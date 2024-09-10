Trump vs Harris debate live: What time and how to watch their first US presidential showdown tonight

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will finally square up in their first televised debate of the 2024 election cycle on Tuesday evening in what promises to be a defining moment in the race for the White House.

The Republican presidential nominee will seek to associate his Democratic rival with the perceived policy failings of Joe Biden’s administration, hoping to blame her for illegal immigration at America’s southern border and for the high cost of living as the US economy continues its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

For her part, Vice President Harris, a veteran prosecutor and former California attorney general, will hope to draw attention to Trump’s disastrous record in office, culpability for inspiring the Capitol riot of January 6 2021 and long history of lawlessness, dishonesty and dysfunction.

After much back and forth, the two candidates have agreed to the same set of rules for tonight’s encounter on ABC News that Trump and President Biden used during the first debate back on June 27, which ultimately spelled the end for the commander-in-chief’s pursuit of a second term.

That means muted microphones, no pre-written notes, no live audience, no sitting and no speaking with campaign staff during commercial breaks.

Angry JD Vance doubles down on immigrant smear: ‘Keep the cat memes flowing’

15:40 , Joe Sommerlad

“It’s possible, of course, that all of these rumors will turn out to be false,” Trump’s cross-sounding running mate concedes in an extended rant on X about his Haitian-immigrants-eating-pets nonsense being met with ridicule by the media.

Getting sweary and less-than-presidential, Vance continues: “If you’re a reporter, or an activist, who didn’t give a s*** about these suffering Americans until yesterday, I have some advice: Spare your outrage for your fellow citizens suffering under Kamala Harris’s policies. Be outraged at yourself for letting this happen.”

In short, don't let the crybabies in the media dissuade you, fellow patriots.



Keep the cat memes flowing. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 10, 2024

Here’s Rhian Lubin on local police in Springfield, Ohio, debunking their senator’s garbage.

Trump and Harris dead level in latest national poll

15:20 , Joe Sommerlad

A New York Times/Siena College poll released over the weekend placed Donald Trump one point ahead of Kamala Harris on 48 percentage points to 47.

But, according to a newer Pew Research survey, that gap has already been closed, with both the Republican and Democratic candidates on 49 per cent each.

A dead heat!

Harris’s support consists of 29 per cent of voters who say they would “strongly” support her candidacy and 20 per cent who only “moderately” lean towards her.

Trump, meanwhile, has a seemingly more loyal base, with 31 per cent “strongly” supporting him plus another 18 per cent “moderately” in favor, according to Pew.

Here’s Alicja Hagopian with all the latest on the polls.

CNN host tears apart MAGA 2020 election conspiracy with ‘flat Earthers’ comparison

15:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Anderson Cooper not holding back here.

Taylor: There are many people who had issues with the way the 2020 election was handled



Cooper: There’s people who think the Earth is flat, it doesn’t make it real pic.twitter.com/TFsRLKUOJa — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2024

Trump claims Zuckerberg told him ‘there’s no way I can vote for a Democrat’ after assassination attempt

14:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Donald Trump has claimed that Mark Zuckerberg told him in a phone call shortly after the assassination attempt on the former president that there’s “no way I can vote for a Democrat”.

Trump told New York Magazine that the Meta CEO called him after he was shot in the ear at a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Mark Zuckerberg called up and said, ‘I’ve never supported a Republican before, but there’s no way I can vote for a Democrat in this election,’” Trump told the magazine.

“He’s a guy that, his parents, everybody was always Democrat. He said, ‘I will never vote for the people running against you after watching what you did.’”

Zuckerberg has previously spoken about the attempted assassination of Trump.

“Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life,” the tech entreprenuer told Bloomberg a week after the Butler rally.

Katie Hawkinson reports.

Only Harris in position to ‘move the needle’ with debate performance, pundit argues

14:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Mark McKinnon, former adviser to George W Bush and John McCain, urges Kamala Harris to “kick some ass” tonight and impress her personality on the American people, an option not open to Trump who is far too well known to surprise anyone.

>> @mmckinnon to @kasie: "It doesn't matter what Trump's going to do" on stage. "He's not going to move the needle with one vote, I doubt. But Harris has a real opportunity. 30% of voters feel like they don't know enough about her yet..." pic.twitter.com/YFsjiyL9N1 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2024

Back on Morning Joe, ex-Missouri senator Claire McCaskill urges Harris to be “the leading character” in tonight’s showdown, not a supporting player.

"You are a supporting character when you are the Vice President. She's got to be the leading character tonight... She's got to establish herself as the new kid on the block."



— @clairecmc on advice for Harris ahead of tonight's debate pic.twitter.com/zyHUMwN3pE — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 10, 2024

Speaking of pundits, here’s James Liddell on the legendary James Carville’s warning for Trump.

Project 2025 mastermind says he has visited Mar-a-Lago ‘several’ times

13:35 , Joe Sommerlad

Paul Dans’s admission here in conversation with Kaitlan Collins on CNN last night does not do Donald Trump any favours, as the Republican presidential nominee continues to insist he knows nothing about conservative plans to rejig the federal government to their liking, despite their being plotted with help from a number of officials formerly part of his administration.

