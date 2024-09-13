Trump vows mass deportation of protected migrants in Springfield, dismisses threats to town

Former President Donald Trump on Friday said he would conduct a mass deportation of immigrants living in Springfield, Ohio, and dismissed a question from ABC News about the bomb threats the town is experiencing in the wake of unsubstantiated claims about Haitian migrants.

"We're going to have the largest deportation in the history of our country," Trump said as he took reporter questions in Los Angeles, California. "And we're going to start with Springfield and Aurora, [Colorado]."

The remark comes after Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, amplified unsubstantiated claims of Haitian migrants in Springfield eating pets. Trump did not repeat the baseless rumor when speaking in California, but called the Haitian migrants "illegal" despite the city explaining the Haitian population is in the U.S. legally under the Immigration Parole Program.

Two schools were evacuated and another was closed in Springfield on Friday after bomb threats were sent "to multiple agencies and media outlets" in the city, according to the city commission office. The mayor said he believes these threats are directly connected to the unfounded rumors spread online about Haitian migrants.

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran asked Trump, "The mayor of Springfield, Ohio, the police chief, the Republican governor of Ohio, have all debunked this story about people eating pets, and now there are bomb threats at schools and kids being evacuated. Why do you still spread this false story?"

"No no, no. The real threat is what's happening at our border," Trump said. "Because you have thousands of people being killed by illegal migrants coming in -- and also dying." (There is no evidence of thousands of people being killed by migrants crossing the border illegally.)

Trump used Ohio to reinforce his promise of overseeing the largest mass deportation operation, one of his most discussed campaign promises this cycle.

"I can say this. We will do large deportations from Springfield, Ohio, large deportations," he said. "We're going to get these people out. We're bringing them back to Venezuela."

On Friday, President Joe Biden weighed in on the controversy, saying it has "no place in America."

"This has to stop, what he's doing. It has to stop," Biden said, referring to Trump.

Trump became angry as he started talking about immigration on Friday, calling America a "dumping group" for people from other countries, stereotyping them as criminals.

Earlier on Friday, Trump's running mate Vance continued to make what appeared to be unsubstantiated claims about Haitian migrants in Springfield. Vance claimed on X that "there has been a massive rise in communicable diseases, rent prices, car insurance rates, and crime. This is what happens when you drop 20,000 people into a small community."

Haiti does not have access to the same access to vaccines or requirements as the United States, but Ohio is already working to address those concerns. Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this week announced he was earmarking $2.5 million to expand primary care access for the entire city.

Springfield's mayor also told ABC News that while there are discrepancies in vaccines, the biggest issue they're dealing with when it comes to the migrants is traffic violations. DeWine also said he's directed the Ohio State Highway Patrol to support the local police with traffic enforcement.

Trump was also asked about Laura Loomer joining him as the campaign trail this week. Loomer is a far-right activist who has spread baseless claims about Springfield on social media.

Loomer's presence has prompted push back from several Republicans, including Sen. Thom Tillis, who said she was "a crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly utters disgusting garbage intended to divide Republicans."

Trump claimed she was just a supporter who has "strong opinions" over whom he had no control. He also claimed to not have seen her more controversial posts, including conspiracies about the 9/11 attacks, including that it was an "inside job."

"She's a free spirit ... I mean, look, I can't tell Laura what to do. Laura's a supporter," Trump said. "I have a lot of supporters, but so I don't know what exactly you're referring to." He said he would review what he called her "strong opinions" and put out a statement, which he did hours later.

"Laura Loomer doesn't work for the Campaign. She's a private citizen and longtime supporter. I disagree with the statements she made," he wrote on his social media platform, without specifying what he disagreed with.

Loomer earlier put out a statement, saying, in part, "I am a private citizen and an independent journalist. I don't work for President Trump. I am simply a ride or die supporter and I believe in President Trump and his agenda to Make America Great Again."

ABC News' Hannah Demissie and Armando Garcia contributed to this report.

