COVID-19 updates:

Tell us: Do you plan no taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

Trump virus co-ordinator Birx seeks role in Biden government

·6 min read

WASHINGTON — When Dr. Deborah Birx was brought into President Donald Trump’s orbit to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, she had a sterling reputation as a former U.S. Army physician, a globally recognized AIDS researcher and a rare Obama administration holdover.

Less than 10 months later, as Trump’s time in office nears its end, the White House coronavirus task force co-ordinator ’s reputation is frayed. And after serving every president since Ronald Reagan, her future in the incoming Joe Biden administration is uncertain.

Over the course of the pandemic, Birx drew criticism from public health experts and Democratic lawmakers for not speaking out forcefully against the Republican president when he contradicted advice from medical advisers and scientists about how to fight the virus.

On everything from Trump’s aversion to masks to his dangerous suggestion that ingesting bleach might ward off the virus, critics and backers say Birx stepped carefully to try to maintain her influence in hopes of pushing the president to listen to the scientists.

“The president’s departure from reality become so extreme that it put her and others on the task force in an untenable position,” said Michael Weinstein, who heads the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and got to know Birx professionally after she was named the global AIDS co-ordinator in 2014.

“History will have to judge whether they enabled the president by giving him credibility based on their expertise or whether she and the others did more in helping prevent more people from being hurt by the craziness,” he said.

Birx has made clear that she wants to stick around to help the Biden administration roll out vaccines and persuade the American people to be inoculated.

She has reached out to Biden advisers in recent days as she tries to make the case for a role in the incoming Democratic president’s virus response effort, according to a person familiar with the Biden team’s personnel deliberations and a Trump administration coronavirus task force official. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions.

Birx has conveyed that, at best, she envisions herself in a scaled-back role as Biden shapes his own team. Biden has already appointed transition co-chair and Obama administration alumnus Jeffrey Zients to serve as White House coronavirus co-ordinator . But Birx's reluctance to publicly challenge Trump when he downplayed the virus has left some in Biden's transition skeptical that she retains credibility with the public, according to the person familiar with Biden transition deliberations.

Speaking at a Wall Street Journal CEO conference on Tuesday, Birx, a public servant for 40 years, said she planned to remain in government but has yet to hear from the Biden transition team about how or if she’ll be used on the pandemic.

Birx was pulled away from her ambassadorial post as the U.S. global AIDS co-ordinator to assist the task force. She worked alongside her mentor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, who was less hesitant to directly contradict questionable statements by Trump. She was appointed to the AIDS post in 2014 by President Barack Obama, and it is up to Biden whether to return her to that position.

“I think the one thing I bring to this is really understanding epidemics around the globe," she said.

The Biden transition team declined to comment. A White House task force spokesman said Birx was unavailable for comment.

Birx certainly had fans in Biden’s orbit before and immediately after she was tapped to serve as coronavirus co-ordinator in the Trump White House.

Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, called Birx “great." Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who will serve as a special envoy on climate for Biden, described Birx at her 2014 swearing-in ceremony to serve as the U.S. global AIDS co-ordinator as someone who “embodies the best of what it means to be a pioneer, to be a practitioner, and a public servant all rolled into one."

In her coronavirus task force role, Birx faced criticism for defending Trump after he suggested during an April briefing that ultraviolet light and ingesting disinfectants could serve as treatment for the virus. Birx explained that Trump “likes to talk that through out loud and really have that dialogue.”

Birx urged Trump to follow the data as he pushed to relax social distancing restrictions. She wasn’t above flattering the president. She faced criticism after she said in a television interview early in the crisis that Trump’s “ability to analyze and integrate data that comes out of his long history in business has really been a real benefit during these discussions about medical issues.”

Jeremy Konyndyk, now a member of the Biden transition’s Health and Human Services team, applauded Birx’s appointment early in the crisis. But Konyndyk, who led USAID’s Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance in the Obama administration, soon became a critic.

“My confidence in Dr. Birx has been eroding in recent weeks,” Konyndyk tweeted after Birx defended Trump’s decision in April to suspend funding for the World Health Organization. “But with this, it is lost. This statement is not credible as public health analysis, and is clearly not intended to be.”

Weeks later, Konyndyk tweeted that Birx “has repeatedly undermined her scientific credibility, publicly, in order to shield the President.”

By late summer, Birx’s stock in Trump’s eyes also diminished.

Trump was irate with Birx for what he called a “pathetic” response to criticism from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Democratic speaker said in early August that she had “no confidence” in Birx for not pushing back harder on the president as he repeatedly diminished the impact of the virus.

Days later, Trump brought on as a pandemic adviser Dr. Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist and fellow at Stanford University’s conservative Hoover Institution and a critic of virus-related restrictions on the economy. Birx's public role at the White House was sharply reduced after that, and she spent recent months travelling the country urging states to be more aggressive in fighting the virus.

In recent days, Birx has herself become more pointed in her criticism of Trump.

Asked during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday about officials in the Trump administration repeatedly flouting public health experts' pleas for Americans to avoid large gatherings and commit to wearing face masks, Birx voiced concern about leaders “parroting myths.”

“And I think our job is to constantly say those are myths, they are wrong and you can see the evidence base,” Birx said.

___

Madhani reported from Chicago.

Aamer Madhani And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Thunderstorm rumbles through St. John's as snow causes delays in central Newfoundland

    A storm system lit up the skies of the St. John's area overnight with lightning, while further west it turned into a sticky snowfall creating numerous closures Wednesday morning.The low-pressure system moving across Newfoundland created a mix of weather, including thunderclaps and flashes of lightning rarely seen in December, as heavy rain pelted St. John's and the rest of the Avalon Peninsula in the early hours of the morning.The showers are expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon. The Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista Peninsula and Clarenville areas remain under a wind warning, as westerlies are expected to pick up and gust to between 80 and 100 km/hr through the later morning into the afternoon. Further west, the rain fell as snow, causing numerous school delays in central Newfoundland.As of 6:30 a.m., about 13 centimetres had fallen in the Gander area, according to meteorologist Jody Boyd, who also said around 10 centimetres had fallen in the Grand Falls-Windsor and Lewisporte area.Check out the latest closures on Storm CentreThe Bonavista North, Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor areas remained under a snowfall warning for Wednesday, with another two to five centimetres expected to accumulate as the storm tapers off throughout the day.Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • 'Breathe and count:' Simple act of breathing sapped energy, says Saskatoon woman hospitalized with COVID-19

