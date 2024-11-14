Trump's 'anti-woke' defence pick shocks Washington - here's why

Phil McCausland & Madeline Halpert - BBC News, New York
·6 min read
Pete Hegseth
Hegseth has limited previous political experience, having once unsuccessfully run for a Senate seat [BBC]

Pete Hegseth has spent the past eight years on the couch of a Fox News morning show defending President-elect Donald Trump and advocating for a conservative cultural shift in the US military, and he could soon be directing that agenda from behind the top desk at the Pentagon.

The Republican president-elect announced on Wednesday that Hegseth, a television host and veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, was his nominee for defence secretary - a role typically filled by senior civil servants, experienced politicians and high-level executives.

While Hegseth has little of the traditional experience expected for such an important cabinet position - he would be the second-youngest person to serve in the office - he could aim to transform the Department of Defense if confirmed by the Senate.

Just last week, Hegseth said on a podcast that the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff - the US's top military leader - should be fired, along with any "general, admiral, whatever that was involved in any of the DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] woke [expletive]”.

He also said that women should not serve in combat roles because he argued it had not made the military "more effective" or "more lethal".

"Over human history, men in those positions are more capable," he said.

He has also reportedly called for the Defence Department to be renamed the War Department and for a 10-year ban on generals working as defence contractors after leaving the military.

Those views have earned Hegseth many conservative fans, particularly those close to the president-elect. But some also question whether he is capable of running an agency that is considered one of the world's largest bureaucracies, with a budget of nearly $900bn (£708bn).

Does he have enough experience?

Former Pentagon officials stressed that this role is one of the most critical appointments that the president could make, as the office-holder guides national security decisions and oversees the 2.9 million civilians and military service members who work for the Defence Department across the world.

"I've thought before that it was a harder job than the presidency," Lincoln Bloomfield, who served in the Pentagon under Presidents George W Bush and Ronald Reagan, told the BBC.

"Hegseth's not an old guy. He's in his prime, so he has all the energy he needs," added Bloomfield, who noted that the television host was well-educated and a combat veteran.

"But the question is how much does experience help lead to finding solutions? This is a job where every morning there are at least a dozen kinds of fires burning."

It is unclear how Hegseth will fare during his confirmation process in the Senate, when he is likely to faces hours of grilling in hearings.

"This is a job that will involve thousands of hours of advising the president and how, when and under what circumstances to use military force," Mara Karlin, a former senior Pentagon official during the Biden administration, said. "It will involve figuring out how to spend trillions of taxpayer dollars and the care of millions of members of the US military and civilians and their families."

A Trump ally unfamiliar to many

Some lawmakers in Washington DC appeared initially perplexed by Hegseth's appointment to oversee one of the most complex bureaucracies in the world.

“I confess I didn’t know who he was until 20 minutes ago,” Representative Adam Smith, who serves as the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, told reporters on Wednesday. “And he certainly doesn’t seem to have any background whatsoever in (Department of Defence) policy.”

Other lawmakers were more blunt.

“Who?” Republican Senator Bill Cassidy told NBC News when asked about the appointment. “I don’t know Pete. I just don’t know anything about him.”

A co-host of the Fox & Friends weekend show for eight years, Hegseth was reportedly considered for a post during Trump's first administration. But several former military and Pentagon officials said that Hegseth was not a known quantity in the Washington defence community.

"There are different worlds that past secretaries have come from - political people, technocrats, some from Congress - but traditionally they have a pretty decent level of experience with defence, national security issues and foreign policy," Ms Karlin said.

The Princeton and Harvard graduate served as an infantry platoon leader in Guantanamo Bay and Iraq, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He later deployed to Afghanistan as a counterinsurgency instructor in Kabul.

Many pointed to Hegseth's military experience as a potential aid if he were to be confirmed.

"Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice," Trump said in a statement announcing his choice.

Others, meanwhile, raised issue with Hegseth's close ties to the president-elect.

