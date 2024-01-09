Are Trump voters more divisive than others in politics? Yes, and here’s why | Opinion

Talk to anyone about politics these days and sooner or later, they’re bound to observe that America is more divided than ever — polarized even — by ideology. Most will express a desire to come together and compromise. Except of course, one group: Donald Trump supporters.

Depending on what you read or who you ask, America is either more polarized than ever, or it’s a massive misperception. One thing’s for sure, Donald Trump’s supporters aren’t giving up any ground.

A new Pew Research survey shows that for Republicans, the desire to find common ground with Democrats varies wildly from depending on which candidate they currently support. Trump supporters, more than those backing Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley for president, are less likely to support the idea of compromise with the other party.

More than 60% of Trump supporters want Trump to push hard for policies that Republican voters want, even if it makes it much harder to get some things done. Just 36% think that Trump, if elected, should focus on making deals.

This could explain that while Haley has risen in polls, she’s still nowhere close to Trump. Haley has campaigned on the idea of finding common ground when it comes to hot-button issues such as abortion.

The fact that Trump supporters seem more unwilling to compromise and thus be more polarized could explain both why Trump remains so popular, despite his flaws, and why, even if America isn’t as polarized as people think, it feels like it. Trump is a huge presence in the media, a vocal, whiny candidate, and his supporters continue to make news. More Trump supporters from Texas have been convicted and sentenced for participating in the Jan. 6 riots than from any other state — and more were just sentenced last week.

Unfortunately, the need to embrace Trump’s candidacy even though it’s divisive — perhaps even because it’s divisive — tracks anecdotally too. Trump faces 91 criminal charges in total, but every time there’s a new indictment or a court date released, Trump gains support in the GOP. This could only mean one of two things: Either Trump is completely innocent and his supporters stand loyally by him. Or Trump is guilty and his supporters embrace the conflict this causes.

It’s possible Trump supporters actually think that compromise is bad politics and that Trump’s ideas on policy and leadership are the best way forward. If true, this is a huge mistake.

More than half of Republicans also admitted, according to Pew, that the Republican primary won’t be a close race, and so far, it’s been quite dull. These statements seem contradictory but if Trump truly does earn the Republican nomination, the months heading toward the election will be filled with chaos, confusion, and more divisiveness once Trump supporters see their man is representing the Republican party for sure this election.

Politics is going to be divisive, even on issues that seem ripe for consensus. In America, the freedom to exchange ideas, voice differing opinions and staunchly support unique political candidates has become the way of democracy. But there is still much common ground between Republicans and Democrats, on issues like foreign policy, the environment, and the deficit, if only they’d stop to see it.

One of the biggest reasons they can’t is because Trump has become such a massive, disturbing presence in the political psyche the last eight years. With him, we got a few good things; without him, we might get even more. Would that his dedicated faction might suppress the desire to be contrarian or disabuse themselves of the notion that compromise is bad and give other Republicans a chance.