    Speaking from her hospital room in Saskatoon, Kathy Ziglo recalls not being too worried about COVID-19 earlier this winter. "I remember not that long ago, six weeks ago, I was having a conversation with my mom," she said. "And [I know] COVID is real — no ifs, ands or buts — but ... I was like, 'Man, Mom, I don't even know anyone who's even gone for a test. I don't know anyone who's sick.'"But within the month, people she knew started getting sick — acquaintances, her neighbour across the street. Then her partner, Patty, tested positive for the illness, after attending a curling bonspiel in Regina where a number of participants were later diagnosed with COVID-19. And then Ziglo, a 47-year-old administrator at Reliance Home Comfort in Saskatoon, started showing symptoms. "I started feeling body pains, aches, flu-like symptoms," she said. "And then I had gastrointestinal symptoms.… I couldn't keep anything down."After a week of trying to manage her symptoms at home, Ziglo knew she needed medical attention. "So I called [HealthLine] 811, and they recommended that I call 911 and go to the hospital," she said."In my mind, I was just going to be going for IV fluids," she said. She had borrowed a blood oxygen monitoring device from a neighbour, which showed her levels were within a normal range."So I really just thought I was weak."When the paramedics arrived, Ziglo said they tried to persuade her to stay home despite her symptoms. "They said, 'You realize that by going into the hospital, as a COVID-positive patient, you're putting people at risk?'" she recalled."And I said, 'I'm putting myself at risk by not going to the hospital.' [So] I got into the ambulance, at which point in time they asked me again if I felt it was the right thing to be going to the hospital. And I said yes."By the time Ziglo got to the hospital, her oxygen levels were dropping and she started finding it difficult to breathe. She was first placed in a highly ventilated "makeshift ER," then transferred to the ICU. Within hours, she was told she might have to be intubated. "I asked the doctors how long I had [before intubation]," she said. "They said they had to do some bloodwork, and I had about two hours. So I just remember staring at the wall. … I started counting these tacks that were on the wall, and I just said 'breathe and count.'"In the meantime, she called her family. Her partner was "beside herself" that she brought COVID home, Ziglo said.She tried to sound healthy for her parents, even though her voice wasn't strong. 'I could see myself scrambling'And while her oxygen levels eventually stabilized enough that she did not require intubation, she said the simple act of breathing took all her energy and concentration for two days. "Honestly, for the next 48 hours, I stared at those two pieces of paper on the wall, and I counted tacks and I breathed and I counted and I breathed," she said."And it was honestly the only thing I thought about. I didn't think about my family, I didn't think about my friends … all I did was put all my energy into counting the tacks and breathing."When her focus shifted, she would stop breathing, she said."I could see myself scrambling. So I would just go back to the tacks and count. I don't think I slept in 48 hours. I think all I did was stare at the wall. But it worked."Now Ziglo is on the mend, and she feels "pretty good" about her recovery. She's looking forward to getting a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available. "Every day I've made progress," she said. "Baby steps — it's amazing. I had a shower and I dried my hair and it was like I ran a flipping marathon.… The nurses here have been absolutely incredible." But she hopes her experiences will be a "reality check" for people to keep maintaining and strengthening their COVID precautions where they can. "You can have all your procedures and protocols in place, but at the end of the day, you just don't know who has the virus and who's carrying it," she said. "And clearly, it can pass quite easily."

  • At least 22 COVID-19 outbreaks linked to Sask. hockey teams, leagues or curling clubs in less than 4 weeks

    Nearly two dozen COVID-19 outbreaks were declared for Saskatchewan curling clubs and hockey teams or leagues in less than four weeks — including 10 outbreaks after the sports suspension was in effect.Five curling clubs and at least 17 hockey teams or leagues have had COVID-19 outbreaks since Nov. 13, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority's (SHA's) outbreak list."Don't play hockey, is the simple answer," said Ryan Demmer, University of Minnesota associate professor of epidemiology and community health, when asked how to avoid spread in those environments."The fact of the matter is this virus spreads by people breathing on each other."The Saskatchewan government announced on Nov. 25 that sports would be suspended starting that Friday.As of 12:01 a.m. CST on Nov. 27, all team sports and group activities were suspended. But athletes and dancers 18 years old or younger can keep practising in groups up to eight, assuming masks are worn and at least three metres of distance is maintained at all times.The suspension is in effect until at least Dec. 18, yet a combined 10 hockey teams or leagues and curling clubs have had COVID-19 outbreaks since the team sports suspension was in effect. The most recent was declared on Dec. 5 for the Adult Safe Hockey League in Saskatoon."While there have been a number of outbreaks recently associated with sports activities, the increased measures are a result of the fact that there is now significant community transmission of COVID-19," the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health said through a spokesperson."The measures introduced Nov. 27 are designed to slow transmission of the virus and its impact on the health care system, while being mindful of the impact on people's livelihoods."CBC News contacted the league manager, but they did not immediately responded.Some outbreaks, such as those declared on Nov. 22 for the Fort Knox hockey team of the Prairie Junior Hockey League and Balcarres Broncos senior hockey team, were linked to events outside the hockey environment.But the typical indoor hockey rink creates an environment that allows air to fester and germs to spread, said Demmer.Cold air drops toward the ice, but the boards trap the air on the ice surface. Players are then moving quickly, breathing heavily and within close proximity of each other in air that isn't being circulated, he said.Close contacts are defined as people who have been less than two metres from a positive case for more than 15 minutes.Hockey players and curlers are going to be on the ice for at least an hour, then could be congregating somewhere else such as a locker room afterward, said Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, University of Saskatchewan professor of community health and epidemiology."If you are a curler and not wearing a mask, you will be exposing yourself and others to the virus," said Muhajarine. "If you are a hockey player, you will be wearing a mouth guard, there will be a face shield… and that could cut down the amount of virus that's being exasperated out."But hockey players don't necessarily keep their mouths shut when they're careening down the length of the ice… and if they happen to be positive, they will be expelling this virus."Muhajarine suggests people consider how much of the virus is spreading in their respective community before participating in sports like hockey or curling. Instead, they could do something outdoors, he said.Both Muhajarine and Demmer noted that COVID-19 vaccines are starting to roll out, so if people can hang on for just a few more months as immunity builds, then sports can get back to normal.

