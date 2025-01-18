Trump wants to visit China as president, WSJ reports

Reuters
·1 min read
G20 leaders summit in Osaka

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has told advisers he wants to travel to China after he takes office, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, quoting people familiar with the discussions.

Trump has expressed interest in traveling to China in his first 100 days in office, the report said, citing one of the people.

Trump's inauguration is Monday, and Chinese state news agencies said on Friday that Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend as Beijing stands ready to strengthen cooperation.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, through their representatives, have discussed meeting in person, with one option involving the incoming American president inviting the Chinese leader to the U.S., the WSJ added.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

