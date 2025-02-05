Trump's call for US to take over Gaza draws criticism

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Tuesday that the U.S. would take over the Gaza Strip after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere drew sharp reactions.

SENIOR HAMAS OFFICIAL SAMI ABU ZUHRI

He described the call for Gazans to leave as "expulsion from their land."

“We consider them a recipe for generating chaos and tension in the region because the people of Gaza will not allow such plans to pass."

DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY

"He's totally lost it," he said on X. "A U.S. invasion of Gaza would lead to the slaughter of thousands of U.S. troops and decades of war in the Middle East. It’s like a bad, sick joke."

ADVERTISEMENT

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE JAKE AUCHINCLOSS

The proposal is “reckless and unreasonable,” he told the NewsNation cable channel, and said it could scuttle Phase 2 of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“We have to look at Trump’s motives,” he said. “As always, when Trump proposes a policy item, there is a nepotistic, self-serving connection.”

Referring to Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, he said, “They want to turn this into resorts.”

JON ALTERMAN, HEAD OF MIDDLE EAST PROGRAM AT WASHINGTON'S CENTER FOR STRATEGIC AND INTERNATIONAL STUDIES

“Many Gazans descended from Palestinians who fled parts of present-day Israel and have never been able to return to their previous homes. I’m skeptical many would be willing to leave even a shattered Gaza."

(Reporting by Leslie Adler; Editing by Stephen Coates)