Donald Trump will return to the White House following results from battleground states. Republicans have taken control of the Senate. And the balance of power is still up for grabs in the House.

Donald Trump wins the election in stunning political comeback

Former President Donald Trump, considered a political outcast after losing the presidency in 2020 and an attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol, was elected to another term on Wednesday in a decisive and astounding victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

What happened: The so-called "blue wall" states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan were Vice President Kamala Harris’ best path of winning the White House after Trump claimed Georgia and North Carolina. Without Pennsylvania, Harris doesn't appear to have a path to the White House, , and NBC News and Fox News called the commonwealth for Trump. Follow USA TODAY's live election results tracker.

What else to know: Trump quickly picked up Florida, Ohio and several Southern Republican strongholds, including Texas. Harris won a group of states in the Northeast, stretching from Vermont to Maryland, as well as New York and her home state of California.

The race was both improbable and historic . His return to the White House comes after he was impeached twice, survived two assassination attempts and was convicted of 34 felony counts.

Harris will speak after a bittersweet election night. The vice president will come home to Howard University on Wednesday to address the results of the election that is looking increasingly like it is slipping away from her.

Trump: "We made history." Trump sounded as surprised in declaring victory in Palm Beach Florida, the many obstacles he faced during a volatile campaign.

Republicans have seized the Senate, too

Republicans have won control of the U.S. Senate and remain locked in a tight battle in 2024 for control of the House of Representatives. All 435 House seats are up for election this year, and a handful of close matchups could make or break which party winds up with the majority.

Two targets where Democrats fell short on Tuesday in their bid to flip Republican-held Senate seats: Florida and Texas, where GOP Sens. Rick Scott and Ted Cruz won new terms.

Tuesday's election has also made history. Sarah McBride will be the first openly transgender member of Congress after winning election in Delaware’s sole congressional district. And for the first time, the Senate will have two Black women with Sen.-elect Lisa Blunt Rochester representing Delaware and Sen.-elect Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland.

Sarah McBride wins Delaware US House seat, becomes first transgender US rep in history

More election headlines to read now

How did abortion fare on the ballot?

Ten states, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York and South Dakota had abortion measures on their ballots on Tuesday, with Nebraska taking on the unusual distinction of having two dueling propositions for voters to decide between.

Read from the USA TODAY Network where some of the ballot measures stand:

Abortion Action Missouri volunteers Megan O’Brien, right, embraces Katie Wheaton as national abortion rights voting measure results are announced during a watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

📰 Non-election news to know on Wednesday

Rafael upgraded to cat 4 hurricane

Tropical Storm Rafael gained hurricane status Tuesday evening as it churned in the warm Caribbean waters on the way to the Cayman Islands and Cuba before heading for the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said. Rafael’s wind speeds had increased to 85 mph by 1 a.m. ET, and further intensification is expected before the hurricane makes landfall in western Cuba on Wednesday, the center stated in an update. Later Wednesday, Rafael will pass by the Florida Keys, bringing 1 to 3 inches of rain to the islands. Read more

Is another Fed rate cut coming?

After slashing its key interest rate by a hefty half percentage point in September, the Federal Reserve is expected to lower rates by a more measured quarter point Thursday and several times next year as inflation continues to ease. But if the Fed veers from that steady pace, it likely would be to reduce rates less sharply to ensure inflation keeps falling, economists say. Do they have the data?

Today's talkers

