Trump's criminal sentencing delayed until after election

Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts in May [Getty Images]

Donald Trump’s sentencing in his Manhattan hush money criminal trial has been postponed until after the November election.

Trump's lawyers have used several legal manoeuvres to delay the sentencing, which was scheduled for 18 September.

On Friday, Justice Juan Merchan delayed the sentencing to 26 November.

He cited "the unique time frame this matter currently finds itself in" as one of the reasons for the delay.

He wrote that the case demands "a sentencing hearing that is entirely focused on the verdict of the jury".

"Their verdict must be respected and addressed in a manner that is not diluted by the enormity of the upcoming presidential election," Justice Merchan added, agreeing to delay sentencing exactly three weeks after the 5 November election.

Trump's lawyers had asked for the postponement, and later made an unsuccessful second attempt to move the case to federal court.

In May, a New York jury convicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. It was the first time a current or US president had ever been convicted of a crime.

Trump could face a sentence of up to four years in prison, but Justice Merchan also has the discretion to impose a punishment of a fine, probation, or a short jail term.