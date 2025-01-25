Trump's anti-DEI order yanks Air Force video on first Black pilots

Phil Stewart
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: The insignias for five Tuskegee Airmen squads seen on side of AY-6 Texan fighter plane during ceremony to honor the airmen at Selfridge National Airbase in Harrison Township

By Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's order halting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives has led the Air Force to suspend course instruction on a documentary about the first Black airmen in the U.S. military, known as the Tuskegee Airmen, a U.S. official said on Saturday.

The famed Black aviators included 450 pilots who fought overseas in segregated units during World War Two. Their success in combat helped pave the way for President Harry Truman's decision to desegregate the armed forces in 1948.

Another video about civilian women pilots trained by the U.S. military during World War Two, known as "Women Air Force Service Pilots," or WASPs, was also pulled, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Air Force did not directly comment on the decision, which was confirmed by an official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a series of executive orders seeking to dismantle DEI programs since he took office on Monday.

DEI programs seek to promote opportunities for women, ethnic minorities and other traditionally underrepresented groups. Civil rights advocates argue such programs, generally backed by Democrats, are needed to address longstanding inequities and structural racism.

But they have become a rally cry for conservatives who argue that race- and gender-focused initiatives are inherently discriminatory and fail to prioritize merit.

Reuters reported on Friday that new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers he opposes the use of race as a factor when evaluating candidates for elite U.S. military academies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's administration and its backers in Congress argue that the U.S. military needs also to be purged of generals who support DEI initiatives, which they say are a distraction to war fighting.

The U.S. official said the video on the Tuskegee Airmen and other historical materials had been pulled as the Air Force conducts a review of course curriculum at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, where new recruits get basic training.

The official stressed that the videos were not specifically targeted but were part of the curriculum that has been suspended pending review.

For its part, the Air Force said in a statement that it is committed to carrying out Trump's orders.

"The Department of the Air Force will fully execute and implement all directives outlined in the Executive Orders issued by the President, ensuring that they are carried out with utmost professionalism, efficiency and in alignment with national security objectives," an Air Force spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Latest Stories

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Trump’s calls with British leaders reportedly left staff crying from laughter

    Trump has not yet spoken with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer since taking office on Monday

  • Trump Fired Highest-Ranking Woman in Military at His Ball

    President Donald Trump fired the highest-ranking woman in the military while at a ball celebrating his role as commander in chief. The Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces. Fagan learned she had been fired while waiting to take a photo with Trump at the Commander in Chief Ball on Inauguration Day, The New York Times reported.

  • Canada, Mexico Steelmakers Refuse New US Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Some steelmakers in Canada and Mexico are telling customers that they are refusing new orders to the US on concerns that President Donald Trump soon will reimpose duties.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30Canada’s St

  • Trump's White House says deportation flights are underway, posting pictures of people being loaded into US Air Force C-17s

    The Pentagon signaled earlier this week that Air Force C-17s could be used to fly deportation flights. That's happening now.

  • U.K. Magazine Expertly Trolls Donald Trump With Front Page ‘Apology’ For The Ages

    Private Eye apologized “unreservedly” for its previous critical coverage of the president. But then came an utterly brutal twist.

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide their time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to approach containing some of the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism s

  • Trump Fires Government Watchdogs in ‘Illegal’ Midnight Massacre

    President Donald Trump fired at least 15 government watchdogs in a Friday night bloodbath, marking his latest act in brazen defiance of the country’s norms and laws, according to multiple reports. The move appears to violate federal law, which requires at least 30 days notice to Congress before terminating an inspector general, as the watchdogs are officially known. However, Politico’s top legal reporter, Kyle Cheney, suggested on X that the White House is likely to argue that the violated provi

  • Trump's billionaire buddies could be the answer to Canada's trade tariff woes, expert says

    While signing executive orders, U.S. President Donald Trump said Canada and Mexico could see a 25 per cent trade tariff as early as Feb. 1. As the date fast approaches, one expert believes Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos could be the solution to the problem.

