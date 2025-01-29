Trump's health secretary pick and vaccine sceptic RFK Jr faces Senate grilling

BBC
  • President Donald Trump's pick to be the next US health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, is facing questions at his Senate confirmation hearing

  • RFK Jr is a vocal vaccine sceptic who has been criticised in the past for spreading misinformation - including suggesting there is a link between vaccines and autism

  • The hearing has been interrupted twice already by shouting protesters

  • If his nomination is ratified, he will lead the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees everything from food safety to medical research

  • The executive director of the American Public Health Association (APHA) previously said the organisation would "absolutely oppose" Kennedy's nomination; Trump has said he trusts RFK Jr to "make America great and healthy again"