  • New lab booking procedure draws criticism, highlights antiquated technology

    GUYSBOROUGH – “My concerns go right back to the lab in general; with COVID we have issues,” said Alison Myers, pharmacist and owner of Guysborough PharmaChoice, about the notification issued at the end of November describing changes to blood collection services at St. Martha’s Regional, Eastern Memorial, Guysborough Memorial and St. Mary’s Memorial hospitals. The changes to the booking procedure were outlined on Facebook by the Citizens Supporting Community Health Care group based in Guysborough. The message informed the public that, “appointments will no longer be able to be booked using the local lab numbers,” and should be made by calling 1-855-867-8821 or online at booking.nshealth.ca. In addition to this notification, an addendum by a Guysborough Memorial staff member stated, “Lab requisitions will no longer be faxed to any hospitals. You must take the lab requisition with you to the appointment.” Myers told The Journal that the first issue with lab work is the prolonged wait time.  “It’s three weeks to get an appointment right now, which is a problem in general. Second, is we’ve moved to online or calling (to book lab appointments) which is going to be a nightmare transition for people. And you could end up going to Antigonish, Guysborough or Canso, depending on the timing to get in for your appointment.” Myers highlighted several concerns about the need for patients to collect and deliver their own lab requestion forms; chief among those that patients who had virtual appointments would be forced to visit an “office that is trying to minimize people in it, to pick up a lab req [requisition].” While this may be the case, where a lab appointment is quickly available, in other instances, the requisition form can be mailed to the patient. But in Myers’ experience, these methods are not the only way patients can collect their lab requisition forms; there is another and it’s adding to her workload. “My concern with the faxing is that, they’ve moved to a virtual phone appointment model, partially due to COVID, partially due to convenience…. The problem that I have is people continued to have family doctors from outside of this area because of the difficulty to get a family doctor here, and so today a prime example, I get a prescription faxed in from a Halifax family physician and a lab req is right behind it. So, the person that is now going to get the lab req is me, in addition to the colonoscopy reqs that I get and all the information that the hospital needs to get out; that mail is not timely enough for them, I am getting. And then I feel I have to start chasing it down,” said Myers. “As a pharmacy owner, I foresee it being more work for me in the long run—taking it off someone else’s load and putting it on me—because the patient has to come in here and I haven’t closed my doors.” Myers adds the intuitive solution to this problem would be for the doctor to fax the lab requisition directly to the lab. “Not by mail, or not by pick-up, unless you are doing an in-person consultation,” she explains. Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) spokesperson Carla Adams told The Journal in an email interview last week that “lab offices are receiving hundreds of faxes a day, which is why we are asking patients to bring their requisition forms.” “Patients have always been required to have a requisition form in order to proceed with bloodwork, this has never changed,” Adams noted. Another concern that Myers has with sending lab requisitions to the pharmacy for pick up by the patient is privacy.  “Medication wise I probably do know most of their (the patients) information; to me it is a slight breach of confidentiality…. There is that chance that I don’t know everything about the patient.” An example Myers cites is that she had a needle stick and was scheduled for a prophylactic HIV test as part of standard protocol.  “That doesn’t need to go to someone who now thinks I have HIV. And not that the pharmacy is not confidential, because it is, but I just don’t think it is appropriate. I think it should go to the lab where the lab is dealing with the paperwork.” The use of the fax throughout NSHA is another concern that has been highlighted by this change in lab appointment booking. In 2016, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for Nova Scotia received a complaint about medical referrals being sent to a private business and not the intended medical office. The complaint resulted in a report written by then Information and Privacy Commissioner for Nova Scotia Catherine Tully on Nov. 23 of that year which stated, “Faxing is not preferred and should be used only if necessary. Reasonable security measures to consider whether to receive a fax include the sensitivity of the personal health information, the number of documents, and the urgency of their transmittal.” Dr. Leisha Hawker, co-chair of the Doctors Nova Scotia e-health committee, told The Journal Dec. 4 that NSHA is not yet ready to retire the fax machine.  “We still have a long way to go. The fax machine is still in use in health care pretty much because the IT systems that we have are very siloed, very antiquated; they don’t communicate or talk to one another. “All this time we are doing these computer things; mailing, scanning, faxing --I would rather be spending that time with patients. Front staff would rather be doing something else as well like answering the phone.… If we were able to streamline these things it would free up a lot of physician time, it would be a lot more efficient for our administrative staff as well,” said Hawker. When asked what was delaying the adoption of new technology which would make the fax obsolete, Hawker said government is working toward a ‘one patient, one record’ system where all components of the system could talk to each other. “Then we could get rid of the fax. I look forward to that day.” Hawker added, “I think the province wants to do it once and do it right.” Not an unreasonable sentiment given the difficulty in implementing some electronic systems in government; notably the federal government’s Phoenix payroll system which obstructed federal employees’ salaries for more than four years. When will NSHA finally send the fax to the scrap heap? Not soon enough for many. NSHA spokesperson Carla Adams stated, “In order to discontinue the use of faxing within Nova Scotia Health facilities, we require technology that supports electronic communication through other means. For example, electronic clinical documentation and computerized provider order entry (CPOE). It is anticipated that as we continue to look at ways to enhance our technologies and procedures over time, that the use of fax technology could change; however, we currently do not have a target date at this time to discontinue the use of this technology.”Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal

  • Telephone research poll held by Bruce Power

    Bruce Power has partnered with Ipsos-Reid, to conduct independent public opinion research, among residents of Bruce, Grey and Huron counties. The telephone poll, which will be conducted by Ipsos-Reid in December, will focus on a number of topics and issues, including Bruce Power’s COVID-19 response and how it can best support the community; the consultation and study process underway by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization to engage with the community in South Bruce and the broader region to select a site for a long-term Deep Geological Repository for Spent Nuclear Fuel; and support for and knowledge of Bruce Power, the nuclear industry, medical isotopes, and Ontario’s nuclear refurbishment projects. This research helps Bruce Power ensure it has a good understanding of the general public’s attitudes and opinions toward nuclear power, its role in the community, its Life-Extension Program, and how effectively we communicate with residents. Bruce Power has connected with residents and Indigenous communities in the past. Beginning in 2016, Bruce Power has conducted scientific environmental reviews, held open houses and regularly communicated about its ongoing operations through press releases and social media. Free summer bus tours have been available, welcoming thousands of visitors, in the years preceding the pandemic. Tammy Lindsay Schneider, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kincardine Independent

  • Kim's sister slams Seoul for questioning zero-virus claim

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister lambasted South Korea's foreign minister on Wednesday for questioning the North’s claim to be coronavirus free and warned of possible consequences.South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said over the weekend that it is hard to believe North Korea’s claim that it has had no virus outbreak. She added that the North has not responded to a South Korean offer of co-operation in jointly tackling the pandemic.Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's sister, responded in a statement carried by state media.“It can be seen from the reckless remarks made by her without any consideration of the consequences that she is too eager to further chill the frozen relations between North and South Korea,” Kim said.“Her real intention is very clear. We will never forget her words and she might have to pay dearly for it,” she said.The remarks show how sensitive North Korea is to what it considers any outside attempt to tarnish its image as it steps up its efforts to guard against the pandemic and the economic fallout.Despite its zero-virus case claim, North Korea’s state media have repeatedly said there is a “maximum emergency” anti-epidemic campaign in which it has closed its international borders, flown out diplomats and isolated residents with suspected symptoms.North Korea's border closure with China, its biggest trading partner, is wrecking its already fragile economy. The country has admitted it is facing “multiple crises” due to the pandemic, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions imposed over its nuclear program.Experts have said a major disease outbreak in North Korea could cause a humanitarian disaster because of its broken healthcare system.Kang, the South Korean foreign minister, told a forum in Bahrain on Saturday that the pandemic had "made North Korea more North Korea — that is, more closed, very top-down decision-making process where there is very little debate on their measures in dealing with COVID-19.”“They still say they do not have any cases, which is hard to believe," Kang said. "So, all signs are the regime is very intensely focused on controlling the disease that they say they do not have.”Also this week, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, the top U.S. official on North Korea, is in Seoul for talks on North Korea and other issues.In Washington, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said Biegun met Wednesday with First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon.Biegun “reaffirmed U.S. support for inter-Korean co-operation, and continued U.S. readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue with (North Korea) in the pursuit of complete denuclearization,” Brown said in a statement.South Korea’s spy agency recently told lawmakers that Kim Jong Un had ordered diplomats overseas to refrain from any acts that could provoke Washington because he is worried about President-elect Joe Biden’s expected new approach toward North Korea.Some observers say North Korea could still do something provocative to try to draw Biden’s attention and create the need to restart stalled nuclear talks in which it could seek concessions.___Associated Press writer Matt Lee in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.Hyung-Jin Kim, The Associated Press

