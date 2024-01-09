Trump's custom 1997 Lamborghini Diablo to be sold at auction

A custom sports car once owned by former President Donald Trump is set to be sold at auction in a couple of weeks.

Collector car auction company Barrett-Jackson, headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. will handle the Jan. 27 sale of the 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT roadster, which Trump owned until the summer of 2002.

Trump’s Diablo VT roadster was one of 132 models produced for the U.S. market between 1997-99, according to a description of the vehicle provided by Barrett-Jackson.

“The Diablo carried on Lamborghini's tradition of naming cars for fighting bulls; it was named for a legendary bull that battled famed matador 'El Chicorro' in the 19th century," according to Barrett-Jackson.

What makes this Diablo a “stand out” is that it was custom ordered by Trump because “of a special relationship with Lamborghini, which provided him with some ‘loaner’ Diablos for brand and model promotional purposes,” the description reads.

The car, which was ordered new has some personalized features not offered in any of the other models sold that year.

Here’s what we know about the whip.

When is the auction for Donald Trump’s vehicle scheduled?

The 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT roadster will cross the auction block on Saturday, Jan. 27 in Scottsdale Ariz, Barrett-Jackson spokesperson Rodney Scearce shared with USA TODAY. The car will be located in Lot 1407.

The auction for this vehicle, along with hundreds of others, is set to take place at Westworld of Scottsdale, a multi-purpose event space located in Scottsdale.

What makes the car special?

Other than the fact that the Diablo VT roadster was owned by a former president, the car also came Blu Le Mans paint color and had a plaque installed on the door inscribed with ‘Donald Trump 1997 Diablo,’ according to Barrett-Jackson.

Barrett-Jackson has dubbed this car a “one-off Trump-owned Diablo that combines Lamborghini supercar history with American presidential history.”

Here are some other facts about the vehicle:

This Diablo is powered by a mid-mounted 5.7-liter 48-valve V12 engine that channels 492hp at 7,000 rpm and 430 ft/lbs of torque through a 5-speed manual transmission and all-wheel-drive system

The Viscous Traction (VT) system redirects torque to the front wheels when needed, resulting in superior traction and enabling the car to rocket to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 202 mph

The sale includes the car's manuals/books, two tool bags and a car cover

This Lamborghini has had two owners since Trump sold it in 2002

CARFAX shows mileage inconsistency on 08/09/2003

