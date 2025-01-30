Tulsi Gabbard denies being a 'puppet' as Kash Patel plays down 'enemies list'

Three of President Donald Trump's nominees for key roles in his administration have faced tough questions from senators today at confirmation hearings: Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel and Robert F Kennedy Jr

Tulsi Gabbard is the nominee for leading the US intelligence community - a role that oversees the CIA, FBI and the National Security Agency

Gabbard told the hearing she is "no puppet" and has "no love for Assad or Gaddafi", in reference to her 2017 meeting with Syria's Bashar al-Assad

Trump's pick to lead the FBI, Kash Patel, appeared before the powerful judiciary committee

He faced questions about appearing on podcasts linked to conspiracies, and told senators he is not a supporter of QAnon