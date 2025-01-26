Trump's DEI order strips Air Force curriculum of 1st Black pilots, female WWII pilots

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The U.S. Air Force will no longer teach its recruits about the Tuskegee Airmen, the more than 15,000 Black pilots, mechanics and cooks in the segregated Army of World War II, an official with the military branch confirmed to Reuters Saturday.

Course instruction about the pilots, as well as video of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) − a paramilitary aviation organization of female pilots employed to fly during World War II − was also pulled from basic training curriculum, the outlet reported.

The Tuskegee Airmen, an active fighter unit from 1940 to 1952, were the first soldiers who flew during World War II.

The group flew more than 15,000 sorties and destroyed more than 100 German aircraft.

The move came during President Donald Trump's first week and on the heels of him ordering the halt of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives (DEI) programs.

Tuskegee Airmen pilots (from L) Lt. Colonel Washington Ross, Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson, Lt. Col. Harry Stewart and Colonel Charles McGee stand next to a Tuskegee Army Airfield AY-6 Texan fighter plane during a ceremony to honor the airmen at Selfridge National Airbase in Harrison Township, Michigan June 19, 2012. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American pilots that flew combat in World War II.

The Black aviators included 450 pilots who trained at Moton Field in Alabama and their success led President Harry Truman to sign an Executive Order to desegregate the nation's armed forces in July 1948.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Air Force.

American aviator Jean Hixson (1922-1984), a Women Airforce Service Pilot, smiling as she wipes the canopy of an aircraft, the aircraft's propeller in the foreground, United States, circa 1960.
American aviator Jean Hixson (1922-1984), a Women Airforce Service Pilot, smiling as she wipes the canopy of an aircraft, the aircraft's propeller in the foreground, United States, circa 1960.

DEI update: Trump's Education Department dismantles DEI measures, suspends staff

Who were the Women Airforce Service Pilots?

According to the Air Force Historical Support Division, WASPs flew at 126 bases across the nation, where they also towed targets for gunnery training and worked as instructors for the Eastern Flying Training Command.

Among them, 38 died in the line of duty, 11 in training and 27 during missions, according to the division.

Pilot Lorraine Rodgers of Alexandria, Virginia attends a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony at the US Capitol on March 10, 2010 in Washington, DC. The ceremony was held to honor the Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASP) of WWII. The WASP was a pioneering organization of civilian female pilots employed to fly military aircrafts under the direction of the United States Army Air Forces during World War II.

Costco defends DEI: Shareholders reject anti-'woke' proposal after Trump executive order

Contributing: Reuters and Tom Vanden Brooks

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Air Force won't teach about WWII's Tuskegee Airmen, female pilots

