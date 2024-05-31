What Trump's conviction means for the election

Anthony Zurcher - North America correspondent
·5 min read
Donald Trump claps as a crowd of supporters cheer behind him.
Donald Trump has campaigned on his claim he is being unfairly prosecuted [Getty Images]

Donald Trump’s criminal conviction presents a remarkable collection of historic firsts.

He’s the first former or serving US president to be found guilty of a crime. He’s the first presumptive major-party nominee to become a convicted felon as well.

While Trump plans his appeal in the hush-money case, and awaits a sentence on 11 July that could in theory include prison time and a hefty fine, it’s not too early to consider the political fallout.

That will be difficult, however, given this has never happened before.

“We often look to history to find some kind of hint of what’s going to happen,” says Jeffrey Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University. “But there is nothing in the record that comes even close to this.”

Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination earlier this year and is scheduled to be crowned at the party's convention just days after his sentencing.

Polls indicate he is in a statistical dead heat with President Joe Biden and maintains a slight edge in many key swing states that will decide the election. But those surveys also provide evidence that this conviction might change all of that.

In exit polls conducted during the Republican primaries this winter, double-digit numbers of voters said that they would not vote for the former president if he were convicted of a felony.

An April survey by Ipsos and ABC News found that 16% of those backing Trump would reconsider their support in such a situation.

Those were hypothetical convictions, however. And at the time he was facing four criminal cases, including charges related to an alleged conspiracy to overturn the result of the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents once leaving the White House.

Now those voters can make their judgement based on a real conviction.

"The real verdict is going to be [on] 5 November, by the people," Trump said, moments after leaving the courtroom.

Doug Schoen, a pollster who worked with Democratic President Bill Clinton and independent New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, says American voters may feel less strongly about the hush-money case by then because it relates to events that took place eight years ago.

“While it’s not a great thing to be convicted of a crime, what voters will be thinking about in November is inflation, the southern border, competition with China and Russia and the money that is being spent on Israel and Ukraine,” he said.

Even a slight drop in Trump’s support, however, might be enough to matter in the kind of razor-thin race this presidential contest could become. If a few thousand voters who would have otherwise backed the former president stay home in a key state like Wisconsin or Pennsylvania, it could make all the difference.

“I do think it will have an impact and damage him as a candidate,” says Ariel Hill-Davis, co-founder of Republican Women for Progress, a group that has sought to move the party away from Trump.

She says younger voters and those who are college-educated and live in the suburbs have been concerned about Trump’s demeanour and his approach to governing.

“Those voters are really hesitant to get back in line with the Republican Party headed by Donald Trump,” she says. “The guilty verdict is going to further shore up those concerns.”

But leading Republicans, many of whom attended the trial in a show of loyalty to the party nominee, were quick to rally behind him.

House Speaker Mike Johnson called it a shameful day in American history. "This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one."

For eight years, experts and opponents have been predicting Trump’s impending political collapse, only to be proven wrong. His 2016 presidential campaign was punctuated by scandals that would have likely felled a typical politician, including Trump’s recorded Access Hollywood conversation about groping women that was referenced multiple times in this trial.

Mr Trump’s party largely stuck with him through two impeachments and the chaotic end of his presidency, during which the US Capitol was attacked by a mob of his supporters.

All this did not prevent the former president from undertaking a political revival that has put him in position to win back the White House in November.

“It’s axiomatic at this point, but Trump’s continued support, despite the kind of scandal that would have scuttled literally any other previous candidate in American history, is truly astounding,” says Mr Engel.

This historic criminal conviction may prove to be different – particularly if Trump’s appeals fail and he faces the prospect of prison.

Or it could just be the latest in a long series of seemingly disruptive events that, in hindsight, have only been bumps on Trump’s path to power.

Allan Lichtman, a professor at American University, has constructed a political model that has successfully predicted the winner of every presidential race since 1984. He concedes, however, that Trump’s criminal conviction could be the kind of “cataclysmic and unprecedented” twist that throws the model for a loop and changes the course of history.

“History books will record this as a truly extraordinary, unprecedented event, but a lot will depend on what happens afterwards,” he says.

The ultimate judgement on the importance of Trump’s conviction will come at the hands of voters in November. If the former president is defeated, his guilty verdict is likely to be viewed as one of the reasons why.

If he wins, it may become just a footnote to Trump’s tumultuous yet consequential political career.

“History is written by the winners, as we all know,” Mr Engel says.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony crimes

    Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts marks the end of the former president's historic hush money trial but the fight over the case is far from over. Now comes the sentencing and the prospect of a prison sentence.

  • Swift Trump verdict has the media considering history's sweep - and the polarizing figure behind it

    NEW YORK (AP) — A sudden, decisive verdict in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial on Thursday led the media to simultaneously reflect on both the sweep of history and the most polarizing figure in modern American politics. Broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC suspended regular programming to bring the news shortly after 5 p.m. Eastern. The New York Times and The Washington Post bannered their websites with identical headlines: “Trump Guilty on all Counts.” “The former president is a

  • Donald Trump's family reacts to sweeping guilty verdict in hush money trial

    Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest child, was the first to come out in defense of his father just minutes after Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial on Thursday, laying the blame at Trump's political rivals. The former president's middle son, Eric Trump, took to X to proclaim that Thursday's guilty verdict would signal a win for Trump in November. "May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election," Eric Trump wrote.

