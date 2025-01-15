Justice department will never have an 'enemies list', Trump pick tells senators
President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks faced questioning from senators ahead of votes on their nominations
Pam Bondi - who's nominated for attorney general - told senators the justice department will never have an "enemies list", an idea originated by Trump's pick for Federal Bureau of Investigation head. She also swerved on questions on the result of the 2020 election
In a separate hearing, Marco Rubio, Trump's nominee for secretary of state, criticised the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
In between questions, the chair of the Foreign Relations Committee announced a ceasefire has been reached in Gaza - follow those live updates here