Collins: How many times have you been to Mar-a-Lago?



Project 2025 Architect: Several..



Collins: You meet with Trump Campaign people? pic.twitter.com/dFDdWD6nQF — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2024

Melania demands 'truth' behind husband's assassination attempt

13:16 , Joe Sommerlad

In the latest odd promotional video for her expensive new book, the former first lady (now looking almost AI-generated) hints vaguely at a conspiracy theory surrounding her husband’s shooting in Butler two months ago.

Joe Scarborough mocks JD Vance for cat ‘obsession’ over Haitian immigrant smear

12:55 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump’s running mate joined his fellow online conservatives yesterday in spreading a racist and already-debunked rumor that illegal immigrants from Haiti are abducting and eating pets in an Ohio town.

Ridiculing the story on MSNBC’s Morning Joe earlier, Scarborough asked of Vance: “What is this guy’s obsession about cats? First he hates them, then he likes them, then he’s trying to save them. I don’t get it.”

"JD Vance knows better than anybody else the contributions immigrants have made to this country, the immeasurable contributions. Because he worked with them for years in Silicon Valley and got rich doing it."



— @JoeNBC on JD Vance spreading false claims about Haitian migrants pic.twitter.com/eq1j9A1R5J — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 10, 2024

Here’s Mike Bedigan’s report on the original furore.

Trump ally Tulsi Gabbard derides Harris for preparing for debate like an ‘actress'

12:35 , Joe Sommerlad

Lights, cameras and memorized lines? Isn’t she just describing normal debate prep?

Which begs the question: what on earth has Donald Trump been doing?

Kamala Harris is being trained like an actress—lights, cameras, memorized lines—so she can “win” the debate and act her way through this election. But we’re not choosing the lead in a movie; we’re choosing our Commander-in-Chief. As citizens and voters, we need to recognize our… pic.twitter.com/MQ4QHnv0w4 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 10, 2024

Harris-Walz campaign holding more than 1,300 debate watch parties across all 50 states

12:15 , Joe Sommerlad

More than 100 of these events will reportedly take place on college campuses while Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, will attend one and deliver remarks in Phoenix, Arizona.

His wife Gwen will do likewise in La Crosse, Wisconsin, helping the campaign cover the map.

Kamala Harris with Tim and Gwen Walz in Pennsylvania last month (AP)

Mystery group offered influencers tens of thousands to push sexual smears about Harris

11:55 , Joe Sommerlad

Around the time Kamala Harris was taking over the reins of the Democratic presidential ticket in late July, a mysterious group reportedly began a smear campaign against her, paying social media influencers tens of thousands of dollars to promote posts.

A network of influencers who had been recruited to push conservative messages about Trump or President Joe Biden throughout the summer received an email requesting they make colorful sexual insults about Harris, according to Semafor.

In return, they would be paid tens of thousands of dollars via Zelle, a digital payments network.

Ariana Baio reports.

Harris campaign mocks Trump’s obsession with crowd sizes in new debate day ad

11:35 , Joe Sommerlad

Nice work here from the Democrat’s side, making optimal use of Barack Obama’s appearance at their convention in Chicago last month.

Here’s more from Rhian Lubin.

Trump staffers worried ‘angry Trump’ will show up to debate

11:15 , Joe Sommerlad

The Republican’s campaign staffers are worried “angry Trump” will show up to in Philly tonight and “self-sabotage” in front of millions of viewers worldwide, according to reports.

Rhian Lubin has more.

Harris confronts critics and finally releases her official policy agenda as election debate nears

10:55 , Joe Sommerlad

The Vice President has finally released her policy agenda ahead of Tuesday’s election debate, hoping it will help to quell criticism that she has failed to spell out what she would actually do if she wins the presidency this November.

The Harris campaign published a 10-step plan on Monday entitled “A New Way Forward”, promising to protect abortion rights and bring down the cost of healthcare, housing, childcare and consumer goods.

The plan also vows to revive President Biden’s bipartisan immigration bill, which would increase funding for both border cops and asylum case officers and to introduce a binding code of ethics for Supreme Court justices. The bill was stopped by Republicans in Congress.

Io Dodds reports.

Harris trying to rattle Trump with scathing new ad ahead of debate

10:35 , Joe Sommerlad

The Democrat is trying to rattle her rival by releasing a scathing new campaign ad ahead of tonight’s showdown

In a bid to get under Trump’s skin before Tuesday’s debate, the Harris campaign released the ad, entitled “The Best People,” which features clips of former Trump administration officials slamming the ex-president and warning of the dangers he poses if elected to office again this November.

Former senior officials who appear in the aggressive ad include former vice president Mike Pence, defense secretary Mark Esper, national security adviser John Bolton and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff General Mark Milley.

Rhian Lubin reports.

Eric Trump says ‘people can’t afford life anymore’

10:15 , Joe Sommerlad

The president’s middle son offered a hysterically gloomy picture of Biden era American life on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show last night, even by MAGA standards.