John Bolton, who served as Trump's national security adviser, told the BBC that the post of defence secretary should never be a "loyalty appointment".

The person in the position should be willing to provide honest advice, Bolton said, even if it is unpopular.

"The question is: Will he be a yes man to Donald Trump or will he behave professionally and with courage the way he did when he was in uniform?" added Bolton, who has grown critical of the president-elect.

Pete Hegseth 2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards
Hegseth on stage at the 2023 Fox Nation Patriot Awards [Getty Images]

Not the typical nominee

Hegseth has limited experience in politics beyond an unsuccessful run for the Republican Senate nomination in Minnesota in 2012. Since then, he has largely turned to conservative activism and punditry.

He advocated for privatising the US government's agency that aids veterans, but his greatest political success in Washington was during Trump's first term when he convinced the then-president to pardon several US service members accused of war crimes.

The two Army officers that Trump pardoned included one accused of killing a suspected Afghan bombmaker and another who was convicted of murder for directing men to fire upon three Afghans.

Still, Hegseth's appointment to lead the Pentagon marks a departure from previous Republican and Democratic administrations alike.

Leon Panetta, who served under former President Barack Obama, was a former CIA director and White House Chief of Staff. Robert Gates, who was appointed by President George W Bush and Obama, worked for the CIA for 27 years.

During his first term, Trump himself turned to those with more military and national security experience than Hegseth, such as Secretaries Jim Mattis and Mark Esper - who both served for decades in the military and were well known in Washington's defence community.

President Joe Biden chose to appoint a retired four-star general, Secretary Lloyd Austin, who served as the commander of US Central Command and faced some criticism from lawmakers for not informing the White House about undergoing medical procedures while in office.

Still, several lawmakers were quick to argue that Hegseth lacked credentials.

"A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense," said Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who leads the Senate military personnel panel. She urged her fellow senators not to confirm him.

Others, however, rushed to Hegseth's defence.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said the conservative anchor was a "tireless advocate for America’s soldiers and veterans".

"[H]e brings a fresh perspective to a Pentagon that has lost sight of its mission under Joe Biden. Pete is dedicated to ensuring that our military is focused on lethality and readiness, not woke ideology," the speaker said.

Latest Stories

  • John Bolton Sums Up What Trump Really Wants In 1 Damning Word

    The former national security adviser warned that this single trait "won't serve the country well."

  • Top Trump White House pick has strong view on Canada's government. It's not flattering

    The man tapped for the top international role inside the Trump White House isn't just predicting the defeat of Canada's Trudeau government: He's celebrating it.Mike Waltz has a vast digital footprint on international issues in his six years as a congressman, following careers in business, defence policy, and as a decorated special-forces veteran.He's been selected by Donald Trump for the powerful position of national security adviser in the next White House, the president-elect confirmed in a st

  • Melania Trump Expected to Break Yet Another FLOTUS Tradition

    The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl

  • Social Media Reacts To Matt Gaetz Possibly Being Trump's AG

    Ex-Pence staffer Olivia Troye said making the Florida congressman the attorney general was akin to "putting the Hamburglar in charge of McDonald's security."

  • Ex-Trump White House Lawyer Spells Out Exactly What Jan. 6 Pardons Would Mean

    Ty Cobb also dunked on Donald Trump's cabinet picks with a brutal basketball analogy.

  • Trump Makes Fox News Star His Pentagon Chief as MAGA’s White House Makeover Heats Up

    Donald Trump announced several additions to his forthcoming administration on Tuesday—including the shocking selection of Fox News host and Army National Guard veteran Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense. “Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First,” Trump said in a statement. “With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down.” Hegseth’s role requires Senate confirmation.

