Trump warns 'hell will break out' if Hamas doesn't release hostages as he issues ceasefire ultimatum

A precarious ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas should be cancelled if Hamas does not release all the remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza by midday on Saturday, US President Donald Trump has said.

He also acknowledged that such a decision would be up to Israel.

In comments to reporters after signing a series of executive orders, Trump said “If they're not here, all hell is going to break out”, and said he feared many scheduled for release are actually already dead.

“I’d say they ought to be returned by 12 o'clock on Saturday... all of them, not in dribs and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two,” he said.

Trump also said, however: “I’m speaking for myself. Israel can override it.”

His comments come after Hamas said on Monday it will delay the further release of hostages in the Gaza Strip after accusing Israel of violating a fragile ceasefire that now faces its most serious crisis since it began three weeks ago.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under heavy pressure to secure the release of remaining hostages after three Israelis freed on Saturday came home emaciated after 16 months in captivity. Yet in a sign of the precarious nature of the truce, the Israeli military said late on Monday it had canceled leave for soldiers assigned to Gaza.

Hamas said its plan to delay the next hostage release “until further notice” depended on whether Israel “abides by its obligations.”

The announcement came as Palestinians and the international community seethed over Trump’s comments in an interview with Fox News Channel that Palestinians in Gaza would not have a right to return under his plan for US “ownership” of the war-torn territory.

This contradicted other officials in his administration who have sought to say he was only calling for the temporary relocation of its population.

Less than a week after he floated his plan for the US to take control of Gaza and turn it into “the Riviera of the Middle East”, Trump, in an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier on Monday, said "No, they wouldn't" when asked if Palestinians in Gaza would have a right to return to the territory.

He has ramped up pressure on Arab states, especially US allies Jordan and Egypt, to take in Palestinians from Gaza, who claim the territory as part of a future homeland.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House (AP)

“We'll build safe communities, a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is,” Trump said.

“In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land. No big money spent.”

Arab nations have sharply criticised the Trump proposal, and Trump will host Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday.

In addition to concerns about jeopardising the long-held goals of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Egypt and Jordan have privately raised security concerns about welcoming large numbers of additional refugees into their countries even temporarily.

Trump’s comments risked jeopardising the already tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after 15 months of war, with the existing framework for negotiations calling for the massive humanitarian and reconstruction assistance for civilians in Gaza.

After Trump’s initial comments last week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and secretary of state Marco Rubio said Trump only wanted Palestinians relocated from Gaza “temporarily” and for an “interim” period to allow for debris removal, the disposal of unexploded ordnance and reconstruction.

Trump last week did not rule out deploying US troops to help secure the territory but at the same time said no US funds would go to pay for the reconstruction of Gaza, raising fundamental questions about the nature of his plan.

Egypt on Monday reiterated its rejection to the transfer of Palestinians from their territories in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, warning that such proposals threaten "the foundations of people" in the Middle East.

In a statement, the Egyptian foreign ministry said the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem its capital is the base for “comprehensive and just peace” in the region.

The statement said Egypt rejects any violations to the Palestinians’ “right of self-determination and independence” and “upholds the right of return for Palestinian refugees who were forced to leave their homeland”, in a reference to hundreds of thousands who were forced to flee their homes in what is now Israel during the 1948 war.

A senior Hamas official described Trump’s latest remarks about the US ownership of Gaza as “absurd”.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' politico bureau, said the comments “reflect a deep ignorance of Palestine and the region”.

In comments released by Hamas early Monday, he said Mr Trump’s approach toward the Palestinian cause will fail.

“Dealing with the Palestinian cause with the mentality of a real estate dealer is a recipe for failure,” he said. “Our Palestinian people will thwart all transfer and deportation plans.”