Trump's son Eric says will be wall between family firm and government

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's son Eric told Reuters on Tuesday that a large wall will separate the operations of the Trump organization and the U.S. government.

"We'll have ethic advisers. I did them the first time. There's going to be, obviously, a very large wall between anything having to do with our company and anything to do with government. I take those obligations very seriously," he said.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; writing by Jana Choukeir; editing by Jason Neely)