  • Aylmer to buy 64-acre business park for $1.8-million

    At a cost of $28,500 an acre, Aylmer is purchasing 63.66 acres of vacant industrial land on White Street from Aylview Farms Limited, totalling about $1.81-million. Over the next year, the town is to prepare information and a design to convert and service the site west of Elm Street in the north part of Aylmer into a industrial park in order to create smaller parcels to offer for sale and development. The purchase will be funded through a combination of industrial land reserve and additional funds, as directed by council during the 2021 budget deliberations.  Council briefly discussed the matter during a virtual council meeting on Monday, Dec. 9. “I just want to congratulate council on this initiative. We are now in a firm transaction to acquire industrial land that will benefit the community for many years to come,” said Corporate Services Director Kale Brown. “The last time a large-scale strategic acquisition like this occurred was in 1988.” “I’m just very happy to see this,” commented Councillor Jamie Chapman. “It’s good for our entire community so I’m very excited.” The transaction is expected to close in early February 2021. The town will enter a five-year lease agreement with Aylview Farms for the tillage of land as continued agricultural lands before the sale/development of the industrial park.Veronica Reiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Aylmer Express

  • Hazardous travel conditions in parts of southern Ontario Wednesday

    Travel may be hazardous in eastern and central parts of southern Ontario Wednesday morning due to snowy conditions. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for a large section the region. The weather agency says drivers can expected rapidly accumulating snow, slippery conditions and reduced visibility. Between two and four centimetres of snow is expected, with more falling in some areas at higher elevations. Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by late morning. At the same time, precipitation will become lighter or mix with showers, offering some improvement to travel conditions. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • 'The canary in the coal mine?' What teacher layoffs in one city could mean for U.S. schools

    Shortly before school began in September, administrators in Schenectady, New York, laid off more than 400 teachers, aides and other employees -- roughly one out of every five school workers. Now teachers in this aging industrial city outside Albany must handle classes of up to 32 students, with few aides to help. Advocates warn that Schenectady's experience could become commonplace if Washington does not provide more help.

  • St. Mary’s hopes to acquire riverfront land

    SHERBROOKE – Wedged between Sonora Road and the St. Mary’s River, it might as well be a back alley to nowhere, but it actually has a name, a provincial premises identification number and, possibly, a new owner – the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s. ​Council issued a formal expression of interest in acquiring a tiny strip of surplus land – once an access road to the river – last week, after receiving a memo from the Real Property Services Acquisition and Disposal division of the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal. ​The Nov. 18 letter stated: “We are informing you that the land … identified as PID 35231786 on Property Online, Old Ferry Road/Gegogan Ferry Road, at St. Mary’s River, Guysborough County … is surplus to the needs of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal. Please advise if you have any interest in acquiring the property.” ​According to the municipality’s Director of Finance Marian Fraser, “Any time the province has land it no longer has a need for it always sends out a notice to the adjoining municipalities and any other levels of government to see if there is interest. In this case, council did express their interest and put in a formal notice to acquire it.” ​It’s not yet clear whether the real property transfer will eventually involve a real money transaction. Often, in such cases, they do not. The most recent Surplus Crown Property Disposal Report shows that the province earned nearly $161,000 on the disposal of 31 pieces of real property to private and public sector interests during the fiscal year ending March 20, 2020. Of these, the Crown conveyed surplus land only once to a municipality – the County of Shelburne – for $1.Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal

