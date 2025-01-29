Trump's health secretary pick and vaccine sceptic RFK Jr faces Senate grilling
President Donald Trump's pick to be the next US health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, is facing questions at his Senate confirmation hearing
You can watch the hearing live at the top of this page
RFK Jr is a vocal vaccine sceptic who has been criticised in the past for spreading misinformation - including suggesting there is a link between vaccines and autism
The hearing has been interrupted twice already by shouting protesters
If his nomination is ratified, he will lead the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees everything from food safety to medical research
The executive director of the American Public Health Association (APHA) previously said the organisation would "absolutely oppose" Kennedy's nomination; Trump has said he trusts RFK Jr to "make America great and healthy again"
