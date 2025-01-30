Tulsi Gabbard denies being a 'puppet' as Kash Patel plays down 'enemies list'

BBC
·1 min read

  • Three of President Donald Trump's nominees for key roles in his administration have faced tough questions from senators today at confirmation hearings: Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel and Robert F Kennedy Jr

  • Tulsi Gabbard is the nominee for leading the US intelligence community - a role that oversees the CIA, FBI and the National Security Agency

  • Gabbard told the hearing she is "no puppet" and has "no love for Assad or Gaddafi", in reference to her 2017 meeting with Syria's Bashar al-Assad

  • Trump's pick to lead the FBI, Kash Patel, appeared before the powerful judiciary committee

  • He faced questions about appearing on podcasts linked to conspiracies, and told senators he is not a supporter of QAnon

  • And Robert F Kennedy Jr appeared at a hearing with the Senate Health Committee, a day after facing hostile Democrats on the finance committee