  • Advocates call for government intervention at Regina non-profit Raising Hope

    Fay Munro is set to be evicted by Raising Hope, a supportive housing program in Regina, on Dec. 31.The mother, who is recovering from addiction, has tried to fight the eviction. She said she and her baby have nowhere to go and that she fears a crystal meth relapse. Her daughter's first birthday is in January and she fears they will be homeless. Munro said she didn't break any of the rules. She believes she was evicted for being too vocal with her concerns about Raising Hope. The eviction was the tipping point for a group of former and current employees who have been raising concerns about the non-profit behind the scenes for weeks. They're calling for urgent government intervention to prevent Munro's eviction, but also for the province to assume control of the program so what has happened to Munro doesn't happen to other women. "This is life or death. That is the truth of the matter. It is life or death for these women," said Cheryl Deschene, who was recently fired after five years as a program facilitator with Raising Hope.Raising Hope is run by the Street Workers Advocacy Project (SWAP) and receives government funding. It provides housing and programming to women who struggle with addictions and who have children in care or are at risk of having their children apprehended. Executive dicertor Barb Lawrence said SWAP found it was creating codependency among participants, so it revised programming. But Deschene said the new approach is putting people at risk. She said the organization has become much less forgiving of women if they relapse or make a mistake — to the point of having them leave.She said women who are kicked out of the program — which has vacant units — would face the uncertainty of a pandemic, winter and high-risks of fatal overdose. Deschene said the moral foundation of the program has "collapsed" and the principals that allowed it to help women have been abandoned.The advocates — Deschene, Jenny Churchill, Maddie Sanderson and Donna Anderson Blind — say the pillars that guided the program — cultural safety, trauma-informed practices, harm reduction, women-centered, relationship-based and holistic services — are no longer valued. Deschene and three other women who worked for Raising Hope say participants no longer have proper access to cultural support, and that harm reduction and trauma-informed practices are lacking. For example, they say a woman was recently turned away from the program because she used medicinal marijuana. They allege that employees, including Deschene, who raise concerns to members of management have been terminated.Executive director says efforts 'refocused' on independenceExecutive director Barb Lawrence declined an interview, but responded to questions in an emailed statement, saying "it would appear that SWAP has previously addressed these issues with the Ministry of Social Services, and the Ministry has indicated they are satisfied by our response."Lawrence said she could not answer questions about specific people because of privacy. She said the organization has worked with the government for seven years and has continuously reflected on its own services. "As part [of] this reflective process, it became apparent that many of us felt that our approach had drifted too far into a codependency model. In recognizing that, we made some revisions to the program which would refocus our efforts on supporting these young women toward building independence, which is after all, one of the major goals of the program," she wrote."There have been no fundamental changes to the principles which form the foundation of our approach." The group of advocates contacted officials with the Ministry of Social Services more than a month ago detailing concerns with the program. They emailed back and forth with officials, but ultimately felt dismissed, so they wrote to the Minister on November 30 describing a "massive shift from trauma-informed approaches and practices that encouraged choice, collaboration and connection to a punitive, institutional, rules-based structure." "Empathy and compassion have been replaced with shaming and judgment," the letter said.'This is not sour grapes' Lawrence said advocates have not taken up offers to meet with the board and have engaged in a "social media and press campaign in which they feel free to make all sorts of claims and personal attacks, knowing that the agency is unable to respond." The women disagree, saying they had no choice but to go public when their private attempts to raise concerns with Lawrence and the ministry failed. "This advocacy comes from a place of love for what the Raising Hope program is intended to be and love for the clients and their children," Deschene said.  Another former employee, Jenny Churchill, insists "this is not sour grapes." "The oversight that is necessary and required by any community-based organization that is being funded by the government appears not to be happening," said Churchill, who has advocated for people struggling with addiction since her son died from a fentanyl overdose.Churchill worked at Raising Hope for about 22 months, but said she was fired after bringing her concerns to the executive director. Churchill said the number of firings, resignations and evictions in the last year alone is a clear indicator of ongoing turmoil. Churchill said that in addition to concerns about the shift away from harm reduction and programming, it was troubling that staff weren't given Naloxone training and that employees didn't have access to a harassment policy. She said new residents — women dealing with substance abuse — didn't have proper access to medical detox. Group makes recommendations, calls for intervention Churchill and the group have put forward recommendations to the government, calling for it to implement a "no retaliation process" for current and former residents and employees. They also want the original guiding pillars put into practice. They want the government to hire an independent impartial third-party investigator to evaluate concerns and conduct a forensic audit of the non-profit. Furthermore, they want the government to assume immediate control of all operations until the investigation concludes. The advocates want the government to bring in an interim management team made up of First Nations people, because many participants are Indigenous. Maddie Sanderson worked as Raising Hope's cultural liaison, connecting women to traditional teachings, elders and ceremony. She said she loved the work, but was one of four employees who resigned in the summer. She said the position remains empty. "The spirit of the program had changed," she said. "[The pillars] are no longer being used effectively with the program." She said staff aren't properly trained on how to work in a trauma-informed manner, despite many of the participants dealing with complex intergenerational trauma on top of their addictions. Having attended the Lebret residential school, she said she intimately understands the difficulties faced by vulnerable women who aren't supported and who don't feel trust. She said Raiging Hope participants were denied access to programming and culture, like the ability to smudge. Donna Anderson-Blind, who was hired as a casual at Raising Hope, said she hasn't been called for a shift since she also spoke up about the need for women to be able to smudge in their apartments. She said it also didn't sit well with her how women were treated if they made mistakes. "When ladies relapse, harsh restrictions are put on them," she said.  "The old mentality of 'go to your room, you've been a bad girl, I will tell you when you can come out.'"She said the program lacked proper programming to help women become empowered, set goals and change."I see our women and children being kept at a level where they're not being assisted or guided or helped to move forward," she said. "They're not criminals. Don't treat them as that. It's not an institution. It's supposed to be a place of help." An emailed statement from Lori Carr, Minister of Social Services, said the ministry takes the concerns about the program seriously. "Ministry officials have met with both the executive director and board. Our understanding is the Street Workers' Advocacy Project's board of directors and leadership team are aware of the concerns, and are reviewing them thoroughly to determine what improvements are required to strengthen program delivery," Carr said. "The Ministry will continue to meet with the board and leadership to support these efforts." Calls for immediate intervention The four women say there is no time to wait. Deschene said issues were brought forward more than a month ago and the situation has only worsened.The group sent an urgent follow up to Minister Lori Carr on Monday and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Everett Hindley on Monday. They're working with current employees, the FSIN and the Opposition NDP in an effort to be heard. Churchill said people have also gone to the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission and Occupational Health and Safety. Churchill said the program needs to be held accountable, especially because it receives government dollars. The province has allocated $1M for the program in 2020-21.She said the emphasis should be on helping women, not "just collecting rent money and offering some transportation." "If they keep going down that path they will not, they cannot and are not able to support the residents in the way the program was designed."

  • Council meetings closed to public due to COVID spike

    MULGRAVE – After a meeting last week with their emergency management officer, the Town of Mulgrave decided to, once again, close council meetings to the public due to concerns about the increase in COVID-19 cases in the province.  During the first wave of the pandemic, council meetings were live streamed via Zoom, but the Internet capacity in the Mulgrave Memorial Centre proved inadequate. The most recent council meeting on Dec. 7 was video recorded and will be made available to the public. Mulgrave CAO Darlene Berthier Sampson told The Journal on Tuesday [Dec. 8] that a work order has been placed with Eastlink for high-speed Internet in the building. The installation of the service should be complete in three weeks. Once completed, live streaming of council meetings will resume. Over the weekend, vandals damaged the baby barn located at the Duck Pond in Mulgrave. Berthier Sampson said the town keeps a close watch on infrastructure and made note of the incident at the council meeting. “We wanted to make sure it was reported to council, so that the public is aware and alert and would report anybody doing damage to property…. We’ll continue to monitor that.” The town has been receiving a disproportionate number of complaints regarding the approximately 20 public housing units in the area. “Some time ago there were some issues with one of them; bylaw issues and frequent RCMP calls. We found that challenging because, quite often, we never know the residents in those homes. It’s difficult to issue a bylaw notice to them because we don’t have their name or address. We have no contact with them and Housing (Eastern Mainland Housing Authority), we don’t feel, is responsive to some of our concerns,” said Berthier Sampson. “Back in the beginning of October we asked to do a site tour of one of those homes, where there had been an eviction; the state of the home was very concerning. For lack of better words, it was almost destroyed; significant holes in the walls, banisters ripped off. We are trying to open up communication. We spend money on that (public housing), and will that repeat itself again? The housing situation is not working for us here in Mulgrave,” she said. And the complaints keep coming in; derelict vehicles, unkept lawns, noise complaints and dog complaints. The town has recently started sending copies of the complaints they receive to the housing authority. The town pays for public housing, an amount that has almost doubled – from $17,000 to $32,000 – over the past year. It has not paid yet due to concerns expressed to the province about the large increase, which have not been addressed. Council is exploring ways to make use of and apply for the recently announced Rapid Housing Funding. Berthier Sampson said the town would like to turn the 47,000 square-foot Mulgrave Memorial Centre, which currently houses the town office, into a multi-purpose building. “We see that as being a good fit for three prior classrooms,” she added. Council is also working to bring a convenience store to the town; a high priority for many residents. “We have a location where some private landowners would be willing to give land to the town, only if we put a convenience store on it. That’s a real opportunity waiting,” said Berthier Sampson, adding that before they go down the path of new construction, the town will look into resurrecting the former convenience store location. That property is in private hands and the town would like to enter into talks with the owner about the possibility of leasing or buying the location. The search for a new CAO may be nearing an end. Berthier Sampson said they have a successful candidate who will be given an offer of employment within a week or two. If the offer is accepted, the new hire could be in the CAO’s seat by mid to late-January. The search for a finance administrative clerk continues, with former town CAO Jim Davis recently pinch-hitting in that role.Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal

  • Chubby raccoon tries to fit into box, hilariously falls over

    This pet raccoon acts more like a cat as he investigates an empty cardboard box. But since he's too large for it, he ends up falling over. Epic fail!

