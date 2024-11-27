Trump's tariffs in his first term did little to alter the economy, but this time could be different

JOSH BOAK
Updated ·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump loved to use tariffs on foreign goods during his first presidency. But their impact was barely noticeable in the overall economy, even if their aftershocks were clear in specific industries.

The data show they never fully delivered on his promised factory jobs. Nor did they provoke the avalanche of inflation that critics feared.

This time, though, his tariff threats might be different.

The president-elect is talking about going much bigger — on a potential scale that creates more uncertainty about whether he'll do what he says and what the consequences could be.

“There's going to be a lot more tariffs, I mean, he's pretty clear,” said Michael Stumo, the CEO of Coalition for a Prosperous America, a group that has supported import taxes to help domestic manufacturing.

The president-elect posted on social media Monday that on his first day in office he would impose 25% tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada until those countries satisfactorily stop illegal immigration and the flow of illegal drugs such as fentanyl into the United States.

Those tariffs could essentially blow up the North American trade pact that Trump’s team negotiated during his initial term.

Chinese imports would face additional tariffs of 10% until Beijing cracks down on the production of materials used in making fentanyl, Trump posted.

Democrats and business groups warn of risks from Trump's tariff threats

Business groups were quick to warn about rapidly escalating inflation, while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she would counter the move with tariffs on U.S. products. House Democrats put together legislation to strip a president’s ability to unilaterally apply tariffs this drastic, warning that they would likely lead to higher prices for autos, shoes, housing and groceries.

Sheinbaum said Wednesday that her administration is already working up a list of possible retaliatory tariffs “if the situation comes to that.”

“The economy department is preparing it,” Sheinbaum said. “If there are tariffs, Mexico would increase tariffs, it is a technical task about what would also benefit Mexico,” she said, suggesting her country would impose targeted import duties on U.S. goods in sensitive areas.

Similarly, the Canadian government has also started to explore retaliatory tariffs if Trump tackes action.

House Democrats on Tuesday introduced a bill that would require congressional approval for a president to impose tariffs due to claims of a national emergency, a largely symbolic action given Republicans' coming control of both the House and Senate.

"This legislation would enable Congress to limit this sweeping emergency authority and put in place the necessary Congressional oversight before any president – Democrat or Republican – could indiscriminately raise costs on the American people through tariffs,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.

But for Trump, tariffs are now a tested tool that seems less politically controversial even if the mandate he received in November's election largely involved restraining inflation.

The tariffs he imposed on China in his first term were continued by President Joe Biden, a Democrat who even expanded tariffs and restrictions on the world's second largest economy. Biden administration officials looked at removing Trump's tariffs in order to bring down inflationary pressures, only to find they were unlikely to help significantly.

Tariffs were “so new and unique that it freaked everybody out in 2017,” said Stumo, but they are now seen as part of the policy toolkit by the United States and other countries.

Trump's first term tariffs had a modest impact on economy

Trump imposed tariffs on solar panels and washing machines at the start of 2018, moves that might have pushed up prices in those sectors even though they also overlapped with plans to open washing machine plants in Tennessee and South Carolina.

His administration also levied tariffs on steel and aluminum, including against allies. He then increased tariffs on China, leading to a trade conflict and a limited 2020 agreement that failed to produce the promised Chinese purchases of U.S. goods.

Still, the dispute changed relations with China as more U.S. companies looked for alternative suppliers in other countries. Economic research also found the United States may have sacrificed some of its “soft power” as the Chinese population began to watch fewer American movies.

The Federal Reserve kept inflation roughly on target, but factory construction spending never jumped in a way that suggested a lasting gain in manufacturing jobs. Separate economic research found the tariff war with China did nothing economically for the communities hurt by offshoring, but it did help Trump and Republicans in those communities politically.

When Trump first became president in 2017, the federal government collected $34.6 billion in customs, duties and fees. That sum more than doubled under Trump to $70.8 billion in 2019, according to Office of Management and Budget records.

While that sum might seem meaningful, it was relatively small compared to the overall economy. America's gross domestic product is now $29.3 trillion, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The total tariffs collected in the United States would equal less than 0.3% of GDP.

Trump wants much more far-reaching tariffs going forward

The new tariffs being floated by Trump now are dramatically larger and there could be far more significant impacts.

If Mexico, Canada, and China faced the additional tariffs proposed by Trump on all goods imported to the United States, that could be roughly equal to $266 billion in tax collections, a number that does not assume any disruptions in trade or retaliatory moves by other countries. The cost of those taxes would likely be borne by U.S. families, importers and domestic and foreign companies in the form of higher prices or lower profits.

Former Biden administration officials said they worried that companies could piggyback on Trump's tariffs — if they're imposed — as a rationale to raise their prices. This would mirror price increases by many companies in 2022 that were made possible because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which pushed up food and energy prices and gave the companies cover to further raise their own prices.

“I’m very worried about the total indiscriminate tariffs on more than China — that it gives cover to firms to jack up prices,” said Jen Harris, a former Biden White House official who is now director of the Economy and Society Initiative at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

But what Trump didn't really spell out is what might cause him to back down on tariffs and declare a victory. What he is creating instead with his tariff threats is a sense of uncertainty as companies and countries await the details to figure out what all of this could mean.

“We know the key economic policy priorities of the incoming Trump administration, but we don’t know how or when they will be addressed,” said Greg Daco, chief U.S. economist at EY-Parthenon.

__

AP writer Mark Stevenson contributed to this report from Mexico City.

