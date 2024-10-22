Trump's 'mass deportation' promise

Former President Donald Trump promises a "mass deportation" of unauthorized immigrants living in the U.S. — but is that possible? Florida officials are warning about flesh-eating bacteria in water leftover by recent hurricanes. A major international meeting is trying to save thousands of animal species from going extinct.

How a second Trump administration would crack down on immigration

If he returns to the White House, Donald Trump has vowed to launch a “mass deportation” of at least 11 millionimmigrants living in the United States without authorization.

Trump hasn't released detailed plans yet. But a USA TODAY review of interviews and speeches by Trump and his former advisors and administrators indicate he intends to use an array of available tactics, including invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, to bypass logistical and legal obstacles.

Removing groups of immigrants is possible, but costly. The movement of 1 million people per year could cost $88 billion annually, according to experts. It would require an unprecedented ramp-up of law enforcement staffing, detention capacity, immigration courtrooms and flight capacity.

This could look like profiling, knocks on doors at people’s homes and raids on workplaces . The vast majority of authorized immigrants in the U.S. don't have a criminal conviction, and their individual situations can vary dramatically, from children who arrived when their parents crossed the border illegally to thousands of beneficiaries of temporary programs that could disappear with the stroke of a presidential pen.

What do Americans think? A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found 45% of respondents support Trump’s mass deportation proposal and 49% oppose it, with 4% undecided.

Should we worry about flesh-eating bacteria in Florida?

No need to panic, but it's a good time to follow local orders. Florida health officials issued “no swim” advisories until testing could determine bacteria levels at popular beach spots. The state has seen a surge of flesh-eating bacteria cases in recent weeks after parts of the state were inundated with heavy rain and flooding due to back-to-back hurricanes. Read more

The cease-fire effort continues for Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday for meetings with Israeli leaders, the first stop of a wider Middle East tour to launch another push for an elusive cease-fire. Blinken's latest trip - his 11th to the region since Palestinian Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, triggering the Gaza war - comes as Israel unleashed an aerial assault and ground invasion on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp Monday, demolishing homes and schools and killing at least 18 people. Read more

.A Palestinian drinks cold water from a plastic bag in Khan Yunis in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 21, 2024.

Can we keep thousands of species from going extinct?

In a world where as many as half of animal species are "sliding towards extinction," an important United Nations meeting on biodiversity this week could hold a key to protecting nature's richness across the globe. The U.N. conference on biodiversity, called COP16, kicked off Monday in Cali, Colombia. Governments are set to present how they're working to meet a target of protecting 30% of the most important land and water for biodiversity by 2030 as well as negotiate over finding new funding to support the efforts. Read more

Get ready for a dream World Series

Two of the most iconic franchises in sports, which had the best records in their respective leagues this season, will play for baseball’s ultimate prize: The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will face each other in the World Series for the first time since 1981. If that weren't enough of a big deal, fans are clamoring at the notion of New York's Aaron Judge and LA's Shohei Ohtani being on the same stage. The two MVP favorites fighting for the same ultimate team prize could cause an international meltdown. Here's everything to know ahead of Game 1 on Saturday.

Photo of the day: These pups set the Halloween bar high

Furry friends and their humans showed their best costumes in the 34th Annual Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade in New York City. Which dressed-up pup is your favorite?

People and their dogs in costume take part in the 34th Annual Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade on Oct. 19, 2024 in New York City.

