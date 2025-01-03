Mike Johnson survives razor-thin vote to remain House Speaker

Reuters

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries could be poised to wield more power than a minority leader typically enjoys in the U.S. House of Representatives, with President-elect Donald Trump's fractious Republicans holding a thin majority. Over the past two years of Republican control, Jeffries has kept some grip on power. Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has turned to him more than a dozen times to provide Democratic votes to pass critical legislation, including in May when Jeffries helped Johnson hold off an effort by hardline Republicans to end his speakership.