Trump wins Kansas GOP primary

Former President Trump has won the Kansas GOP presidential primary, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Trump was the only active candidate on the ballot and will claim all of the 39 delegates up for grabs in the winner-take-all primary. He already became the presumptive Republican nominee last week when he won enough delegates to mathematically win the nomination.

He should easily win the conservative-leaning state in the general election in November.

