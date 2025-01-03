Mike Johnson survives razor-thin vote to remain House Speaker
Trump-backed Mike Johnson has been re-elected as US House Speaker in the first round of voting after overcoming a Republican revolt
With a razor-thin Republican majority, he could only afford to lose one of his party members
Three Republicans had originally voted against him, but changed their votes to support Johnson at the last minute
The final tally stands at Johnson with 218 votes, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries with 215 votes and one vote for another member
President-elect Donald Trump has thrown his support behind the Louisiana lawmaker