  • EU military chief says it would make sense to put European troops in Greenland, Welt reports

    The top European Union military official, Robert Brieger, said it would make sense to station troops from EU countries in Greenland, according to an interview with Germany's Welt am Sonntag published on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed interest in acquiring the Danish territory. "In my view, it would make perfect sense not only to station U.S. forces in Greenland, as has been the case to date, but also to consider stationing EU soldiers there in the future," the chairman of the European Union Military Committee said.

  • Trump Wants Canada As '51st State,' But Canadians Say No Thanks

    Our neighbors to the north made it clear on social media that they would rather not join the U.S.

  • Short chain-link fence separating Canada from U.S. in Delta, B.C., not needed, mayor says

    A fence has gone up near the U.S.-Canada border, but it's nothing like the wall Trump has envisioned, and it didn't come at his request. The unguarded, black chain-link fence was erected on the Canadian side of a Point Roberts park in Washington state on Jan. 16.The fence, roughly 30 metres long, is at the end of English Bluff Road in Tsawwassen, B.C., a community within the City of Delta, a suburb of Vancouver.Washington's Monument Park, which has grassy space that extends across the border int

  • Mitch McConnell Almost Sinks Hegseth With Dramatic ‘No’ Vote

    Donald Trump’s Department of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth narrowly won Senate confirmation Friday night, in the face of damning charges of sexual abuse and alcohol-induced debauchery. It took newly inaugurated Vice President JD Vance rushing to the Senate floor to cast a tie-breaking vote to salvage Hegseth’s nomination after former Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell cast a stunning “no” vote against Hegseth, calling out Trump’s strong-arm tactics. The vote against Trump, whom McConnell openly su

  • Alaska Sen. Murkowski has faced Trump's wrath. She was willing to defy him after his return to power

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — In the early days of President Donald Trump's second term, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has openly challenged or rebuked him at least three times — stunning for a congressional Republican who has faced his wrath before and yet remains unbowed by pressure to embrace his agenda.

  • North Korean forces are being slaughtered fighting for Russia, harming combat operations, intel says

    Britain's defense ministry said about 1,000 North Korean soldiers had been killed and about 3,000 more had been wounded fighting against Ukraine.

  • MAGA Rep Wants to Rewrite the Constitution to Give Donald Trump a Third Term

    Just days into President Donald Trump’s second administration, a Republican congressman already wants to rewrite the U.S. Constitution to allow him to remain in office after his term is up. Rep. Andy Ogles introduced a House Joint Resolution on Thursday to amend the country’s founding document to allow a president to serve “for up to but no more than three terms.” The proposed amendment reads: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any

  • Stephen A. Smith’s Trump Take Stuns Bill Maher’s Live Audience

    ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith seemed to stun Bill Maher’s live audience on Friday night as he took down Democrats for prioritizing “issues that pertain to less than 1% of the population.” Smith was joined by actor Jesse Eisenberg and California Rep. Ro Khanna in a round table discussion with Real Time host Maher as he alleged that Democrats enabled President Donald Trump’s sweeping victory. “Here’s the deal. The man was impeached twice. He was convicted on 34 felony counts,” said Smith. “And the

  • Newsom Vows to Crash Trump’s Wildfire Devastation Tour

    California Governor Gavin Newsom vowed to crash President Donald Trump’s Friday trip to Los Angeles to survey wildfire damage in the state. Newsom said he plans on a courteous greeting for the MAGA chief, despite the barrage of insults Trump has thrown his way throughout the disaster—including repeatedly branding him “Newscum.” For his part, Newsom has accused Trump of politicizing the state’s emergency. Despite the tension, Newsom told reporters he’d show up to greet Trump regardless of whether

  • Elon Musk appears on video at German far right campaign event

    Elon Musk made a surprise appearance during Germany's AfD (Alternative fuer Deutschland) election campaign event in Halle in eastern Germany on Saturday, speaking publicly in support of the far right party for the second time in as many weeks. Addressing a hall of 4,500 people alongside party leader Alice Weidel, Musk spoke live via video link about preserving German culture and protecting the German people. "It's good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything," Musk said.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Reveals She Had ‘Second Full-Time Job’ While Press Secretary

    “Society doesn’t allow women of color to be vulnerable at work,” she wrote in a Vanity Fair essay.