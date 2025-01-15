Who is Trump's attorney general pick Pam Bondi? The former prosecutor is a close Trump ally

Alanna Durkin Richer
·7 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's pick to lead the Justice Department, Pam Bondi, faced questions on Capitol Hill Wednesday over her loyalty to the Republican president-elect, who has vowed to use the agency to pursue revenge on his perceived political enemies.

The former Florida attorney general and corporate lobbyist told lawmakers that politics would play no part in her decision-making as the country's chief federal law enforcement officer, but also refused to rule out the potential for investigations into Trump's adversaries.

If confirmed to lead the department that charged the once and future president in two separate criminal cases, Bondi would become one of the most closely scrutinized members of Trump's cabinet.

Here's what to know about Bondi:

ADVERTISEMENT

___

She's a close Trump ally and long-time defender

Bondi has been a fixture in Trump's orbit for years, and a regular defender of the president-elect on news programs amid his legal woes.

“The Department of Justice, the prosecutors will be prosecuted — the bad ones,” Bondi said in a 2023 Fox News appearance. “The investigators will be investigated.”

Bondi said members of the so-called deep state were “hiding in the shadows” during Trump's first term, "but now they have a spotlight on them, and they can all be investigated.”

Bondi traveled to New York last May to support Trump in court while he stood trial in his hush money criminal case. Trump was sentenced last week to no punishment in that case after his jury conviction on 34 felony counts.

After Trump’s guilty verdict in that case, Bondi said during another Fox News appearance — alongside Trump’s pick for FBI director, Kash Patel — that “a tremendous amount of trust is lost in the justice system tonight.” She added: “The American people see through it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On a radio show last August, she compared special counsel Jack Smith to “a rabid dog” after he brought a new 2020 election interference indictment against Trump in the wake of the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling. Smith abandoned that case — and the separate classified documents case — after Trump's November victory, citing Justice Department policy not to prosecute sitting presidents.

Florida's first female attorney general

Bondi was first elected Florida attorney general in 2010, defeating Democratic state Sen. Dan Gelber after earning the endorsement of former Republican Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

As Florida attorney general, Bondi led a challenge brought by more than two dozen states to President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately upheld the health care law. Bondi also fought to uphold Florida's ban on same-sex marriage — arguing that marriage should be defined by each state.

One of her top priorities as attorney general was going after so-called pill mills, or clinics that hand out large amounts of prescription painkillers and helped fuel the country's opioid crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bondi faced an ethics probe after she personally solicited a 2013 political contribution from Trump as her office was weighing whether to join New York in suing over fraud allegations involving Trump University.

Trump cut a $25,000 check to a political committee supporting Bondi from his family’s charitable foundation, in violation of legal prohibitions against charities supporting partisan political activities. After the check came in, Bondi’s office nixed suing Trump’s company for fraud, citing insufficient grounds to proceed.

Both Trump and Bondi denied wrongdoing, the state’s ethics commission tossed the complaints and a prosecutor assigned by then-GOP Gov. Rick Scott determined there was insufficient evidence to support bribery charges over the donation.

Before becoming Florida attorney general, Bondi spent 18 years in the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, prosecuting cases “ranging from domestic violence to capital murder,” according to her bio at Ballard Partners, the lobbying firm she joined in 2019. Among the cases she handled was the 2006 prosecution of baseball star Dwight Gooden, who was sent to prison for violating his probation by using cocaine.

She spent years lobbying on behalf of companies such as Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest posed by Bondi's lobbying work for corporations and other entities that could face scrutiny by the Justice Department.

Records show that between 2019 and 2024, Bondi was registered to represent 30 clients, including businesses such as Uber and Amazon during her time at Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm headed by Brian Ballard, who has ties to Trump, according to advocacy group Public Citizen.

She led Ballard Partners' corporate regulatory compliance practice, which focuses on helping Fortune 500 companies “implement best practices that proactively address public policy challenges such as human trafficking, opioid abuse and personal data privacy,” according to her Ballard Partners bio.

