elections in November 2026 to fulfill his policy agenda while the Republicans still have control of the Congress and Senate.

David Maddox, The Independent’s political editor, reports from Washington, D.C.

Trump to start ‘two year race’ to change America and the world as he returns to power