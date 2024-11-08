Trump's victory has left Ukrainians worried, says refugee living in N.L.

A half Newfoundland and Labrador, half Ukraine flag hangs in the window of a home in St. John's. (Paul Daly/CBC - image credit)

Yuliia Veretennyk says Ukrainians are worried after Donald Trump claimed presidential victory in the United States this week. (Paul Daly/CBC)

A Ukrainian living in Newfoundland is on edge in the wake of the Donald Trump victory in the United States.

The Biden administration is a supporter of Ukraine in the war against Russia, but things are much less clear with Trump as he frequently criticizes the billions of dollars in weapons and financial aid the U.S. has sent overseas for the war effort.

Yuliia Veretennyk fled from Ukraine and now lives in Chapel's Cove on Newfoundland's Conception Bay.

"We were all concerned," Veretennyk told CBC Radio's On The Go.

"It was expected but we're really afraid of what will happen now."

While Trump vowed as president to end the war, supporters of Ukraine fear the president-elect will pull the plug on financial aid to force Ukraine into a negotiated settlement with Russia.

Veretennyk said there's real concern that a freeze in the conflict will mean Ukraine giving up part of its territory and allow Russia time to refill its coffers and military supplies to launch another attack.

On the other hand, Veretennyk said, Trump could have been just using the popular opinion to the end the war as leverage during his presidential campaign.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Washington.

Donald Trump has been critical about the money the U.S. has sent to Ukraine under the Biden administration. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

That uncertainty is leaving many with an uneasy feeling, she said.

"People are trying to guess. We don't know," Veretennyk said.

"We're also afraid [because] we don't know how his immigration policy will impact Canada and us, again, here. And there's lots of people in the U.S. who are afraid that they will be deported."

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February, 2020.

Veretennyk said those who are on the front lines of the resistance also have concerns over a Trump presidency, but they're being kept busy with the war effort.

"They hope that we will get the support because so many people died and people just cannot lose the war. We lost so many young people, and kids, and just to give up now, we don't know. It would be very sad," she said.

"It doesn't look very bright."