  • Trump adviser on Hogan’s verdict remarks: You just ended your campaign

    Former President Trump’s adviser Chris LaCivita said that former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who is running to become one of the state’s next senators, has just ended his campaign with remarks he shared in the lead-up to the decision in the former president’s hush money case. Minutes before Trump, the Republican presumptive nominee, was…

  • Fox News Completely Melts Down Over Trump’s Guilty Verdict: ‘This Is Warfare!’

    Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o

  • Trump Boasted About Sex With Stormy in Tahoe, Athlete Says

    Donald Trump boasted about having sex with adult film star Stormy Daniels at the 2006 golf tournament where the two met, a celebrity athlete who played the tournament has said.The athlete also told The Daily Beast that a decade later, in the run-up to the 2016 election, he received anonymous calls from strangers asking what he remembered of the weekend.Daniels says she told confidantes at the time that she had sex with Trump, and has told her story repeatedly since. Trump has repeatedly denied h

  • How Trump’s guilty verdict will impact the 2024 presidential election

    Scandals have swirled around former President Donald Trump since his first presidential campaign in 2016. At first glance, there's some evidence from polls that this conviction will meaningfully erode Trump's support. An April survey from CNN/SSRS found that, while 76 percent of Trump supporters said they would support Trump regardless, 24 percent said they "might reconsider" their support for him if he was convicted.

  • Donald Trump's Ranting Sticky Note Is Caught On Camera By Photographer

    Some people were stunned by the former president's handwritten message. Others thought it was a deliberate ploy.

  • Emigration from Canada to the U.S. hits a 10-year high as tens of thousands head south

    Tens of thousands of Canadians are emigrating from Canada to the United States and the number of people packing up and moving south has hit a level not seen in 10 years or more, according to data compiled by CBC News.There's nothing new about Canadians moving south of the 49th parallel for love, work or warmer weather, but the latest figures from the American Community Survey (ACS) suggest it's now happening at a much higher rate than the historical average.The ACS, which is conducted by the U.S

  • Lawyer for trucker who caused deadly Broncos crash says families have no right to sue

    REGINA — A lawyer for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash says families of the victims have no standing to seek compensation in an ongoing lawsuit. Court arguments are being heard this week in Regina over whether the truck driver and Saskatchewan government can be removed as defendants in the suit. The claim also names the bus and trucking companies. Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when the rookie trucker went through a stop sign and into the path of

  • Ex-Aide Busts Biggest Myth About How Melania Trump Really Feels

    Stephanie Winston Wolkoff corrects a common misperception about the former first lady.

  • Michael Cohen Gets Back at Trump Lawyer Over Courtroom ‘Liar’ Jab

    Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make

  • Trump Biographer Says This Telltale Sign ‘Indicates Panic’ In Ex-President

    Tim O'Brien also suggested the former president is reverting to childhood with one particular court move.

  • Trump and MAGA Republicans lose their minds over hush money jury instructions

    Former president calls jury instructions in his trial ‘ridiculous, unconstitutional, and unamerican’

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Forgets Trump's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein

    The Georgia Republican wants to go after people who might be on the notorious sex trafficker's "client list" but ignores the former president's links to him.

  • Christie gives Biden debate advice for beating Trump

    Former New Jersey Governor and GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie joined a recent episode of the “Hacks on Tap” podcast, where he gave President Biden advice on how to beat former President Trump in their upcoming debates. Christie, a former Trump ally, was one of the loudest critics of the former president in this cycle’s…

  • Elon Musk Distances Himself From Possible Trump Presidency

    According to some unnamed sources, Donald Trump has been discussing bringing Elon Musk into his second White House term should he win re-election — but the South African billionaire himself is denying any such talks. In response to the Wall Street Journal's reporting, which was based on sources whose identities were not printed, Musk tweeted that […]

  • Trump verdict draws strong reaction from Americans

    Responses from Americans in New York City and from outside the White House were firmly divided. Supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump insisted it was an unfair process and that they were still committed to voting for him in the next general election. Meanwhile, Trump's detractors cheered and hugged in celebration, satisfied that he wouldn't be treated as an individual above the law.

  • Ex-Aide Spots Courthouse Moment That 'Definitely' Bothers Donald Trump

    The daily incident is triggering for the former president, said Stephanie Grisham.

  • Exhausted Hamilton residents dealing with 'nightmare' noise next door say pleas to city, police go unheard

    The sounds of drilling, sawing, banging, yelling and smashing at 4 a.m. reverberate through the wall separating Samantha McArthur's bedroom from her next-door neighbours' home. This early May 17 morning is like many others in the past year and a half — the noise and vibrations emanating from the middle Hess Street North row house for hours makes it impossible for McArthur, and her neighbour Patrick Flynn, to sleep. "You can call this the nightmare on Hess Street," McArthur said. McArthur and Fly