Latest Stories

  • 'I can't pay my bills,' Rudy Giuliani says in courtroom outburst

    Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.

  • Elon Musk publicized the names of government employees he wants to cut. It’s terrifying federal workers

    When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.

  • Donald Trump Jr. gets a fact check dressing down from Pete Buttigieg – and Musk appears to approve

    Variety of voices have questioned slow rollout of Biden administration priority of electric vehicle charging stations

  • 'Red Flag': Mary Trump Calls Out Her Cousin's Odd Role In Trump Transition Team

    Donald Trump's niece gave her thoughts on the "civil war" inside the Republican's transition team.

  • Trump Says U.S. Will Impose Massive Tariffs On Mexico, Canada And China From Day 1

    The tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will apply to "ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," the president-elect wrote.

  • Trump's tariffs would crush Canada's economy. Why some industry leaders are calling his bluff

    Donald Trump's threat of a 25 per cent tariff on imported goods would have a devastating impact on Canada's economy. But some Canadian workers, industry leaders and economists aren't convinced they'll actually be implemented.In a social media post Trump made Monday evening, the proposed tariffs were framed as a warning to the U.S.'s primary trading partners that "they will pay a very big price," unless both Canada and Mexico take aggressive action to tighten border security.But analysts and thos

  • Trump Finally Signs Transition Docs But Shuns Major Details

    President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team officially signed the necessary docs on Tuesday to commence the transfer of power with the Biden administration after more than a month, according to Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles. However, the team is still refusing to sign at least two major agreements that will allow for the smooth transition of sensitive and classified information. The New York Times reported that the transition team has rejected signing an agreement that would allow the FB

  • Quick quotes: How Canada is reacting to Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff

    OTTAWA — Here's how notable Canadian politicians and business groups are reacting to U.S. president-elect's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from Canada:

  • Trump's 25% per cent tariff would lead to pain on both sides of border, leaders say

    TORONTO — Canadian business leaders say Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods would be a "lose-lose" scenario in which local companies face pressure to lower their costs while their American counterparts pay more.

  • Elon Musk's father suggests having babies should be more like breeding horses

    The alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk framed the 2024 election and their bond has only deepened since.

  • Poland Signals Breakthrough in Feud With Ukraine That Put EU Ambitions at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Kyiv has agreed to allow the exhumation of ethnic Poles killed in World War II massacres, clearing the path to resolve a rift between the two countries. Most Read from BloombergNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldThe breakthrough

  • Sharon Stone Trashes ‘Uneducated’ Americans Over Trump Win

    Sharon Stone had harsh words for her fellow Americans over the weekend as she reflected on Donald Trump’s election win. Stone, a 66-year-old Pennsylvania native, ripped “80 percent” of Americans as being “uneducated” because they do not hold a passport—a number that’s off by about 40 percent—and declared that the country is in its “ignorant, arrogant adolescence.” “We haven’t seen this before in our country,” Stone said of fascism. “So Americans who don’t travel, who 80 percent don’t have a pass

  • Trump team asks NY attorney general to dismiss business fraud case

    President-elect Trump has asked New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) to drop her multimillion-dollar civil fraud case against him, citing a need to “cure” partisan divisions following Trump’s election victory. D. John Sauer, an appellate attorney whom Trump tapped for solicitor general, in Tuesday’s letter framed dropping the case as “necessary for the health of our…

  • NDP won’t support Liberal $250 rebate plan unless eligibility expanded: Singh

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says while he supports the Liberal plan to give Canadians a GST break during the holidays, he won’t back the $250 rebate proposal unless the government expands eligibility to the most vulnerable.

  • Singh calls on Liberals to table separate GST break legislation, wants cheques sent to more people

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he "expects" the Liberals will split their promised multi-billion-dollar affordability package into two bills to guarantee Canadians a GST holiday next month — as he and other opposition leaders push the government to increase the number of Canadians who are eligible for planned $250 rebate cheques.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week announced a multi-billion dollar affordability package aimed at alleviating cost-of-living pressures. The first element is a propo

  • Team Trump Debates ‘How Much Should We Invade Mexico?’

    In Trump’s government-in-waiting, the only question is how massive the U.S. assault on Mexican drug cartels should be

  • Singh calls on Ottawa to extend $250 rebate to cover seniors, vulnerable Canadians

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the Liberal government to go back to the drawing board after learning that the Working Canadians Rebate won't apply to many seniors, people with disabilities and recent graduates.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that his government plans to lift the GST from some essential goods for two months to offer Canadians some relief from cost-of-living pressures.He also said his government plans to send $250 rebate cheques to Canadians who worked in

  • CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Called to Double-Duty as Chief White House Correspondent

    Collins will move to Washington, where she'll juggle roles as reporter and primetime anchor The post CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Called to Double-Duty as Chief White House Correspondent appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump ‘Border Czar’ Pledges to Throw Denver Mayor in Jail if His City Resists Mass Deportations

    President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” claimed Monday that he will throw the mayor of Denver, Colorado in prison if his city resists Trump’s efforts to deport millions of immigrants from the United States. “Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing: he’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail,” Tom Homan said in an appearance on Fox News' Hannity. Homan was responding to an interview last week in which Mayor Mike Johnston told Denverite he would summon local police to b

  • Gibson Hits Trump Guitars With Cease And Desist Order

    The 130-year-old guitar maker alleges that the instruments infringe on its design trademarks, particularly the famous Les Paul model.