Trump's Campaign Goes Off The Rails With 3 Weeks Until The Election

Lydia O'Connor
·4 min read

With just three weeks to go until the presidential election, Donald Trump’s campaign has taken a strange turn.

The GOP nominee for president has never been one to play by the political rulebook, but his recent appearances have been especially bizarre: He’s swayed onstage to music instead of taking questions, trashed people he’s also trying to court as voters and spent precious time campaigning in solidly blue states, to name a few.

Here are some of the puzzling things he’s been up to lately in his race against Vice President Kamala Harris.

His town hall became a 40-minute musical tribute

During a Pennsylvania town hall Monday night, Trump abruptly said he was done taking questions and wanted to “just listen to music,” directing his staff to play “a couple of real beauties.”

What followed was nearly 40 minutes of Trump singing along, swaying and lightly dancing on stage to a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria,” along with various hits by Sinead O’Connor, Elvis Presley, Guns N’ Roses and the Village People.

Even Trump appeared confused at times about what was unfolding, remarking after one of the first songs that “there’s nobody leaving” and asked, “What’s going on?” The crowd seemed unsure whether the event was over.

He inexplicably disparaged auto workers

Trump’s campaign has been aggressively pursuing support from auto workers in Michigan, the capital of American car manufacturing. But he threw all that out the window Tuesday when he diminished their jobs as simply taking parts “out of a box” and said the work was so easy a child could do it.

“They build everything in Germany, and then they assemble it here. They get away with murder,” Trump claimed during an appearance at the Economic Club of Chicago.

“They take them out of a box, and they assemble them. We could have our child doing it,” he continued.

He rattled off about Virginia when asked about Google

In another odd moment during his Chicago appearance on Tuesday, Trump responded to a question about whether Google should be broken up by saying he hasn’t “gotten over” the Justice Department suing the state of Virginia for removing people from voter rolls.

Then, when the interviewer reminded Trump that the question was about Google, Trump said the tech company “is very bad to me.”

“I called the head of Google the other day and said I’m getting a lot of good stories lately, but you don’t find them in Google,” Trump said. “I think it’s a whole rigged deal. I think Google is rigged just like our government is rigged all over the place.”

Donald Trump greets his supporters during a rally at Calhoun Ranch in Coachella Saturday.
Donald Trump greets his supporters during a rally at Calhoun Ranch in Coachella Saturday. Wally Skalij via Getty Images

He canceled a planned appearance on CNBC

Joe Kernen, one of the hosts of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” revealed on air Tuesday that Trump pulled out of an upcoming interview on the show.

Sources familiar with the original plans told The Daily Beast that the interview was supposed to happen later this week, until Trump abruptly canceled. A Trump spokesperson told CNN he canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

This marks the second time this month Trump has skipped out on a major interview. After canceling his appearance on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” he posted several angry rants on social media calling the century-old network “A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY” and demanding its broadcast license be revoked.

He’s been scheduling rallies in solidly blue states

While presidential candidates typically hold most of their rallies in swing states ― a political necessity of the electoral college ― Trump has been scheduling some of his final events of the election in solidly blue states like California, Colorado, Illinois and New York.

His decision to spend any amount of time and resources in states he has no chance of winning has baffled pundits.

He’s even repeatedly insisted that he’s going to flip his home state of New York even though no major polls indicate that. A Republican hasn’t won the state in 40 years.

He’s also been exaggerating crowd sizes at his blue-state events. After holding a rally in California’s Coachella Valley on Saturday, Trump boasted about having 100,000 attendees. While the exact number of attendees is unclear, a permit issued for the event reportedly capped attendance at 15,000.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Trump Crumbles When Pressed on Economic Policy in Tense Interview

    The former president attempted to "weave" his way through an interview with Bloomberg News, but couldn't escape his own policy black hole

  • Kamala Harris Surprises Rallygoers With Damning Video Of Donald Trump

    The vice president literally rolled the tape on her Republican rival, drawing gasps from the audience in Erie, Pennsylvania.

  • Trump Gives Ominous Clue About What May Happen If He Loses

    Donald Trump on Tuesday dodged the question of whether he will allow for a peaceful certification of election results if Kamala Harris defeats him in three weeks.During an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait asked Trump if he would commit “to respecting and encouraging a peaceful transfer of power,” especially in light of Jan. 6, 2021, which the journalist called “unruly and violent.”Trump didn’t answer the question. Instead, he rejected the pre

  • I Asked Men To Anonymously Share Who They're Voting For In November And Why — Here's What They Revealed

    "My wife and I had a very much wanted pregnancy. Unfortunately, she miscarried, but it did not pass on its own. She needed an abortion to get it out. LUCKILY, we live in a state (California) that still grants women the right to their bodies."

  • Trump's Bizarre Turn At Town Hall Has Critics Asking New Questions About His Health

    The former president bailed on questions and just played music for a while, staying on stage and swaying.

