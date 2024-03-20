Trump visited US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan while president | Fact check

The claim: Trump never visited US troops overseas during presidency

A Feb. 28 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows a collage of images, including one of former President Donald Trump giving a speech in front of uniformed sailors.

"'No one supports the military more than me,'" reads text above that image.

Below the image of Trump speaking are two more images, one of a soldier in combat and one of Trump playing golf, along with text that reads, "Days spent."

"Visiting troops overseas: 0. Visiting golf courses: 88," reads text over the respective images.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: False

Trump visited U.S. troops overseas multiple times as president, including trips to combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Trump made trips to Iraq and Afghanistan as president

Trump first visited a U.S. military combat zone on Dec. 26, 2018, when he traveled to Al Asad Airbase in Iraq. He spent about three hours on the ground, meeting with soldiers in a dining hall and speaking to a large gathering of troops in a hangar, USA TODAY reported. The trip was widely publicized at the time.

Trump also made a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Nov. 28, 2019, his second visit to a combat zone as president. He arrived at Bagram Airfield and spent about three hours serving turkey, thanking soldiers, giving a speech and meeting with then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the Associated Press reported.

Fact check: Trump still being prosecuted in classified docs, election interference cases

Trump made other trips to visit with U.S. troops overseas while he was president, including stops in Germany and South Korea.

The post also undercounts the number of times Trump played golf while he was president. Trump "probably played 261 rounds of golf as president," The Washington Post reported in 2021, though it notes that number may not be exact because Trump's team often would not report whether he played golf while visiting his properties.

Story continues

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaperhere.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of theInternational Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment tononpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant fromMeta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump visited combat zones in Iraq, Afghanistan | Fact check