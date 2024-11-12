Trump's 'Already Breaking The Law': Elizabeth Warren Details 'Illegal Corruption'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is accusing President-elect Donald Trump of violating a key ethics law for incoming administrations.

“Donald Trump and his transition team are already breaking the law,” she tweeted Monday on X. “I would know because I wrote the law.”

Warren linked to a CNN article detailing how Trump and his team have yet to sign an ethics pledge intended to prevent conflicts of interest.

The article notes that Trump himself signed the bill requiring the pledge in early 2020.

“Incoming presidents are required to prevent conflicts of interest and sign an ethics agreement,” Warren wrote on the X social media platform. “This is what illegal corruption looks like.”

A Trump adviser told CNN that he intends to sign the pledge.

In his first term, Trump faced repeated allegations of conflicts of interest, with the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington detailing about 3,400 such conflicts in a 2020 report.

In 2022, after Trump left the White House, the House Oversight Committee found that he had charged the Secret Service “exorbitant rates” for the agents assigned to protect him to stay at his resorts, as well as for specifics such as golf carts needed to keep up with him on his golf courses.

Numerous members of Trump’s previous administration also faced allegations of conflicts.