  • CNN Anchor Left Lost for Words By Trump’s Chilling Enemy Within’ Comments

    Donald Trump’s latest turn toward fascist rhetoric appears to have left one CNN anchor struggling to pick her jaw up off the floor.On Monday’s broadcast of the network’s This Morning show, Kasie Hunt appeared to repeatedly stammer and pause while discussing with panelists the Republican candidate’s growing tendency in recent days to refer to his political opponents as “the enemy within.”“He’s saying that these people should be handled by the National Guard or the military. Um… what…? I mean, I t

  • Ex-DOJ Official Spells Out ‘Coming Massive Crisis’ On Election Day

    “I’m normally a voice of calm, and I’m here not as a voice of calm today," Obama-era Justice Department official Neal Katyal told MSNBC's Jen Psaki.

  • How Trump’s Campaign Chief Made Himself a Multi-Millionaire

    In one 2000 campaign in Virginia, Chris LaCivita marched around the office shouting orders and stabbing his own Marine-issued NCO sword into the wall. Today, he’s mellowed, he told Mother Jones, and he doesn’t brandish the weapon anymore. “They have these things called human resources now.”Chris LaCivita is a GOP operative known for his bravado, ruthless campaign tactics and his uncanny ability to turn losing races into victories.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops

  • ‘Absolute chaos’ as Trump supporters ‘left stranded’ after Coachella rally hit by assassination scare

    ‘It’s just chaos, absolute chaos,’ one person said while stuck at Calhoun Ranch hours after the former president exited the stage

  • Bill Clinton Sounds Off on MTG’s Weather Conspiracy

    At a campaign stop in Georgia on Monday, Bill Clinton had some fun at the expense of the state’s most rabble-rousing ultraconservative member of Congress: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.He referenced the conspiracy theory she touted earlier this month in the wake of Hurricane Helene. “Yes they can control the weather,” she posted on X, without specifying who exactly “they” are. In another post, she also emphasized how the devastation in the Southeast could affect the election—likely in a way that h

  • Even the GOP’s Leaked Senate Super PAC Memo Says Ted Cruz Is in Trouble

    Republican hardliner and Texas Senator Ted Cruz could screw up his party’s chance of flipping the Senate, the GOP super PAC in charge of delivering the chamber in November has warned.A memo from the Senate Leadership Fund, obtained by Politico, shows the PAC’s own internal polling has the firebrand podcaster Cruz at 48 percent, leading Democratic opponent Colin Allred by a single percentage point.Cruz’s lead was three points last month, according to the poll. Support for the incumbent senator in

  • Black lawmakers call for probe of GOP House candidate over campaign ad with wrong election date

    Black state lawmakers in Michigan have called on the state’s attorney general and a county prosecutor to investigate Tom Barrett, a GOP candidate for the US House, over a newspaper advertisement in a Black-owned newspaper that listed the wrong date for Election Day.

  • Video captures worker's reaction when former president arrives at McDonald's in Georgia

    After mistaking him for President Joe Biden, the employee quickly realized she was talking to former President Bill Clinton and asked her co-workers to take a picture of them.

  • Georgia election workers move closer to collecting Rudy Giuliani’s assets

    Two Georgia election workers are pushing to collect their $146 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani, but the former New York City mayor is digging in amid an array of financial troubles. Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who became a centerpiece of Giuliani’s baseless mass voter fraud accusations following the 2020 election, have asked a…

  • Netanyahu Agrees to Limit Strike on Iran, Washington Post Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to limit his country’s retaliation against Iran over the missile attack on Oct. 1 to military targets, according to a report in the Washington Post. Most Read from BloombergHow Mexico City Averted All-Out DroughtDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureInside the ‘Utopias’ of Mexico CityThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingWhat It Takes to Make City Solutions Go ViralNetanyahu ha

  • 5 key moments from Kamala Harris' interview with Charlamagne Tha God

    Vice President Kamala Harris sat for an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Tuesday in Detroit.

  • Trump Plots to Declare 2024 ‘Rigged’ — Using GOP Efforts to Slow the Vote Count

    The former president and his allies have worked to make sure 2024 mail-in ballots are counted slowly, so he can again demand officials “stop the count”

  • Eric Holder Predicts Harris Will Get 5 Million More Votes Than Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Attorney General Eric Holder said he expects Vice President Kamala Harris to beat Donald Trump by 5 million ballots in the popular vote, though he predicted a close race because of the US electoral college system.Most Read from BloombergHow Mexico City Averted All-Out DroughtDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureInside the ‘Utopias’ of Mexico CityThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingWhat It Takes to Make City Solutions Go

  • Sen. Raphael Warnock Urges Black Men To Consider This Trump Chapter Before Voting

    The Georgia senator reacted to a recent poll that shows 1 in 5 Black men are supporting the former president.

  • Supreme Court turns away self-proclaimed Republican’s defense in claiming party’s support

    The Supreme Court turned away a failed Minnesota state Senate candidate’s challenge to rulings that he falsely implied to have the Republican Party’s support during his 2022 write-in campaign. The Republican Party of Minnesota and the state’s Democratic attorney general insisted Nathan Miller’s First Amendment appeal was riddled with errors and the issue was too…