RNC highlights: Trump's granddaughter Kai takes the stage

Donald Trump Jr. began his address Wednesday night by introducing his 17-year-old daughter Kai, who took the stage to "share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see."

"To me, he's just a normal grandpa. To me, he gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking," she said to laughs. "He always wants to know how we're doing in school."

Video Transcript

Hi, everyone.

My name is Kai Mazen Trump.

I am the granddaughter of Donald Trump.

I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see to me, he's just a normal grandpa.

He gives us candy and soda.

When our parents aren't looking.

He always wants to know how we're doing in school.

When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me.

I know he calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his.

But then I have to remind him that I'm in school and I have to call him back later when we play golf together.

If I'm not on his team, he'll try to get inside of my head.

I know and he's always surprised that I don't let him get to me, but I have to remind him I'm a Trump too.

Even when he's going through all these court cases.

He always asks me how I'm doing.

He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person.

I can be.

Obviously he sets the bar pretty high.

But who knows?

Maybe one day I'll catch him on Saturday.

I was shocked when I heard that he has been shot and I just want to know if he was ok, it was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person.

A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he's still standing, grandpa.

You are such an inspiration and I love you.

The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person.

But I know him for who he is.

He's very caring and loving.

He truly wants the best for this country and he will fight every single day to make America great again.

Thank you very much.