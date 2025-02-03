Trump's calendar: When tariffs, RTO, buyouts, and a TikTok cut-off are set to go into effect

John L. Dorman,Brent D. Griffiths
Updated ·6 min read

  • President Trump is steering the federal government in a distinctly conservative direction.

  • Upon entering office for his second term, he signed a slew of executive orders to achieve this goal.

  • There are many key dates to look out for as the administration rolls out its agenda.

Only two weeks into his second term, President Donald Trump's sweeping agenda has already started to take shape, with the president signing executive orders on everything from return-to-office mandates to tough immigration measures.

Here's a look at some of the key dates for initiatives and plans put into place by the Trump administration:

Feb. 1, 2025: Tariffs enacted for Canada, China, and Mexico

President-elect Donald Trump at a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2024.
Trump's tariffs will have a significant cost on the US automaking industry, Wells Fargo analysts have said.Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images

Shortly after the November general election, Trump vowed to impose 25% tariffs on imported goods from Canada and Mexico, two of the United States' leading trading partners.

Trump said both countries have allowed drugs and migrants to pour into the US, which ties squarely into the president's hard-line stance on immigration issues.

Trump also floated a 10% across-the-board tariff on Chinese goods.

On February 1, the president followed through on his pledge, enacting the tariffs for all three countries.

As part of his executive orders, Canadian energy products will have a 10% tariff rate.

Feb. 3, 2025: Funding for federal programs will continue through this date

Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer, Patty Murray, and Andy Kim
At a press conference on Tuesday, Democratic senators decried Trump's freezing of federal grants.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A federal judge on Jan. 28 temporarily put on hold the Trump administration's freeze on federal grants from taking effect that year. This decision means that funding for affected programs will continue until Monday, Feb. 3.

The decision came after a group of nonprofit, healthcare, and small business advocacy groups sued the Office of Personnel Management over the move, which caused widespread confusion across Washington.

Feb. 6, 2025: Deadline for federal workers to accept buyout

DOJ building.
Federal employees have a limited timeframe to accept a buyout offer.Valerie Plesch/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Office of Personnel Management on Jan. 28 issued a letter offering all federal employees payouts and giving them a Feb. 6 deadline to accept the offer.

Federal employees who accept the administration's offer by the deadline "will retain all pay and benefits regardless of your daily workload and will be exempted from all applicable in-person work requirements until September 30, 2025 (or earlier if you choose to accelerate your resignation for any reason)," the letter on the OPM's website read.

Workers who resign by Feb. 6 will have their severance paid through Sept. 30.

The offer comes as Trump ramps ups his efforts to not only reduce the size of the federal workforce but also install loyalists in key positions within the government.

Feb. 7, 2025: First jobs report under Trump

woman applying to jobs
Trump made the economy a centerpiece of his 2024 presidential campaign.Maria Korneeva/Getty Images

The first employment situation report under Trump's second term will be released on Feb. 7. January's jobs numbers will be included in the report, which means that the bulk of the report will feature employment data from former President Joe Biden's last month in office.

As of December 2024, the unemployment rate in the US sits at 4.1%.

Feb. 7, 2025: Agencies should have plans for federal workers to come back to the office

Office workers sit around a desk
Trump wants to see federal workers back in the office.Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

The Trump administration has set the date of Feb. 7 for federal agencies to have plans for how they'll adhere to the president's return-to-work order for employees.

The implementation plans are set to be vetted and approved by the Office of Personnel Management and Office of Management and Budget.

March 7, 2025: First jobs report for Trump for his first full month in office

President Donald Trump in the White House.
The jobs report for February 2025 will be released on March 7, 2025.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The February jobs report, which will include Trump's first full month in office, will be released on March 7.

Trump ran on tamping down inflation and lowering food costs, as well as making the broader economy more prosperous for a wide swath of Americans. It'll still be incredibly early in Trump's term when the report is released, but the report could set the tone for how he messages his economic policies throughout the rest of the year.

March 21, 2025: Deadline to eliminate most DEI offices and positions

The aluminum industry is asking Donald Trump to make tariff exceptions for Canada.
Donald TrumpBloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Inauguration Day, Trump signed an executive order to end "illegal and immoral discrimination" Biden-era programs implemented to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Trump and many of his Republican allies have rallied against DEI initiatives. Their pressure campaign has begun to spill over into corporate America, with top companies like Target rolling back some diversity-focused efforts.

Some agencies have already put employees on paid leave. Officials are also submitting lists of names to the White House, Government Executive reported.

By late March, Trump's EO calls for each agency head to the maximum extent allowed by the law to carry out the terminations of covered positions and programs.

April 5, 2025: End of a 75-day extension of the TikTok ban

The TikTok logo duplicated many times over.
The TikTok ban had some users contemplating their scrolling habits.Osmancan Gurdogan/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump on Jan. 20 signed an executive order to pause the TikTok ban for 75 days, which would allow further efforts to find a US buyer for the highly popular social media platform.

The end of the 75-day period would be April 5, 2025.

Sometime in 2025: GOP hopes to pass a reconciliation bill addressing tax cuts

Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana in the House chamber.
House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana will play a critical legislative role during the first two years of Trump's second term.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump is pushing for Republicans to pass a massive reconciliation bill that would lower taxes, dramatically roll back green energy measures, and make cuts to safety net spending.

While cuts to Social Security or Medicare are very likely off limits in the plans, Democrats could find their political footing in critiquing whatever plan emerges from the GOP congressional leaders.

July 4, 2026: The Department of Government Efficiency will sunset

Elon Musk leads the Department of Government Efficiency.
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk leads the Department of Government Efficiency.CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has grand plans for the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, as it aims to cut at least $1 trillion in spending from the federal budget.

While the DOGE is still in the earliest stages of its work, the commission isn't designed to be a permanent fixture of Washington.

When Musk and onetime co-lead Vivek Ramaswamy wrote about the DOGE in a Wall Street Journal op-ed last year, they said the commission would be phased out next year — on July 4, 2026.

"There is no better birthday gift to our nation on its 250th anniversary than to deliver a federal government that would make our Founders proud," the two men wrote at the time.