  • QEH Foundation raising money to preform retina surgery on P.E.I.

    The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation is hoping to make life a little bit easier for Islanders diagnosed with a detached retina.Rosemary Herbert has had to make a trip off Island, to Halifax, three times for detached retina surgeries."You have to get there as quickly as you can and there is a lot of stress associated with that," she said.Depending on the time of year it isn't just the surgery to worry about."You're worried about the weather, the driving conditions," she said. "Trying to hold your head in a certain position so you don't make your detachment any worse."It is a "frightening" experience, Herbert said."I was well aware of the fact I could lose my sight."She said It would have been much easier to have the surgery on Island at the QEH — and that could soon be a reality.Now, the QEH Foundation is raising funds for equipment to perform sight-saving surgeries on P.E.I.Three new pieces of equipment are required including a vitrectomy machine to remove vitreous in a controlled environment, a cryotherapy machine to freeze retinas and induce healing and a visualizing system which allows for a clear visualization of the retina during an operation.The equipment would cost about $310,000."It is priceless to keep your eyesight," said Dr. Ibrahim Elaraoud, an ophthalmologist at the QEH.He is trained to perform the surgery to reattach the retina. He saw a couple of patients who had lost their sight because they didn't have someone who could take them off Island. Typically a detached retina needs to be treated in 24 hours, Elaraound said."Since I was trained in doing this important surgery I actually reached out to the QEH Foundation and asked if it is possible for us to acquire this equipment that will help us save sight for patients on the Island," he said.Elaraoud said there are a number of reasons why doing the surgery on P.E.I. makes economic sense.           "Patients who have to travel... they have to spend money either out of their own pocket or they might seek help from the province to support them," he said. "We're paying a premium to take these patients outside the province so the money is coming out of the community. But more importantly, it's importantly needed because if the patient, God forbid, because of delay or lack of attention they lost their vision, you can't count that for money."Donations for the equipment can be made online through the QEH Foundation website.More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Kincardine Bridge Club supports charity

    The Kincardine Bridge Club made two donations to worthy causes on Dec. 3, presenting Women’s House Serving Grey and Bruce, and Huron Shores Hospice, with a cheque for $2,000 each.  The club collects fees from its players each week and then in turn donates the proceeds to charity. While the pandemic restricted the group from gathering for its weekly games, the club was able to take advantage of an online platform that allows members to play four to five games each week. Michelle Lamont, community and fund development coordinator for Women’s House Serving Bruce and Grey, says the club has been a faithful supporter of the shelter for many years. In spite of COVID, it still found a way to donate.  “We are very lucky to live in such a generous and thoughtful community who cares so much about those who are going through tough times right now,” said Lamont. “The Kincardine Duplicate Bridge Club is a group of people with big hearts, and Women’s House appreciates their thoughtfulness.” The donation is also appreciated by Huron Shores Hospice, which is preparing to open its second hospice bed in the near future. The hospice also funds the training of grief-support workers offering support to community members who have lost a loved one. Like many other not-for profit groups, it has had to find new ways to fundraise as the pandemic has caused the cancellation of many fundraising events. Tammy Lindsay Schneider, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kincardine Independent

  • Laval pilot project sends COVID-19 saliva test kits home with elementary, high school students

    Laval Public Health is dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks in 31 schools. A new pilot project — the first of its kind in Quebec — is offering home saliva test kits to students at three of them.The tests were given to students at two elementary schools and one high school in the region, who are already isolating after a COVID case was reported in their class.Public health and the Laval School Service Centre are hoping the project will increase access to testing."You don't have to wait in line at a testing centre," explained Grade 11 student Gabriel Lebeau. "You just show up and drop off the tube.""It's really simple to do," said Lebeau, who completed the test at home without any issues.Each kit includes step-by-step instructions and a straw to insert into the tube to deposit saliva.Jean-Pierre Archambault, associate director at the school service centre, emphasized the efficiency of home testing."It's faster, it's easier for the family. So that's why we jumped into this pilot project," he said."You don't need to take an appointment, wait for the appointment to go at the centre, you already have the kit at home."Laval public health says it's just as effective as nasal swabs.Dr. Jean-Pierre Trepanier, director of public health at the CISSS de Laval, said right now, more than 300 people (staff and students) are affected by the outbreaks in Laval."We want to make sure that people are getting tested when they need to. That's why we want to increase the accessibility to these tests by the pilot project we're launching now," said Trepanier said this pilot reduces barriers for people to go and get tested, especially for families with young kids who have a lot on their plate.In the new year, public health is hoping to extend the pilot project to more schools, depending on the results of this first attempt.

  • Daycare and non-profit tax breaks, new McDonald's get OK from Regina council committee

    Regina city council's executive committee has approved a tax exemption for non-profits and daycares, as well as a new McDonald's at Evraz Place and a $700,000 grant for the Regina Exhibition Association. Wednesday's decisions from the executive committee will now go to the full city council on Dec. 16 for a final vote.The executive committee was also supposed to get an update on the city's finances and budget at its Wednesday meeting. However, due to a lack of time, that was moved to a future committee meeting. The committee voted unanimously earlier in the day to a two-year extension of a 40 per cent tax exemption for licensed non-profit daycares. The exemption was in place before the COVID-19 pandemic, and delegations spoke to the importance of continuing it."During this COVID-19 pandemic, many centres have been hit very hard," said Cara Steiner, the executive director of the Prairie Lily Early Learning Centre. "We are all struggling to keep up financially," she said. "This exemption, if it is continued, will allow us a small bit of breathing room."Councillors spoke in favour of the tax exemption extension, including Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins, who said he wanted to salute the daycare workers for their efforts during the pandemic."I can't think of a better investment of taxpayer dollars that this council will ever make in the children of our community and the daycare workers who are looking after them," Hawkins said. The committee also unanimously approved tax exemptions for 26 non-profits in the city, with varying amounts to be taken off their taxes.Ward 6 Coun. Dan LeBlanc proposed a motion to remove the RCMP Heritage Centre from the list, saying in his view, it didn't match what the other non-profits do for the community. His motion was voted down 6-5.Originally, the Girl Guides of Canada were not set to be included in the tax exemption list, as the organization is not accessible to all people and has multiple locations. However, councillors voted unanimously to include the organization, and asked city administration to review the criteria for tax exemption requests. "I worked very closely with the Girl Guides as a young person … and with my children," Ward 7 Coun. Terina Shaw said. "I believe that they're instrumental in the success and the leadership that women play in society."Some of the other non-profits that applied for the exemption include Theatre Regina, the Globe Theatre, the MacKenzie Art Gallery, Regina Humane Society, Regina Public Library and the Regina Food Bank.The exemptions would cost the city about $1.17 million.New McDonald's, REAL grantThe committee also heard from the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd., or REAL — the not-for-profit corporation that operates Evraz Place — on a grant proposal and debt increase, as well as about a proposed lease of land to McDonald's Restaurants. REAL applied for the $700,000 grant to help keep the association afloat and make the interest payments needed on its debt. REAL also applied to have its debt limit increased from about $8 million to $21 million. "At the end of the day ... it will return to the City of Regina regardless," REAL CEO Tim Reid said of the grant proposal. City administration told councillors they are fairly certain REAL will need to take on additional debt, but they don't know how much at this time, leading to the request for an increased debt limit.The committee voted unanimously in favour of the grant and debt proposal.The committee had a longer debate about the proposed McDonald's, and some questions were left unanswered. Reid said McDonald's approached REAL about a vacant portion of land where the fast-food chain proposes building a restaurant. The proposed 40-year lease agreement would be for $60,000 a year. "It can be a key catalyst for development at Evraz in the future," Reid told councillors. "We think that this is likely more imperative today than ever before."Councillors raised questions about what REAL was doing to bring in local tenants. Reid said the two land plots beside where the proposed McDonald's would be are earmarked for local businesses. "We've long wanted REAL to be sustainable on their own. This is one undertaking," Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani said. However, other questions about exclusivity of similar restaurants in the area were left unanswered. In the end, the proposal passed, with only Ward 8 Coun. Shanon Zachidniak opposed.

