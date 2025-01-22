Trump's threats will only drive countries away from US dollar, economists warn at Davos

US President Donald Trump's threats towards countries seeking to reduce their reliance on the US dollar may simply accelerate their move away from the American currency, economists told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

"You want to persuade people to use your currency because it fulfills some of the things ... [like] providing stability and means of payment," said Kenneth Rogoff, professor of economics at Harvard University, during a panel discussion at the event.

"And if you're being threatened, I think that only reinforces the incentive to try to diversify."

Trump, who was inaugurated as US president on Monday, said in November that he required the Brics countries - which include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - to promise not to create a new common currency or back any other currency to rival the US dollar.

If they failed to do so, Trump warned, the US would punish them by placing 100 per cent tariffs on their products.

"There is no chance that the BRICS will replace the U.S. Dollar in International Trade, and any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America," he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, at the time.

The US dollar has been a dominant currency in global trade for decades, as well as the major reserve currency held by central banks around the world. But its status is increasingly being challenged, as countries like China push to reduce their dependency on the dollar and internationalise their own currencies.

That trend has accelerated since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, as the US's crippling economic sanctions on Russia demonstrated its capability to cut a country off from the global financial system.

The growing potential for currencies to be weaponised has worried central bankers around the world, said Raghuram Rajan, professor of finance at Chicago University, during the same discussion.

Many are asking "to what extent does the most stable, liquid market in the world also have the power to exclude you and levy huge penalties if you violate some other, non-financial aspect of behaviour?" Rajan said.

But Rajan added that a common Brics currency appeared unlikely, given the geopolitical tensions among the bloc's members - which include the border conflict between China and India.

"I think President Trump is reacting too early to something that's not going to happen," Rajan said.

Jin Keyu, professor at the School of Business and Management of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said the coming decades were more likely to witness a slow decline of the US dollar than its displacement as the dominant global currency.

While the yuan still had a long way to go to become a global reserve currency, it had made significant progress in trade invoicing and international payments over the past decade, Jin said.

The yuan was the fourth most popular currency used in interbank payments throughout most of 2024, with its share of global transactions averaging just over 4 per cent - compared to nearly zero in 2011, according to data from the financial messaging system Swift, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications.

In addition to fostering cross-border use of the yuan, Beijing has also been building an interbank payments system that can serve as an alternative to Swift, named the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS).

"It's somewhat being dismissed currently by the West, but I think there are just going to be cracks that are going to be around for the [US] dollar to fall through," Jin said.

