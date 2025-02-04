Trump wants rare earth resources from Ukraine in exchange for aid

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in New York in September. Zelenskyy set out his ‘victory plan’ last year.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in New York in September. Zelenskyy set out his ‘victory plan’ last year. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Donald Trump wants to negotiate an agreement with Ukraine in which Kyiv guarantees supplies of rare earth resources – critical elements used in electronics – in exchange for US military aid.

The US president was immediately accused of exploiting Russia’s invasion for material gain, with the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, calling the plan “selfish”. However, Ukrainian media reported that the idea may have originated in Kyiv as an incentive to keep weapon shipments flowing into the country.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump said he wanted “equalisation” from Ukraine for Washington’s “close to $300bn” in support.

“We’re telling Ukraine they have very valuable rare earths,” Trump said. “We’re looking to do a deal with Ukraine where they’re going to secure what we’re giving them with their rare earths and other things.”

“Rare earths” refers to a group of 17 elements prized for their unique magnetic and electrochemical properties. They are used in many modern products, from smartphones to electric vehicle batteries to cancer treatment drugs.

China is by far the world’s largest producer of rare earths, accounting for about 70% of global production. The elements have been designated as critical by the US Geological Survey for sectors including national defence, and Washington has sought to reduce its reliance on Beijing.

Scholz criticised Trump’s transactional foreign policy, saying “it would be very selfish, very self-centred”. Germany is Ukraine’s second largest military donor after the US.

Such resources would be better used for Ukraine’s reconstruction after the war, Scholz said, speaking after a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Monday.

The Kyiv Independent cited a source in Ukraine’s presidential office as saying that a deal over the country’s resources with allies was in fact part of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “victory plan”, which includes a mix of economic and security incentives and demands of western allies.

Zelenskyy presented the proposal to foreign leaders during the US presidential campaign, knowing that a Trump administration would add to pressure on Kyiv to come to an agreement with Moscow.

The plan offers deals on strategic mineral deposits in Ukraine that Zelenskyy said were worth trillions of dollars. Those included uranium, titanium, lithium and graphite, which are not rare earth metals, but also unnamed “other strategically valuable resources”.

Moscow said on Tuesday that Trump’s desire for rare earth metals was a clear “offer” to Ukraine to buy US assistance.