Trump Waves to Crowd Outside Trump Tower as Emotions Run High After Verdict

Former US President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of business document fraud in New York on Thursday, May 30.

Footage from Kelly Kopp shows the former president waving to a crowd amid heightened security around the Trump Tower early Thursday evening. Both Trump supporters and opponents can be seen down the building.

“Lock that motherf***er up!” a passersby can be heard saying. Trump supporters wave flags that say “F*** Biden” scream “Not f***ing guilty!”

Following the verdict, Trump called the ruling “a disgrace, a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who is corrupt” and later said he would hold a press conference on Friday morning.

The verdict makes Trump the first former US president to be convicted of a felony. Credit: Kelly Kopp via Storyful

