Trump's election helped him with his criminal cases. What about the civil lawsuits he faces?

Aysha Bagchi, USA TODAY
·7 min read

President-elect Donald Trump's win in November has been a huge boon to him in his criminal cases, with the Justice Department deciding to drop its two federal cases against him and New York and Georgia state courts currently considering what to do with his other two criminal cases. But will his election victory help Trump delay or avoid paying the approximately $600 million in civil case judgments against him?

Trump has already begun to argue that it should.

Trump lawyer John Sauer sent New York Attorney General Letitia James a letter Nov. 26 noting the Justice Department was dropping its criminal cases against Trump and urging her to do the same with her civil fraud lawsuit. A trial judge ordered Trump to pay $454 million in February after concluding Trump inflated the value of his assets for years to get better loan and insurance terms. With interest still accruing, Trump now owes more than $485 million in that case. Trump has denied wrongdoing, and he has appealed the judgment.

"President Trump will soon take office as the 47th President of the United States," Sauer wrote. "Thus, the continued pendency of this lawsuit raises 'grave and doubtful constitutional questions,' ... and greatly disserves the national interest."

James' office, which hasn't yet replied to the letter, declined to comment for this story, but they may argue − based on Supreme Court precedent − that presidents are not immune from civil liability for private actions.

Trump could go on to file motions asking courts to dismiss the civil cases, claiming they – with their massive judgments – will unconstitutionally distract from and interfere with his upcoming presidency, just as he is arguing that his two state criminal cases should be be fully dismissed for those reasons. For him to win that argument about civil lawsuits, however, courts would need to announce brand-new protections for a president-elect or sitting president. No one in those positions has ever before been made fully exempt from civil lawsuits.

"The (Supreme Court) would have to extend the law in a way that they never have," Gregory Germain, a Syracuse University law professor, told USA TODAY.

People walk by 40 Wall Street, a Trump-owned building in downtown Manhattan on March 19, 2024 in New York City. Trump was fined $354.8 million plus approximately $100 million in pre-judgment interest after Judge Arthur Engoron determined that he inflated his net worth in order to receive more favorable loan terms.
People walk by 40 Wall Street, a Trump-owned building in downtown Manhattan on March 19, 2024 in New York City. Trump was fined $354.8 million plus approximately $100 million in pre-judgment interest after Judge Arthur Engoron determined that he inflated his net worth in order to receive more favorable loan terms.

Trump has already appealed the verdicts in three civil cases in New York in which, with accumulating interest, he is now facing about $600 million in liability, and he may think he has a decent chance of getting that liability chopped down or tossed out on other grounds.

That liability includes not just the approximately $485 million in the civil fraud case, but also another $88.3 million in two cases brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, plus ongoing interest, for sexual abuse and defamation. Trump denies Carroll's claims and has appealed those rulings.

Trump's transition team didn't comment directly on whether Trump plans to argue in court that his election should affect his civil cases.

"The American people have re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate to Make America Great Again," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

"It is now abundantly clear that Americans want an immediate end to the weaponization of our justice system, so we can, as President Trump said in his historic victory speech, unify our country and work together for the betterment of our nation," Cheung said.

Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said in a statement that Trump's election doesn't alter the reality that juries ruled against him.

“Mr. Trump’s election to the presidency does nothing to change the fact, as determined by two separate juries, that he sexually assaulted and defamed Ms. Carroll, or the applicable legal principles under which he was held liable for that conduct," Kaplan said.

Supreme Court ruled against Bill Clinton in 1997

The strongest argument against any effort by Trump to get his civil cases paused or dismissed may be a 1997 Supreme Court ruling in a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by a former Arkansas state employee, Paula Jones, against against then-President Bill Clinton. The high court ruled unanimously in Clinton v. Jones that a sitting president isn't immune from civil lawsuits in federal court that target actions unrelated to the presidency.

Paula Jones wipes away a tear as she reads her statement during an April 16, 1998 press conference in Dallas, where she announced she is going to appeal the dismissal of her sexual harassment lawsuit against President Bill Clinton. Jones said she would ask the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a lower court decision that her sexual harassment suit against Clinton was too flimsy to merit trial.

However, Trump could argue that the Clinton case doesn't apply to him because the circumstances in his cases are different from those in the Clinton case.

For instance, Trump's civil fraud case is on appeal in state court, and the Supreme Court in the Clinton decision explicitly said it wasn't addressing what should happen with a state court case. Trump could say that is a crucial difference. In Trump lawyer John Sauer's Nov. 26 letter to New York Attorney General Letitia James, Sauer argued that a provision of the Constitution that places federal laws above state laws means James, as a state prosecutor, can't proceed against a sitting president "in any way."

And while Trump's two cases with E. Jean Carroll are federal court cases, he could argue that they are related to the presidency in some way that makes them different from the Clinton case. One of the cases deals with defamation for statements Trump made in 2019, while he was in his first presidential term.

New Supreme Court and new circumstances?

Trump could also argue that the litigation he has faced shows the Clinton ruling was wrong and should be overturned.