Eric Trump: Our constitution is under attack. Our religion is under attack. Everything is under attack. pic.twitter.com/6cwm8FTbzM — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2024

Eric Trump: It cost me $130 to fill up my SUV two days ago. People can’t afford life anymore pic.twitter.com/Wp5rhqPnoo — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2024

Eric Trump: All you have all over the world is young kids killing each other in trenches being viewed on YouTube by millions of people every single night. pic.twitter.com/Tb4vhleL4K — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2024

Hannity, meanwhile, issued his customary warning of media “bias” against ABC, as he does with every network Trump is about to appear on that is not Fox (a rare occurrence in itself).

ABC DEBATE CNN DEBATE pic.twitter.com/Obzs6jIRw7 — Ben Meiselas 🇺🇸🦅 (@meiselasb) September 10, 2024

On the same channel, Laura Ingraham predicted a number of Harris “lies” we might hear tonight, rather overlooking her own position on January 6 in the process.

"Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy."



—Laura Ingraham to Mark Medows, January 6th, 2021. https://t.co/gIIWISuGfY — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) September 9, 2024

Former Trump debate coach Chris Christie offers key advice to Harris

09:55 , Joe Sommerlad

The ex-New Jersey governor has offered some pearls of wisdom to Kamala Harris ahead of her debate with Trump tonight.

Christie helped the former president prepare for debates in both 2016 and 2020 before their relationship broke down into open hostility and bitter personal insults.

This weekend, the Republican advised Harris to use Trump’s reported complacent lack of preparation to her advantage.

He also said that she would need to “charm” the American people.

“She needs to show that she’s not gonna be the 24-hour leaf blower noise that he is,” Christie told ABC on Sunday.

“There is a way that you can be kind, that you can be smart, and tough at the same time – that’s the charm.”

Madeline Sherratt has more.

Team Trump hopes debate will help country move past Harris ‘honeymoon’

09:35 , Joe Sommerlad

Donald Trump’s backers hope today’s debate will reset the campaign narrative and end the “honeymoon” that Kamala Harris has enjoyed since she ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket.

Here’s more from Alex Lang.

What are the rules for the Trump-Harris debate?

09:15 , Joe Sommerlad

The rules being followed tonight are largely standard for American presidential debates, although the originally agreed regulations could theoretically put Kamala Harris at a slight disadvantage, given that she has a different skill set from that of Joe Biden, on whose behalf they were originally settled.

Here’s Ariana Baio’s report on the rules for today’s debate and who stands to benefit.

How to watch the debate live

09:10 , Joe Sommerlad

Tonight’s showdown will, of course, be broadcast live on ABC but also simulcast on a number of other US networks, including C-Span, PBS, MSNBC and Fox News, and streamed online via ABC’s website and YouTube channel and via Disney+ and Hulu.

With less than two months until Election Day, the ABC News debate is an opportunity for former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris to work to sway undecided voters in what's expected to be a close contest in November.https://t.co/46EbOf73bk pic.twitter.com/uvvaeuosmi — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2024

If you’re interested in staying up to see it in Britain, Channel 4 has you covered – although obviously you should follow along with our coverage right here for all the best commentary and latest developments.

Channel 4 is the only UK broadcaster showing the Trump v Harris debate on 11/9/2024.



Hosted by @mattfrei our coverage will show the debate in full, and gauge reaction from Democrats and Republicans.#TrumpvHarrisC4 pic.twitter.com/xsGwBDC6Ps — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 9, 2024

What time is the debate?

09:05 , Joe Sommerlad

The Trump v Harris debate will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia at 9pm ET, which is 8pm CT and 6pm PT.

That’s 2am in the UK so get comfortable.

Who are the moderators for ABC News’s debate?

09:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Tonight’s showdown will be refereed by ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

They have said they will not share the questions or topics up for discussion with the candidates in advance of Tuesday’s broadcast.

NEWS



ABC has announced that @DavidMuir and @LinseyDavis will moderate the presidential debate the network is hosting. pic.twitter.com/moHqtRER2n — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 15, 2024

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris gear up for crucial presidential debate

08:55 , Joe Sommerlad

The Republican presidential nominee will seek to associate his Democratic rival with the perceived policy failings of Joe Biden’s administration, hoping to blame her for illegal immigration at America’s southern border and for the high cost of living as the US economy continues its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

For her part, Vice President Harris, a veteran prosecutor and former California attorney general, will hope to draw attention to Trump’s disastrous record in office, culpability for inspiring the Capitol riot of January 6 2021 and long history of lawlessness, dishonesty and dysfunction.

After much toing and froing, the two candidates have agreed to the same set of rules for tonight’s encounter on ABC News that Trump and President Biden used during the first debate back on June 27, which ultimately spelled the end for the commander-in-chief’s pursuit of a second term.

That means muted microphones, no pre-written notes, no live audience, no sitting and no speaking with campaign staff during commercial breaks.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump (AP)

Good morning!

08:35 , Joe Sommerlad

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of all the build-up to Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’s first (and perhaps only) presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle, which promises to be a defining moment in the race for the White House.