Trump DEA pick Chad Chronister withdraws from consideration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration, Chad Chronister, said on Tuesday he was withdrawing from consideration, becoming the second Trump pick to do so soon after being nominated.

"Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I've concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration," Chronister, a Florida sheriff, said in a post on X.

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump announced his intention to nominate Chronister to lead the DEA on Sunday, saying he would focus on stemming the flow of fentanyl across the U.S. border with Mexico. The agency is part of the Justice Department and is responsible for enforcing U.S. drug laws.

Some Trump supporters criticized Chronister's nomination, citing his arrest of a Florida pastor for violating a COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

Chronister, the sheriff of Hillsborough County, Florida, with more than 30 years in local law enforcement, also appeared to lack the broader experience suited for the DEA role.

His withdrawal follows a similar move by former Republican lawmaker Matt Gaetz, Trump's first pick for attorney general who dropped out of consideration amid concerns about his previous conduct.

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber and Steve Holland; Editing by Costas Pitas and Lisa Shumaker)