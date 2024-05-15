Trump wins Nebraska primary election, Nikki Haley exceeds expectations

Former President Donald Trump cruised to victory in Nebraska's Republican presidential primary Tuesday night, as projected by the Associated Press.

Despite Trump's dominance in the 2024 primary cycle, a number of "Never Trumper" Republicans have stayed loyal to the more moderate former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. If she maintains her current share of the vote, it will be the largest percentage total in any state since she dropped out of the race on March 5.

Trump has already surpassed the threshold of delegates required to secure the Republican nomination and is slated to speak at the Republican National Convention in July.