She registered as a foreign agent for the government of Qatar for work related to anti-human-trafficking efforts leading up to the World Cup, held in 2022. She also represented the KGL Investment Company KSCC, a Kuwaiti firm also known as KGLI. The firm paid Ballard $300,000 in 2019 to lobby the White House, National Security Council, State Department and Congress on immigration policy, human rights and economic sanctions issues.

Beyond her lobbying work, she also served as chair of the Center for Litigation and co-chair for the Center for Law and Justice at the America First Policy Institute, a think tank set up by former Trump administration staffers to lay the groundwork for his potential second term. Her work in that role included filing a brief in the Supreme Court in support of a public high school football coach who was fired for praying on the field after games.

She was part of Trump's first impeachment trial defense team

Bondi stepped away from lobbying in 2020 to defend Trump during his first impeachment trial against allegations that Trump abused the power of his office when he pressured Ukraine's president during a phone call to investigate then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump, who denied any wrongdoing, was impeached in the U.S. House of Representatives and acquitted in the U.S. Senate.

Bondi was brought on to bolster the White House’s messaging and communications. Trump and his allies sought to delegitimize the impeachment from the start, aiming to brush off the whole thing as a farce.

Bondi backed Trump's effort to challenge the 2020 election results

Bondi supported Trump's efforts to challenge his 2020 loss to Biden, traveling in the days after the election to Pennsylvania, where she claimed the campaign had evidence of “cheating.”

Bondi appeared at a press conference in Philadelphia the day after the 2020 election alongside then-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. The former New York City mayor has since lost his law license in New York and Washington, D.C., after pursuing false claims that Trump made about his election loss.

At the press conference, Giuliani suggested that bogus ballots could be flooding in from “Mars” or nearby Camden, New Jersey — or, he said: “Joe Biden could have voted 50 times, as far as we know, or 5,000 times." Bondi said poll workers in Philadelphia were keeping Republican poll watchers too far back and preventing them from doing their jobs.

“We’ve won Pennsylvania and we want every vote to be counted in a fair way,” Bondi said.

The next day during an appearance on Fox & Friends, Bondi declared there was “evidence of cheating."

“We are not going anywhere until they declare that we won Pennsylvania,” Bondi said, alleging there were “fake ballots coming in late." But when the anchor pressed her again on those “fake ballots,” she responded: “There could be — that's the problem...We don't know.”

Bondi went on to claim that ballots were “dumped,” and that “people were receiving ballots that were dead.”

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud that changed the outcome of the 2020 election.

Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Jill Biden expresses disappointment with Pelosi: ‘We were friends for 50 years’

    First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.

  • Lying Trump Took His Own Supporters for Fools: Jack Smith

    Special Counsel Jack Smith found that Donald Trump’s team took his own MAGA faithful for easily manipulated fools when he and several co-conspirators carried out an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Smith detailed his conclusion in a report released Tuesday, which explains his decision to indict Trump on four counts for plotting to obstruct the certification of the presidential race he lost to Joe Biden. Smith wrote that Trump’s team “deceived” a group of MAGA hardli

  • Trump Snubs Elon With Decision on White House Digs

    Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h

  • Exclusive-Trump team asks three US senior career diplomats to resign, sources say

    Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next.

  • Paul Krugman Issues Dire Warning On How ‘A Lot’ Of Trump Voters Will Be ‘Brutally Scammed’

    The economist also slammed one of the president-elect’s policies as “terrible.”