  • OHV trails coming to the Ogden Round Lake Wilderness Area in 2021

    GUYSBOROUGH – “This represents a real victory for the trail organizations across the regions. We’re all excited by it because this provides a link that was missing in the trail system there,” Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines told The Journal Monday about the decision by the Department of the Environment to allow off-highway vehicle (OHV) trail development in the Ogden Round Lake Wilderness Area (ORWLA) in Guysborough County. In October of last year, the Wilderness Areas Protection Act was amended to allow off-highway vehicles access to designated trails in ORWLA. In the coming months, 12 kilometres of trails will be developed for ATV and snowmobile use through management agreements with the All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Nova Scotia (ATVANS) and the Snowmobilers Association of Nova Scotia (SANS). Hines said the trails are not open yet, but expects they might be this winter for snowmobile use.  “The process is underway…. We don’t want people rushing out there today thinking that it is all ready to go…. We want to let it be known that they’re (trails) coming, but there is a little bit of work to be done there yet; we’re well under way. Getting this changed after 20 years is a tremendous accomplishment.” Once the updated trail agreements between the environment department, ATVANS and SANS are approved, work will begin on the trails. “I can’t say enough good about the work that the trails groups have done over the last 20 years,” said Hines, adding, “I think that is a real accomplishment for the folks using this wonderful recreational opportunity, to enjoy the wonderful gift of nature that we have throughout Nova Scotia and in particular in Guysborough County.” ATVANS Trails Coordinator Corey Robar told The Journal Tuesday, “We’re extremely pleased with the minister and his staff recognizing that having the trail management agreement will help contribute to the protection of the area – having managed OHV (off-highway vehicle) use in there.” The next steps will involve developing a construction plan to manage issues, such as bridge repair and drainage problems, identified in ATVANS trail assessment in the ORLWA.  “Once those are addressed, we can have a legal route through there,” said Robar. Robar will then submit a work plan for approval to the environment department and hopes work will be done in the coming spring and summer. If everything falls into place, the designated trails could be open this summer. Snowmobile use on the designated trails may be possible this winter, but that is weather dependent. Robar said, “We’ll be talking to staff about that. If we have a good winter and there’s snow and things freeze up, there should not be an issue with snowmobiles using it this winter.” Work on the designated trails in the ORWLA falls to local ATV and snowmobile clubs. Use of the new trails, when they open, will require an ATVANS or SANS trail permit to legally travel on them.  In addition to ATV and snowmobile access to designated trails in the ORLWA, under the new trail management agreements with ATVANS and SANS, mountain bikes will also be permitted.  “Normally mountain bikes are prohibited in wilderness areas same as off-highway vehicles,” said Robar, noting that, “We have seen a big uptick in mountain bike use in wilderness areas where we have trail management agreements.”Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal

  • AP sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA

    WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden made two key domestic policy picks, selecting Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge as his housing and urban development secretary and former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to reprise that role in his administration, according to five people familiar with the decisions. The picks on Tuesday highlighted Biden’s delicate balancing act as he builds out his Cabinet, seeking to diversify his picks and reward the coalitions that helped elect him while also following his instincts to surround himself with close allies who served in the Obama administration. Fudge, a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was just elected to a seventh term representing a majority Black district that includes parts of Cleveland and Akron. Vilsack spent eight years as head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Obama administration and served two terms as Iowa governor. Their intended nominations were confirmed to The Associated Press by five people familiar with one or both of the decisions who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid preempting the president-elect’s announcement. Biden has viewed Fudge as a leading voice for working families and a longtime champion of affordable housing, infrastructure and other priorities, while Vilsack was selected in part because of the heightened hunger crisis facing the nation and the need to ensure someone was ready to run the department on day one, according to those briefed on the decision. As news outlets started reporting Fudge's selection as HUD secretary, she said on Capitol Hill that it would be “an honour and a privilege” to be asked to join Biden’s Cabinet, though she didn’t confirm she had been picked. “It is something in probably my wildest dreams I would have never thought about. So if I can help this president in any way possible, I am more than happy to do it,” she said Tuesday evening. A longtime member of the House Agriculture Committee and a fierce advocate for food stamps, Fudge was originally discussed to become agriculture secretary. South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat who gave Biden a key nod of support in the primaries, had strongly backed her, saying, “It’s one thing to grow food, but another to dispense it, and nobody would be better at that than Marcia Fudge.? But Clyburn on Tuesday telegraphed that she was up for another post. And she was warmly endorsed in a meeting Biden held with civil rights activists Tuesday to discuss diversity in his Cabinet. But not every name mentioned was greeted as well. Several of the civil rights leaders denounced Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor and chief of staff to President Barack Obama, for what they called his failed leadership during the 2014 police killing of Laquan McDonald and said he would be an unacceptable choice for any Cabinet post, according to a person familiar with the conversation but not authorized to discuss it publicly. But when Vilsack's record was questioned by the group, Biden launched into a spirited defence of his longtime friend and ally, the person said. Biden’s relationship with Vilsack goes back decades. He was an early supporter of Biden’s first campaign for president in 1988 while Vilsack was the mayor of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He endorsed Biden a year before the 2020 election and campaigned tirelessly for him in Iowa, the nation’s first caucus state. Biden adopted aspects of Vilsack’s rural policy agenda as Democrats look to make up ground they’ve lost to Republicans in rural areas over the past decade. Vilsack entered politics in large part because of tragedy, when the mayor of Mount Pleasant was gunned down at a city council meeting in 1986. Vilsack, then a young lawyer, had grown up in Pittsburgh and moved with his wife, Christie, to her Iowa hometown. He was recruited to seek the mayor’s office, then served two terms in the Iowa Senate before being the first Democrat to win the governorship in 30 years. After two terms, Vilsack ran a 10-week campaign for the 2008 Democratic nomination before withdrawing and throwing his support to Hillary Clinton, even as Biden remained among the field. Vilsack was a finalist for Clinton’s running mate that year. Word of the picks broke the same day that Biden publicly unveiled his health team, including Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general, as his health secretary. The selection of Becerra, the son of a Mexican immigrant mother, came amid mounting pressure for Biden to diversify his hires. Many Black leaders cheered Biden's selection of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be the nation’s first Black defence secretary, and they have pushed the incoming administration for more representation. Asian American Democrats also pressed members of the Biden transition team to expand the number of people of Asian descent in leadership posts. Fudge’s appointment would cut into the Democrats’ slim majority in the House. And while her seat is considered safely Democratic, an election for her replacement may be months off. Her immediate priority would be dealing with the eviction crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. A federal eviction moratorium runs through the end of 2020. Even if it was extended, more than 23 million renters would face eviction unless they are able to come up with some help to pay months in back rent. There is money for rental assistance in the current bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort. But most experts said Congress will have to do much more in terms of rental assistance and possibly working to extend the moratorium. Some expect the assistance could be needed for a year or two. Politico first reported the news of Fudge’s selection, while Axios was first to report Vilsack as agriculture secretary. ___ Lemire reported from Wilmington, Del. Associated Press writers Alan Fram in Washington, Kat Stafford in Detroit, Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, and Michael Casey in Concord, N.H., contributed to this report. Mary Clare Jalonick, Zeke Miller, Aamer Madhani And Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press

