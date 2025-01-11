Trump's Mideast envoy to meet Netanyahu on Saturday, Israeli official says

Reuters
·1 min read
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump makes remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, an Israeli official said, amid efforts to secure a hostage deal and ceasefire in Gaza.

A second Israeli official said some progress had been made in the indirect talks between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, to reach a deal in Gaza.

The mediators are making new efforts to reach a deal to halt the fighting in the enclave and free the remaining Israeli hostages held there before Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

On Saturday, the Palestinian civil emergency service said eight people were killed, including two women and two children, in an Israeli airstrike on a former school sheltering displaced families in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli military said the strike had targeted Hamas militants who were operating at the school and that it had taken measures to reduce the risk of harm to civilians.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed across its borders in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, more than 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials, with much of the enclave laid to waste and gripped by a humanitarian crisis, with most of its population displaced.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo. Editing by Mark Potter)

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk praises Poilievre, mocks Trudeau as he steps into Canadian politics

    As a giant of industry and the world's richest man, Elon Musk wields influence across the global economy. He's now leveraging that success to extend his influence into the democratic process in Canada and elsewhere.In the past week alone, Musk has dipped into Canadian politics on his social media platform several times; endorsing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, showering him with praise, reposting his tweets and applauding his speeches and media interactions.At the same time, he has mocked

  • Justin Trudeau Reveals the Comeback That Shut Down Trump’s ‘51st State’ Chatter

    Justin Trudeau has revealed the quip that silenced Donald Trump’s taunting that Canada should become the “51st state” during his visit to Mar-a-Lago last month. The outgoing Canadian prime minister told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that Trump broached the question of Canada’s sovereignty—a gibe he resurfaced earlier this week after Trudeau resigned—when the pair met in December. “It actually sort of came up at one point,” Trudeau said. “And then we started musing back and forth about this. When I started t

  • Here's Why Michelle Obama, Who Would Have Sat By Trump, Skipped Carter's Funeral

    The former first lady was the only spouse who did not attend along with the five living presidents.

  • 15 Suuuuper Awkward Moments From Jimmy Carter's Funeral Everyone Is Talking About

    What a weird day.

  • Trump says U.S. doesn't need Canadian cars, lumber or dairy. Consumers may not agree

    When Donald Trump was musing about using "economic force" to potentially acquire Canada, the U.S. president-elect was, at the same time, also dismissing the importance of his country's No. 1 trading partner."We don't need anything they have," Trump said of Canada, during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week.He rejected any reliance the United States may have on trade with its northern neighbour, seeming to ignore that Canadian exports to the U.S. in 2023, for e

  • Greenland’s leader says he’s ready to talk to Trump

    Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island’s independence aspirations.

  • Steve Bannon Pitches a Fit Over George W. Bush’s Trump Handshake Snub

    Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower forw

  • Michelle Obama doesn't attend state funeral for Jimmy Carter

    Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend the state funeral Thursday for former President Jimmy Carter.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • WATCH: Karen Pence Appears to Snub Trump Greeting at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

    Karen Pence remained seated and stared forward stoically as Donald and Melania Trump walked past her at Jimmy Carter’s funeral Thursday morning. The lack of a Trump greeting—which she later gave to George W. Bush and his wife, Laura—was quickly deemed a snub by many online. Democrats praised her for the decision, while some conservatives labeled her classless. Trump’s former VP Mike Pence, stood up to greet both Melania and the president-elect before they continued to their seats in the row in f

  • Trump-Appointed Justice Casts Deciding Vote Against Him

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eleventh-hour attempt to block his Friday sentencing in his New York hush-money case was rejected Thursday by the Supreme Court in a narrow 5-4 ruling. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed by Trump to the high court in 2020, cast the deciding vote along with the court’s liberals and Chief Justice John Roberts. The president-elect filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court Wednesday hoping to delay his Jan. 10 sentencing, arguing that it would damage

  • How the U.S. could in fact make Canada an American territory

    How precisely Donald Trump could make good on his threat to annex Canada can be found in the U.S. Constitution. There is both potential and precedent in American history.

  • Duckworth: Trump’s Pentagon pick has less experience than Applebee’s manager

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a decorated combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense is dangerously unqualified and has less management experience than someone running an Applebee’s restaurant. “The manager of the average Applebee’s has probably managed more people than Pete Hegseth,” Duckworth…

  • Melania Returns to D.C. Spotlight With ‘Pilgrim Outfit’

    Melania Trump is back in Washington D.C. to attend the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, and her choice of outfit hasn’t gone unnoticed. The 54-year-old sat alongside her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, in the National Cathedral in the capital Thursday morning. And while some couldn’t help but become invested in just what had Barack Obama and Trump yammering so much, others couldn’t get over Melania’s choice of clothing. Melania wore a long-sleeve Valentino black coat dress with a

  • Don Jr. Blames Bizarre Culprit 6400 Miles Away for L.A. Fires

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son suggested Wednesday that Ukraine, which is over 6,400 miles away from Los Angeles and busy repelling an unprovoked Russian invasion, is to blame for the wildfires raging across America’s second largest city. In a post on X, Donald Trump Jr. pointed to a donation of surplus equipment by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the war-torn nation as a potential contributing factor to the five uncontained blazes currently scorching Los Angeles. “Oh look o

  • Attempting to annex Canada would spell disaster for the U.S. at home and abroad

    Canadians would never passively accept the loss of their national identity — any forced integration would be violently opposed and quickly devolve into a nightmare scenario for both nations.

  • Appeals court denies bid to block public release of special counsel's report on Trump Jan. 6 probe

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a bid to block the public release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on President-elect Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

  • Trump loves populists and strongmen. Here's who he's invited to the inauguration

    By inviting foreign leaders like former Brazilian president Bolsonaro to his swearing-in, Trump is breaking another norm - and US political tradition.

  • Russia's elites say they are tired of waiting for the war to end: report

    High-ranking sources told independent Russian outlet Meduza that Russia's elites are disappointed the Ukraine war didn't end in 2024 and feel fatigue.

  • Liberals aren't popular in the West. But 3 likely leadership contenders can play up regional roots

    Whoever emerges from the upcoming Liberal leadership race will face a formidable Conservative challenger with a populist message and deep connections to Alberta. And this battle for the nation's top political post has a distinctly western Canadian flavour, with three major figures tied to the region.On Friday, CBC News reported former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney is expected to formally announce his bid to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau late next week, backed by more than 30 MPs. C