  • Fox News Sends Reporter to Find MAGA in Greenland and It Majorly Backfires

    A Fox News reporter dispatched to Greenland’s capital city found that “most” of the residents it spoke to were not so keen on Donald Trump. The network aired a live report Tuesday afternoon from Nuuk, where its London-based correspondent Alex Hogan made the revelation while standing outside in the frigid weather. Hogan tracked down one MAGA superfan—who has also made his rounds in interviews with Danish media—who showed off his Trump merch like a t-shirt and pins. That man, Jørgen Boassen, calle

  • Adam Kinzinger Spots ‘Rich Irony’ In Latest MAGA Outrage: ‘Honestly Shut Up’

    The former Republican congressman also hit Fox News' Jesse Watters with a blunt reminder.

  • Donald Trump's Inauguration Will Have A Prominent No-Show

    No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.

  • Laura Ingraham Makes Infuriating Comparison To Kamala Harris Not Hosting Vance

    The Fox News host drew the most inappropriate parallel to the vice president as Trump's inauguration neared.

  • Donald Trump's Inaugural Parade Is Reportedly Getting A Trashy Twist

    A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.

  • Pete Hegseth Seems Really Confused About Where Southeast Asia Is

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth asked Trump's defense secretary pick to name at least one country in ASEAN. He couldn't.

  • RFK Jr. Admits He Didn’t Come Clean on Anti-Vax Fortune

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman, and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earne

  • West Virginia governor axes DEI and enacts vaccine exemptions on first full day in office

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued a slew of aggressive executive orders on his first full day as West Virginia's chief executive Tuesday, including one enabling families to receive religious exemptions from required school vaccinations — a massive departure for a state with one of the strictest vaccine policies in the nation.

  • Bannon Claims Victory in MAGA Civil War as He Knocks Musk’s Relevance

    Outspoken Elon Musk hater, Steve Bannon, was happy to degrade the tech mogul’s status in President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle Tuesday claiming that he doesn’t have as much power as presumed. While speaking to Politico’s Dasha Burns at the outlet’s “Politico Playbook: The First 100 Days” event, Trump’s former chief strategist claimed that while Musk may have had some influence over Cabinet picks, he doesn’t “have the ability to actually make decisions and inform those decisions and drive t

  • John Ratcliffe, Trump's CIA pick, tells senators the agency is 'not where we’re supposed to be'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the CIA told senators during his confirmation hearing Wednesday that the nation's premier spy agency must do a better job of staying ahead of global threats posed by Russia, China and other adversaries.

  • Liz Cheney: Smith report raises question for Trump DOJ nominees

    Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) raised questions Tuesday about President-elect Trump’s choices to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ) amid fallout from special counsel Jack Smith’s report about the former president’s involvement in the 2021 Capitol insurrection. “DOJ’s exhaustive and independent investigation reached the same essential conclusions as the Select Committee. All this DOJ evidence must…

  • The View Debates Carrie Underwood Performing at Trump Inauguration: ‘How Do You Support Somebody Who Wants to Destroy the Country?’

    Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration was a hot topic on Tuesday’s edition of The View. Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin had opposing views on the country singer’s choice to accept the invitation, with Griffin wanting to move past “where we ‘cancel’ people’s livelihood because we don’t like their …

  • Melania Trump's 'Big Question' Says A Lot About Her Marriage, Jimmy Fallon Quips

    "The Tonight Show" host also joked that Elon Musk would be delighted to get some "alone" time with Donald Trump.

  • Pam Bondi Refuses To Admit Donald Trump Lost In 2020

    Trump's attorney general nominee suggested the 2020 election result was tainted by fraud.

  • North Korea's suicide soldiers pose new challenge for Ukraine in war with Russia

    After a battle in Russia's snowy western region of Kursk this week, Ukrainian special forces scoured the bodies of more than a dozen slain North Korean enemy soldiers. But it is among mounting evidence from the battlefield, intelligence reports and testimonies of defectors that some North Korean soldiers are resorting to extreme measures as they support Russia's three-year war with Ukraine. "Self-detonation and suicides: that's the reality about North Korea," said Kim, a 32-year-old former North Korean soldier who defected to the South in 2022, requesting he only be identified by his surname due to fears of reprisals against his family left in the North.