Trump's Campaign Says He Won't Schedule Debates With Harris Yet

Trump's Campaign Says He Won't Schedule Debates With Harris Yet

Donald Trump has decided not to schedule any debates with Vice President Kamala Harris, suggesting he may skip a debate he’d previously planned with President Joe Biden.

In a statement Thursday, Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign communications director, said that it would be “inappropriate” to commit to a debate before the Democratic National Convention next month.

“Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee,” he said in a statement.

“There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party - namely Barack Hussein Obama - that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone “better.” Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds.”

Trump was scheduled to debate Biden, who dropped his bid for re-election on Sunday, for a second time in September, just a few months before the presidential election. The Republican nominee said he’d debate the president “any time, any place.”

Harris, who launched her presidential campaign following Biden’s departure from the race last week, has maintained she’s ready to debate Trump.

“What happened to ‘any time, any place’?” she asked on social media Thursday.

She also accused Trump of backpedaling out of the debate after he began angling to change the rules and have Fox News, rather than ABC, host the September debate.

“I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage,” she told reporters.

The vice president has secured enough votes from delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee. She has received support from numerous politicians, including former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, and is expected to receive an endorsement from former President Barack Obama, according to NBC News.

Related...