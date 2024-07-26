Trump's Campaign Says He Won't Schedule Debates With Harris Yet

Shruti Rajkumar
·2 min read
Trump's Campaign Says He Won't Schedule Debates With Harris Yet

Donald Trump has decided not to schedule any debates with Vice President Kamala Harris, suggesting he may skip a debate he’d previously planned with President Joe Biden.

In a statement Thursday, Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign communications director, said that it would be “inappropriate” to commit to a debate before the Democratic National Convention next month.

“Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee,” he said in a statement.

“There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party - namely Barack Hussein Obama - that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone “better.” Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds.”

Trump was scheduled to debate Biden, who dropped his bid for re-election on Sunday, for a second time in September, just a few months before the presidential election. The Republican nominee said he’d debate the president “any time, any place.”

Harris, who launched her presidential campaign following Biden’s departure from the race last week, has maintained she’s ready to debate Trump.

“What happened to ‘any time, any place’?” she asked on social media Thursday.

She also accused Trump of backpedaling out of the debate after he began angling to change the rules and have Fox News, rather than ABC, host the September debate.

“I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage,” she told reporters.

The vice president has secured enough votes from delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee. She has received support from numerous politicians, including former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, and is expected to receive an endorsement from former President Barack Obama, according to NBC News.

Related...

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Manhattan diamond dealer charged in scheme to swap real diamonds for fakes

    NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan diamond dealer with a history of gemstone fraud was indicted Thursday in what officials describe as a scheme to swindle his fellow merchants out of nearly half a million dollars by replacing their real diamonds with lab grown imitations.

  • G20 finance ministers discuss a global tax on the super-rich

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Finance ministers from leading rich and developing nations gathered in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday for a two-day meeting to discuss a global tax on the super-rich, a top priority for Brazil, which holds the presidency.

  • Kamala Harris' Press Release About Donald Trump's Fox News Appearance Is Going Viral

    "Something about the question mark after 'old and quite weird' is taking me out."

  • Harris Campaign Trolls ‘78-Year-Old Criminal’ Donald Trump After Fox News Appearance

    Kamala Harris’ campaign trolled Donald Trump after his appearance on Fox News Thursday morning with a statement attacking his age and criminal conviction.The Republican gave his two-cents to Fox & Friends on a range of issues over the course of a roughly 30-minute interview, variously describing President Joe Biden as a “problemmed man” and slamming Harris as “real garbage.” Harris for President quickly hit back, releasing a: “Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance.”“After wat

  • FBI Is Not Fully Convinced Trump Was Struck by a Bullet

    FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed during a marathon testimony on Wednesday that investigators still do not know if former President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet or a piece of shrapnel during his attempted assassination.Twice during the hours-long session, Wray told lawmakers that the FBI was still working to determine what exactly struck the former president on his right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. “My understanding is that either it [a bullet] or some shrapnel is wha

  • Pete Buttigieg Thinks Trump Is 'Afraid' Of Kamala Harris Debate For This 1 Reason

    Trump said he'd "absolutely" debate Harris. But he initially complained about the terms of the next debate hours after Joe Biden dropped his bid for reelection.

  • ‘Haley Voters for Harris’ PAC Ramps Up Kamala Support After Cease and Desist

    Just because former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley jumped on the Donald Trump train last week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, that doesn’t mean her voters have followed suit.Haley sent a cease and desist letter to a group of anti-Trump voters on Tuesday who are using her name to support the presumptive Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.The Haley Voters for Harris political action committee, officially known as the PIVOTPAC, previously supported H

  • Trump Responds To Claims He's 'Cognitively Challenged' In Bafflingly Weird Way

    The former president brought it up twice during a rally in North Carolina.

  • Trump Demands Equal Airtime in Light of Biden’s Planned Address

    As President Joe Biden planned a prime-time address from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump and his campaign sent a letter to ABC, NBC and CBS on Tuesday demanding that Trump be given equal airtime. Biden is expected to address his decision to end his reelection campaign and outline his plans for the rest of his time in office. In a social media post, he wrote that he would discuss “what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people.” But in the

  • Why Colbert Thinks Trump’s Terrified to Face Kamala Harris

    It’s only been two days since Kamala Harris began her official presidential campaign, but Stephen Colbert is already impressed with how it’s turning out.“Biden dropped out and endorsed Kamala Harris on Sunday, and today, Tuesday, she’s already secured enough delegate endorsements to win the Democratic presidential nomination,” Colbert said.“Democrats everywhere are feeling the Kamalamentum,” Colbert continued. “Her campaign broke a single-day fundraising record with 1.1 million individual donors

  • 'Haley voters for Harris' ignore Nikki Haley's warning letter after she knocks group

    The PAC rejected Haley's demands that it stop using her name to advertise.

  • 'I'm not going to be nice:' Donald Trump launches all-out attack on Kamala Harris

    In addition to new attacks on Harris, Trump's re-tooled stump speech featured criticism of Joe Biden and more talk of his near-assassination

  • Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting

    A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled US Secret Service.

  • Dramatic footage appears to show a Ukrainian missile taking out a Russian Su-25 jet

    Footage shared by Ukrainian forces appears to show the dramatic explosion as a ground-to-air missile strikes a Russian Su-25 jet.

  • Donald Trump's real estate fraud judge won't recuse based on 'forced encounter' with lawyer

    Judge Arthur Engoron said he won't recuse from former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case based on a "forced encounter" he had with a lawyer.

  • Carville: ‘Excitement’ around Harris has to be tempered with ‘realism’

    Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday that those who are thrilled about Vice President Harris’s presidential bid need to pair their “excitement” with “realism.” “I understand that people [are] feeling a lot better and excited, but that excitement’s gotta be tempered with realism, and the realism is, she has a tough campaign to run, and…

  • Image shows Trump at golf course days before shooting | Fact check

    Golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who posted the video the image came from, said it was recorded during the first week of July.

  • Judge Refuses To Dismiss Donald Trump’s Defamation Lawsuit Against ABC News

    A federal judge in Florida refused to toss out Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against ABC News over comments that anchor George Stephanopoulos made during a contentious This Week interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). Trump sued the network over Stephanopoulos’ contention that “juries have found” the former president “liable for rape.” Last year, a civil …

  • Walz, Trump tangle over Fox appearance

    Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) hit back at former President Trump on Tuesday after Trump took issue with his recent appearance on Fox News. Trump criticized Fox News for having the governor on Tuesday, saying on his Truth Social website that the network is making him “fight battles that I shouldn’t have to fight!” “Take…

  • Trump and His Allies Adapt to a New Role: Fighting for Attention

    For the first time since Donald Trump was indicted in the spring of 2023, he has lost his grip on the news cycle and — temporarily at least — his message. Instead of commanding morning-to-night media attention, the former president and his allies suddenly find themselves reacting to their opponents. It’s an unfamiliar experience for Trump, who has monopolized America’s televisions, newspapers and smartphones for more than 12 months through indictments, primary victories, 34 felony convictions, a