  • Trump's border czar says Canadian border is an 'extreme' vulnerability

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border czar says there is an "extreme national security vulnerability" along the Canada-U.S. border that he plans to deal with the moment the new Republican administration takes power.Tom Homan, named Sunday as the official in charge of all U.S. border issues, said in a television interview that he expects there will be "tough conversations" with Ottawa about the situation along the Canada-U.S. border. "The problem with the northern border is a huge national s

  • Trump Arrives in Washington and Jokes He May Be President Forever

    Donald Trump landed in Washington Wednesday to celebrate Republicans’ soon-to-be control over the White House and Congress, and visit lame-duck President Joe Biden in person. Trump and Biden were seated in chairs next to each other by a crackling fire in the Oval Office for a photo opportunity ahead of their first official transition meeting. “Politics is tough and in many cases it’s not a nice world but it is a nice world today,” Trump said in their roughly one-minute appearance before cameras.

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Breaks Down How Donald Trump Is ‘Humiliating’ Elon Musk On Multiple Levels

    The MSNBC anchor also pointed out the “funniest” part of the president-elect’s press release about the billionaire’s new role.

  • Scott Jennings Pulls Cringiest Stunt On CNN And People Aren't Laughing

    The news network's Republican foil tried to make light of Trump's post-election moves, but viewers' nerves are raw.

  • Trump Puts ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk in Charge of Fake Gov’t Department

    President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo

  • Jimmy Kimmel Epically Trolls Trump With A Surprise ‘Appearance’ For The Ages

    The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.

  • 'MAGA In A Nutshell': Voter's Wild Explanation For Backing Trump Goes Viral

    A Pennsylvania man explained why he supported the president-elect even though "I consider him like Hitler."

  • Rachel Maddow Exposes Trump’s Hypocritical, ‘Absurd’ Demand Of Dems: ‘It’s Nuts, Right?’

    The MSNBC anchor mocked it as “absurd bluster from Trump, where he is trying to pretend he’s already in power.”

  • Navarro: ‘We’re not going to have a Trump Cabinet’ with Thune or Cornyn leading Senate GOP

    Former White House aide Peter Navarro questioned whether President-elect Trump’s nominees could get confirmed if either Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) or Sen. John Cornyn (R -Texas) is elected as Senate majority leader. Navarro argued some Trump supporters who have been mentioned as potential Cabinet nominees, such as Kash Patel, a former Defense official in the first Trump administration, would not make…

  • Lara Trump Floated as Replacement for Marco Rubio’s Seat

    President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointments have incited job shuffling, with Republicans clamoring to climb up to higher roles. The latest to clinch a promotion could be Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. In an interview with Axios, Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt lobbied for Lara, who currently serves as RNC co-chair, to fill Marco Rubio’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat—if Trump does indeed select him as secretary of state in his administration. According to Britt, Lara understands

  • Wanda Sykes Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Big Win

    Wanda Sykes said that even though she “got her hopes up,” about Kamala Harris potentially winning the election, she wasn’t surprised when Donald Trump won—and she revealed why on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I mean it’s so many reasons why you can say it happened,” Sykes said on the show, “But I think you know, a lot of us aren’t, like, totally shocked” because “sometimes America is just gonna America.” Even though she wasn’t floored by the results, Sykes admitted she’s not feeling great about

  • China just showed off its answer to America's F-35 stealth fighter — the new J-35A

    The developer said the J-35A was like a basketball point guard. The US often refers to the F-35 in sports terminology, calling it the quarterback.

  • Trump’s New ‘Border Czar’ Tells Democrats To ‘Get The Hell Out Of The Way’

    “It’s not about hate, it’s not about discrimination, it’s not about being racist,” Tom Homan said.

  • Cold War bomber enhances China’s ability to strike U.S. bases

    In a series of war games in the seas and skies around Taiwan last month, China deployed some of its newest strike aircraft, warships and missile forces. Like America, which still relies on upgraded versions of the B-52, a bomber from the same era, China has successfully modernized its jet-powered H-6 to carry on flying deep into the 21st Century. These bombers were shown on China’s state-controlled media taking off for missions designed to intimidate Taiwan as part of the war-game drills.