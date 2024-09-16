Trump's association with Laura Loomer sparks pushback among Republicans
WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams discuss former President Trump's association with 9/11 denier Laura Loomer.
WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams discuss former President Trump's association with 9/11 denier Laura Loomer.
Sarah Matthews slammed far-right conspiracy theorist Loomer as the "ultimate sycophant" who is "clearly angling" for one thing.
The Supreme Court was hit by a flurry of damaging new leaks Sunday as a series of confidential memos written by the chief justice were revealed by The New York Times.The court’s Chief Justice John Roberts was clear to his fellow justices in February: He wanted the court to take up a case weighing Donald Trump’s right to presidential immunity—and he seemed inclined to protect the former president.“I think it likely that we will view the separation of powers analysis differently,” Roberts wrote to
The “gotcha” footage posted online by Vance may not be the slam dunk he apparently hoped it would be
The Trump campaign is blaming Kamala Harris and her Democratic supporters for the second assassination attempt on the former president.They claim that concerted attempts to demonize Donald Trump as a threat to democracy are putting his life at risk.Hours after Sunday’s failed shooting plot at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club, his senior campaign manager Chris LaCivita posted a video of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) calling Trump “extraordinarily dangerous” and a “threat to democracy.”Read more at
The mayor of the recently amalgamated community of Beausoleil, which encompasses Cocagne, has resigned.Jean Hébert says he doesn't want to continue working in what has become a divisive and confrontational environment.People in the community are split over a couple of issues, said Hébert — primarily, a new bylaw requiring a phase-in of bilingual signs that would give French top billing."A lot of signs were just in English. … The federation of municipalities was giving money for the signs that wo
Donald Trump was slammed as a "deeply unwell traitor" by his niece.
MONTREAL — Politics, public opinion and salary hikes south of the border helped push Air Canada toward a deal that secures major wage gains for pilots, experts say.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was almost time for the presidential debate, but Kamala Harris’ staff thought there was one more thing she needed to know. So less than an hour before the vice president left her Philadelphia hotel, two communications aides got her on the phone for one of the strangest briefings of her political career.
ABC anchor David Muir has dismissed the criticism he received after the Donald Trump/Kamala Harris TV debate of last week as “noise.” Muir opted not to engage with the criticism leveled by Trump during a Monday appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, calling the second assassination attempt on the former president “horrific,” while also suggesting people to “lower the temperature” after Sunday’s incident.Trump decried the debate as “THREE ON ONE” and vowed to not participate in a second one, and
On CNN’s State of the Union, CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings, CNN Political Commentator Ashley Allison, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, and Republican pollster Brenda Gianiny join Dana Bash to react to JD Vance’s appearance on State of the Union and Trump’s decision to lean into spreading misinformation after the debate.
The New York Times reporter also spotted a “go-to” move for the former president when controversy erupts.
KHARKIV, Ukraine—Stuck in a crowded prison cell in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, 45-year-old Viktor faces a choice. He can stay where he is, serving out his sentence in the knowledge that a Russian bomb could hit the jail any day, or he can swap his cell for the dangers of the front lines, as a volunteer defending his country.“Better to go fight with weapons, than sit here,” he tells the Daily Beast.In a tactic borrowed from Vladimir Putin’s playbook, Ukraine has started releasing prisoners for
Vice President Kamala Harris discussed the economy, gun control, and reaching undecided voters
In the same breath, Trump condemned Democrats' rhetoric and used that same rhetoric against Democrats, describing them as an existential threat to the U.S.
Ryan Routh, 58, suspected of plotting to shoot Republican presidential nominee at Florida golf course on Sunday, has appeared at a federal courthouse in West Palm Beach
On an August afternoon last year in Washington, Kamala Harris appeared at a retail village to promote the Biden administration’s economic record.
NEW YORK (AP) — Two former New York City Fire Department chiefs were in custody Monday on charges that they solicited tens of thousands of dollars in bribes before ensuring the department's fire-safety division gave preferential treatment to some individuals and companies.
Trump’s “they’re eating the pets” remarks at the presidential debate unleashed a torrent of right-wing smears on a community struggling to adjust to an influx of immigrants.
“A Republican candidate for vice president would never attack a woman for having kids," Bergen joked, referencing her famous 'Murphy Brown' interaction with former vice president Dan Quayle
Foreign secretary David Lammy said the west "won't be bullied" by the Russian president.