In the 1997 ruling, Justice John Paul Stevens wrote for the court that only three sitting presidents had ever faced lawsuits for their private behavior and that, if "the past is any indicator, it seems unlikely that a deluge of such litigation will ever engulf the presidency.”

Former President Donald Trump's lawyer John Sauer speaks in front of appeals court judges in New York, U.S, September 26, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. Trump has asked the judges to toss a nearly half-billion dollar judgment against him over real estate business practices that a judge declared fraudulent.
Former President Donald Trump's lawyer John Sauer speaks in front of appeals court judges in New York, U.S, September 26, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. Trump has asked the judges to toss a nearly half-billion dollar judgment against him over real estate business practices that a judge declared fraudulent.

Trump could argue that was faulty reasoning in light of all the litigation he has faced in his lifetime. USA TODAY reported just months before his first presidency that he and his businesses were facing at least 75 pending lawsuits.

Those lawsuits were filed both before and during Trump's 2016 campaign. Trump golf club members, for example, alleged they were denied refundable deposits. Trump University students alleged they were cheated out of tuition for a sham real estate course. One class action lawsuit alleged the Trump campaign violated consumer protection laws by sending unsolicited text messages.

The Carroll and civil fraud cases, which were filed after Trump's first presidency, involve massive awards and issues Trump has shown he cares about: he attended several days of the civil fraud trial and the second E. Jean Carroll trial when he wasn't required to.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court's July 1 presidential immunity ruling in Trump v. United States on the federal charges Trump was facing for allegedly trying to unlawfully overturn the 2020 election showed the conservative majority on today's Supreme Court was open to a broad argument for immunity, at least in a criminal context.

Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority that he feared a president would be "unable to boldly and fearlessly carry out his duties for fear that he may be" prosecuted unless the justices shielded presidents from prosecution for various official acts.

The ruling reversed decisions from two lower courts and surprised many legal experts who had predicted that, even if the Supreme Court granted Trump some immunity, the immunity would be more limited.

"After Trump versus the United States, I have no idea what they will do," Mitchell Epner, a long-time New York litigator and former New Jersey federal prosecutor, told USA TODAY.

E. Jean Carroll (L) and her lawyer Roberta Kaplan (R) leave a Manhattan federal court following the conclusion of the civil defamation trial against former President Donald Trump on January 26, 2024 in New York City. A jury awarded Carroll a total of $83.3 million dollars, including $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages.

Only one justice who joined the Clinton-era opinion, Clarence Thomas, still sits on the Supreme Court.

While reversing course would require Thomas to disavow his previous vote, Thomas has sometimes shown himself to be especially receptive to Trump-favorable arguments. In the July immunity ruling, he wrote a separate opinion, known as a "concurrence," to question whether the appointment of a special counsel in Trump's two federal criminal cases was lawful, even though that issue wasn't before the court at that time.

Trump previews a civil immunity argument?

Trump filed a 69-page motion in his New York criminal case this week that previews the type of argument he could raise to try to get his civil cases paused or fully dismissed.

Trump said his presidential election changes the legal picture because it creates responsibilities for him both as president-elect and later as president that a local prosecution shouldn't be allowed to interfere with under the Constitution.

"Burdening the Presidency with a biased prosecution by a local prosecutor would be not only unconstitutional, but also unbearably undemocratic to the people of this country who chose President Trump as their leader," Trump's lawyers wrote in his motion.

The criminal case should be dismissed, not just delayed, they wrote, because it "creates unconstitutional and unacceptable diversions and distractions from President Trump’s efforts to lead the Nation."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will Trump's election victory affect his $600 million civil cases?

Latest Stories

  • Trump's private club is ground zero for a disruption-themed second term: Inside Mar-a-Lago

    Recent visitors to Trump's private club include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • Harris raised and spent twice as much as Trump in final days of 2024 election

    Democrats are questioning whether Kamala Harris' campaign spent her money wisely against Trump - and new FEC records add fuel to their debate.

  • Republican Politician Appears To Pee His Pants In DUI Arrest, Stumble In Sobriety Test: Video

    Ken Yager, the Senate Republican Caucus chair in Tennessee, called the entire incident "unfortunate."

  • Putin Minister Accidentally Hints At Daunting Ukraine War Stat Which Kremlin Has Tried To Keep Secret

    Her colleague quickly pleaded to viewers: "I earnestly ask you not to use these figures anywhere."

  • Bahamian PM 'firmly rejects' Trump's proposal to take in deported migrants

    The Bahamas has rejected a proposal from the US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team to receive deported migrants as the former president looks to fulfil promises to ‘control immigration’.View on euronews

  • Mexico president will ask Trump to deport non-Mexican migrants directly to their home countries

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Thursday she will ask President-elect Donald Trump to deport non-Mexican migrants directly to their home countries, rather than dumping them at the Mexican border.

  • 'He Knows That He F**ked Up': James Carville Calls Biden 'Most Tragic Figure' In U.S. Politics

    The Democratic strategist slammed Biden for not exiting the presidential race sooner and lamented that his otherwise "stunning" legacy is now overshadowed.