  • What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. for Dec. 9

    THE LATEST: * Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. * B.C. plans on immunizing 400,000 people against COVID-19 by March 2021. * Priority given to residents and staff of long-term care homes and health-care workers in the first phase. * There are close to 4,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arriving this week.  * These doses will be stored and distributed at two locations: one in Vancouver Coastal Health and the other in Fraser Health.  * There are 9,329 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C. * 338 patients are in hospital, with 75 in intensive care. * 559 people in B.C. have died of the disease since the pandemic began. * Provincewide restrictions on social gatherings, events, travel and sports have been extended until midnight on Jan. 8.  * Mink samples at a Fraser Valley farm have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.Wednesday marked a major milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, asHealth Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The federal government announced the approval after scientists finished a two-month review of the company's clinical trial data.The department said the vaccine was 95 per cent effective, well tolerated by participants and has no important safety concerns. B.C. officials revealed details today of how vaccines will be distributed across the province.Premier John Horgan, joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Ross Brown, said the province plans on immunizing 400,000 people against the coronavirus by March 2021, with priority given to residents and staff of long-term care homes and health-care workers.The first batch of vaccines, around 4,000 in all, arrive this week and will be distributed from two clinics: one in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and the other from the Fraser Health region. As more doses of the vaccine become available, priority will be given to seniors over 80, people with underlying health conditions, people who are underhoused, and people living in remote and isolated Indigenous communities.By April, front-line workers including teachers, grocery store workers, firefighters, and people working in food processing plants will be prioritized.On Wednesday, health officials announced 16 more people had died of COVID-19 in B.C. and confirmed 619 additional cases. A total of 338 people are in hospital, with 75 people in intensive care. To date, 559 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C.Provincewide, COVID-19 restrictions have been extended to Jan. 8 at midnight.That means residents can only socialize with people in their household, and all events and gatherings must be cancelled. British Columbians are being told not to travel outside their local communities for non-essential reasons, whether it's to visit family or take a vacation.194 fines in 3½ monthsThe B.C. government says 194 tickets have been handed out in the past 3½ months to businesses or individuals who have broken the provincial health officer's orders on COVID-19.They include nearly 40 fines of $2,300 to organizers of gatherings or events.Another 142 people received $230 fines for refusing to comply with the direction of law enforcement.10 deaths in Langley Memorial outbreakA total of 10 people have died in the outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital's acute facility, Fraser Health confirmed Tuesday.According to the health authority, 24 patients and four staff have tested positive since the outbreak was declared Nov. 5.The hospital is only accepting patients for urgent, emergency, cancer and daycare surgeries, and patients requiring treatment in the mental health, critical care, maternity or pediatric units.A separate outbreak in the hospital's long-term care unit was declared by Fraser Health on Nov. 18.3 more deaths at West Vancouver care homeA long-term care home in West Vancouver, B.C., says three of its residents died from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing its total number of deaths to 18 since the pandemic started.The Capilano Centre said, as of Sunday, it had 42 residents with active cases, while 14 people have recovered. Fifteen staff members have also tested positive and are self-isolating at home. A total of 36 have been cleared to return to work. "Staff and managers at Capilano are working around the clock to contain and manage this outbreak," Connie Luck, the centre's executive director, wrote in an email to families on Monday."I appreciate how hard this is for families, friends and staff." Luck said the centre is testing anyone with symptoms of the virus and notifying residents' families of positive results. The centre is also screening staff twice daily. Mink samples test positiveFive mink samples at a farm in B.C.'s Fraser Valley have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, fuelling concerns of possible new mutations of the coronavirus.The province's agriculture ministry says the results were expected after eight workers on the farm tested positive last weekend.Health officials sent the mink samples for testing to the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease in Winnipeg. The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) has been notified of the results under international reporting requirementsIf minks are infected, experts say there's the potential for the virus to mutate within the mink population, which has been seen elsewhere.READ MORE:What's happening elsewhere in CanadaAs of Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. PT, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 429,035, with 71,968 of those cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 12,866.On Tuesday, Alberta joined most other provinces in implementing a mandatory mask rule and banning social gatherings as infections continue to soar.Meanwhile, people across Canada were watching closely as seniors in the U.K. became the first people in the world to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials.Cole Pinnow, the president of Pfizer Canada, said Health Canada's approval means the country can start to return to a sense of "normalcy," with millions of Canadians set to be vaccinated over the coming months.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with premiers virtually Thursday, with vaccine distribution, health-care funding and improving long-term care facilities on the agenda.What are the symptoms of COVID-19?Common symptoms include: * Fever. * Cough. * Tiredness. * Shortness of breath. * Loss of taste or smell. * Headache.But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.What should I do if I feel sick?Use the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Testing is recommended for anyone with symptoms of cold or flu, even if they're mild. People with severe difficulty breathing, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up or other extreme symptoms should call 911.What can I do to protect myself? * Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean. * Keep your distance from people who are sick. * Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. * Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.