Mike Johnson survives razor-thin vote to remain House Speaker

BBC
  • Trump-backed Mike Johnson has been re-elected as US House Speaker in the first round of voting after overcoming a Republican revolt

  • With a razor-thin Republican majority, he could only afford to lose one of his party members

  • Three Republicans had originally voted against him, but changed their votes to support Johnson at the last minute

  • The final tally stands at Johnson with 218 votes, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries with 215 votes and one vote for another member

  • President-elect Donald Trump has thrown his support behind the Louisiana lawmaker