  • Melania Trump says heading to the White House for the second term is much different than the first

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump said Friday that preparing to enter the White House for the second time looks a lot different from the first go-around. Now, she and her husband know what to expect.

  • Secret Service Chief Screams at GOP Rep During Hearing on Trump Security

    Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe and Texas Rep. Pat Fallon had a contentious exchange Thursday during a congressional hearing about Donald Trump’s security detail. Since the July assassination attempt on Trump, that subject has been in the spotlight, with former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigning shortly after the close call. A Senate report released in September detailed “preventable” failures by the agency before the shooting. During a meeting Thursday of the bipartis

  • Trump Loves Tariffs But Canada Can Strike Back on Oil, Ex-Trade Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The man who led Canada’s trade negotiating team during Donald Trump’s first term said the US President-elect “likes tariffs even more now” and will be less constrained about about using them in his second. Most Read from BloombergKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride With MicrotransitNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsSt

  • China Sets Precedent by Banning Others From Selling Goods to US

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing has set out to extend its domestic laws across international borders with a ban on selling some goods to the US that applies to companies both inside and outside China.Most Read from BloombergNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride With MicrotransitAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionThe first use of new export control rules attempts to replicate the extraterritorial reach of U

  • Poilievre calls on House to back Singh's 'wise' words in no-confidence motion

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he agrees with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on one thing: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are too weak to fight for Canadians.

  • Opinion - 5 reasons Trump 47 will govern like no president in history

    Trump's second term is expected to be marked by constitutional conflicts, business conflicts of interest, loyalty tests for generals, a hostile takeover of government, and a machismo attitude of revenge and retribution, which could forever change the government, military, executive branch, nation, and world.

  • There’s a rude awakening in store for the DOGE bros

    Once upon a time, a brash outsider entered the Oval Office with a promise to “drain the swamp.” He brought in a posse of businesspeople, led by a leading industrialist, to work like “tireless bloodhounds” to root out inefficiencies in Washington’s vast bureaucracy.

  • AOC Battles Lawmaker Twice Her Age to Lead Dems’ Trump Fightback

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is lobbying to lead the fightback against the Trump administration from Capitol Hill. According to her colleagues, the New York congresswoman wants to be the top Democrat on the key House Oversight Committee. But first she must get past another Democratic Party lawmaker who is more than twice her age.

  • Donald Trump’s $10 Billion “Generalized Grievance” Suit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Sit-Down With Kamala Harris Should Be Tossed, CBS Urges

    Donald Trump was the winner in the election against Kamala Harris last month, but CBS believes the past and soon-to-be current POTUS should be the loser in his $10 billion so-called deceptive editing lawsuit over an October 60 Minutes interview with the Vice President. “Plaintiff’s attempt to punish Defendants for their editorial judgments is barred …

  • Russia's ability to outmatch Ukraine with artillery on battlefield significantly reduced

    Russia's ability to outmatch Ukraine&nbsp;with artillery barrages on the battlefield has significantly reduced to just 1.5 Russian rounds for every Ukrainian shell fired back, Western officials have said.

  • 2 Assets That Will Soar in Value During Trump’s Presidency, According to Grant Cardone

    If the stock market rally that occurred right after former President Donald Trump won the election is any indication of what his presidential term will look like, investors should be very happy for...

  • Elon Musk wants to ‘delete’ the CFPB. What that means for consumers.

    Elon Musk is heading to Capitol Hill on Thursday to speak with lawmakers about the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) being proposed by President-elect Donald Trump. One item on his chopping block is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Sheila Bair, former Chair of the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) and former Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Financial Institutions, sits down with Market Domination's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton to discuss the potential repercussions if Musk is given the authority to eliminate the CFPB. "It's a head-scratcher. You know, that budget's less than $700 million. That's like 0.01% of our $6.75 trillion federal budget," says Bair. "I think we've gotten very good bang for our buck when it comes to the CFPB. It was created to fill enormous regulatory gaps and consumer protections, which, frankly, were a key cause of the great financial crisis and the Great Recession that ensued since we've had the CFPB." Bair goes on to talk about the inception of the CFPB and the benefits the agency has provided for consumers:"They've created protections and enforced protections that weren't there before, about $20 billion they've recouped for consumers with various bad practices among certain industry lenders." Watch the video above to hear Bair's full take on Musk eliminating the CFPB. To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination&nbsp;here. This post was written by Daniel A. Nelson

  • CBS Asks Court to Toss Trump’s $10B ‘60 Minutes’ Lawsuit

    CBS on Friday moved to dismiss the $10 billion lawsuit Donald Trump filed against the broadcaster after he alleged that editing in Kamala Harris’ 60 Minutes interview on the network amounted to election interference. In a court filing, CBS’ attorneys argue that the suit should be dismissed because it was filed in Texas, protesting that neither of the two defendants—CBS Broadcasting, based in New York, and CBS Interactive, based in Delaware—is subject to the court’s jurisdiction. At the very leas