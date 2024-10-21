Trump's McDonald's visit sets off social media: See photos, video, reactions

Former President Donald Trump's recent appearance at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania has gone viral as the 2024 candidate makes his appeal to swing state voters less than three weeks from the election.

His appearance at the restaurant in Bucks County, just outside of Philadelphia, was prompted by Vice President Kamala Harris, who has burnished her middle-class roots by sharing that she worked for McDonald's in the 1980s to pay her college tuition. Trump said he doesn’t believe her, and agreed to “work the fries” at a location.

"I'm looking for a job, and I always wanted to work at McDonald's. I never did," Trump said in a video posted on X. "I'm running against somebody that said she did but it turned out to be a totally phony story."

As USA TODAY previously reported, no evidence suggests that McDonald's said Harris did not work for them.

In the video, Trump could be seen at the drive-thru window handing out bags and waving at the crowd, stating that he's "having a lot of fun." According to a Washington Post report from the scene, the McDonald's location was closed at the time, and the customers who the Secret Service prescreened did not place an order, essentially just taking what Trump handed them.

Photos, video, reactions to Trump's McDonald's visit

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump poses with employees during a visit to McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5th election.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump serves food at a McDonald's restaurant in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 20, 2024.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump serves food at a McDonald's restaurant in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 20, 2024.

The hosts of "Fox & Friends" lauded Trump's visit during the show Monday morning.

"He likes sales. He likes to stay busy, so when you go for a McDonald's shift...you work non-stop. He loves the pace. I wouldn't be surprised if he picks up shifts," host Brian Kilmeade said.

On social media, fans of the former president applauded the campaign stop as an appeal to the working class, while others criticized it for being "staged."

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., was one of those celebrating the appearance on X, posting a Trump-ified mash-up of the McDonald's logo.

The appearance landed Trump on the cover of the New York Post, with the all-caps headline "Hail to the Chef."

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), was one of those criticizing the appearance, saying it was "all staged."

This is the local McDonald’s that, I’m a bit embarrassed to say, is near where I live and my family and I frequent. They closed their operations today. This whole Trump visit was all staged. The only “customers” were Trump campaign approved people pretending to be customers. https://t.co/kWyLXQJlti — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) October 21, 2024

Trump's visit comes after former president Bill Clinton was captured at a McDonald's in Georgia last weekend.

