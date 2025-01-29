Trump's plan to reclassify, fire federal workers challenged by unions

Daniel Wiessner
Updated ·3 min read
A general view of the White House in Washington

By Daniel Wiessner

(Reuters) -Two major unions representing U.S. government employees filed a lawsuit on Wednesday aimed at slowing President Donald Trump's effort to reclassify up to 50,000 federal workers and make it easier to fire them.

The American Federation of Government Employees and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees said Trump in a Jan. 20 executive order improperly attempted to block a Biden administration rule shielding federal workers from being stripped of job protections.

During past presidential administrations, a few thousand federal jobs have been considered political appointments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's order exempts positions "of a confidential, policy-determining, policy-making, or policy-advocating character," creating a new much larger category of federal employees who do not have the typical protections enjoyed by civil servants and can be fired at will. It also directs the U.S. Office of Personnel Management to repeal the Biden administration rule and says the regulation will be "inoperative" until then.

The unions in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. said OPM can only rescind the regulation by going through the rulemaking process laid out in federal law, which can take months or longer.

The order was one of several Trump has issued to overhaul the federal government since he took office on Jan. 20. He has also directed agencies to bar most employees from working from home, eliminated diversity programs in federal government, and offered government workers up to eight months of pay and benefits to leave their jobs.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lee Saunders, AFSCME's president, in a statement called Trump's order "a shameless attempt to politicize the federal workforce."

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our communities will pay the price if these anti-union extremists are allowed to undo decades of progress by stripping these workers of their freedoms," Saunders said.

The unions are represented by Democracy Forward, a left-leaning national legal organization that has said it plans to challenge many Trump administration policies.

The group represents advocacy organizations which on Tuesday convinced a judge to block Trump's sweeping directive to pause federal loans, grants and other financial assistance. The administration rescinded the order on Wednesday.

The unions' lawsuit is the second to challenge Trump's order, known as "Schedule Policy/Career." The National Treasury Employees Union, which represents 150,000 federal workers, filed a lawsuit last week claiming that Trump failed to justify carving out new exemptions from civil service protections.

Under federal law, the president can exempt positions from the civil service when "necessary" and "as conditions of good administration warrant."

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday's lawsuit is narrower and seeks to force OPM to continue enforcing the Biden administration rule until it is repealed.

Trump first carved out the exemption in a 2020 executive order during his first administration, at the time calling it Schedule F. Democratic President Joe Biden rescinded the order in 2021, before any workers were reclassified.

The 2024 rule was intended as a bulwark against Trump's resurrection of Schedule F. The rule says workers who are involuntarily exempted from the civil service retain the legal protections they had already earned, and created a process for them to challenge their reclassification.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Alexia Garamfalvi and Bill Berkrot)

Latest Stories

  • Army veteran pleads not guilty to killing homeless man in downtown Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Army veteran who served in the war in Afghanistan pleaded not guilty Wednesday to fatally shooting a homeless man with an automatic rifle in downtown Memphis.

  • Trump team threatens two phases of tariffs on Canada

    The U.S. is threatening a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico could get hit with initial trade penalties within days then face broader penalties this spring.In summary it's: Maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later. The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from impos

  • Trump makes moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis

    Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.

  • Jim Acosta Shares Trump's Spiteful Reaction To His CNN Exit With 1 Line Of Mockery

    The president responded to reports of Acosta's departure from CNN by calling the journalist a "sleazebag" and "major loser."

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • Stephen Miller Stuns Jake Tapper in Trainwreck CNN Interview

    A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.

  • Ford government rebate cheques aren't clearing for some Ontarians

    Some Ontarians have run into roadblocks when cashing their $200 cheques from Premier Doug Ford's government.The "taxpayer rebate" cheques, as the government calls them, have been on their way to millions of Ontarians over the past few days. But after receiving their cheques in the mail, some Ontarians had trouble depositing their cheques and seeing the money show up in their accounts. Kristine Newton told CBC News she received her cheque on Jan. 21. She banks with Simplii Financial and deposited

  • Trump plans to sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

    Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking

  • Trump Border Czar Rages About Migrants Being Too ‘Educated’ About Rights in ICE Round-Ups

    Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct

  • Once again, Trump starts a term with a weak approval rating

    Today, 538 is unveiling a new polling average for President Donald Trump's job approval rating. Based on the 11 polls released since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump's average approval rating starts off at 50 percent, while 43 percent disapprove of the job he is doing as president. You can find a constantly updated estimate of Trump's approval rating on 538's polls page, and you can read our full methodology for calculating this average here.

  • Alina Habba’s Hot Take On Who Actually Decides The Law Sparks Uproar Online

    Critics slammed the Trump White House counselor's comments on Fox News.

  • White House blames Biden for killing ‘100 million chickens,’ refuses to admit Trump broken vow on costly eggs

    Millions of birds have been killed in attempts to halt the spread of H5N1 bird flu across the U.S.

  • Dem Lawmaker Has Urgent 3-Word Warning For Federal Workers Tempted By Trump's Offer

    Sen. Tim Kaine warned employees that the president's buyout might not be what they think.

  • Robert Reich Spells Out ‘Bigger Picture’ Of Donald Trump’s ‘Most Brazen Move Yet’

    It’s “deeper” than just attempting to sow chaos, warned the former labor secretary.

  • Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement

    President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. Trump's take was surprisingly measured, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. He ad

  • 'Remarkably poor judgment': Wall Street Journal takes a critical eye to start of Trump's 2nd term

    Amid all of the enthusiasm in conservative media for President Donald Trump's first week back in office, the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal has notably applied some brakes. The Journal has editorialized against Trump's pardons of Jan. 6 rioters, called presidential appointee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “dangerous to public health,” suggested Trump give up the effort to end birthright citizenship and twice said he was wrong to strip protection of former officials under threat from Iran. The newspaper also said that Trump showed “remarkably poor judgment” in selling $Trump brand crypto coins and described as “illegal amnesty” the president's order delaying implementation of a law that would have forced TikTok's shutdown in the U.S.

  • Bernie Sanders Confronts RFK Jr. With His Anti-Vax Onesies in Surreal Senate Scene

    Bernie Sanders angrily attacked RFK Jr. over the sale of baby clothes with anti-vaxxers slogans being sold by a children’s health group that Donald Trump’s pick for health chief founded. The Vermont senator showed lawmakers at Wednesday’s confirmation photos of two baby onesies with the words, “No Vax, No Problem” and “Unvaxxed, Unafraid.” He then urged Kennedy to agree that, considering his insistence that he was not against vaccines, he would take the items of clothing off the market.

  • Canada's border security package welcome but comes late, Republican senator says

    WASHINGTON — As Canada makes its case for enhanced border security to U.S. President Donald Trump's top security picks, a prominent Republican senator says Canada’s recent investment announcement was tardy but welcome.