Trump's victory speech: 5 takeaways

Karissa Waddick, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump took the stage in his home state of Florida at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and claimed victory after winning three critical swing states – North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania – and nearly clinching the 270 electoral votes he needed to earn a second term.

"I’ll be fighting for you, and with every breath in my body,” Trump told supporters who had gathered at Palm Beach County Convention Center to cheer him on. “I will not rest until we deliver the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve.”

During his nearly 25-minute address, Trump expressed awe at how far his campaign came, claimed a “mandate” for his agenda and gave tiny glimpses into some of the figures who are likely to shape his next administration.

Trump wins presidency in political comeback
Trump wins presidency in political comeback

Here are some key takeaways from the election night address.

Trump tries to strike unity theme

From the top of his speech, when he told a roaring crowd of supporters “we are going to help our country heal” to the final moments when he promised to put “divisions” in the rearview mirror, Trump attempted to strike a unifying tone.

“It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us,” he said.  “It's time to unite ... success will bring us together.”

Trump did not utter the name of his opponent – Vice President Kamala Harris – or any Democrat, for that matter, throughout his roughly 20-minute address.

The 2024 campaign is likely to go down as one of the most hotly contested and divisive in history. Trump and Harris traded harsh and personal barbs at one other up until the closing days. Yet both candidates sought to frame themselves as figures who would bring the country together.

As the likely victor, Trump will be the one tasked with taking on that feat.

“Powerful mandate”

Trump didn’t only claim victory for himself – he claimed it for the “MAGA movement,” too.

He described Republican wins in the Senate and House races as a “powerful mandate” from the American people to enact his agenda. He praised Senate Republicans for retaking the upper chamber and expressed support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

It still remains unclear which party will control the House of Representatives next year. But if Republicans win a majority of seats in that chamber, too, Trump will have enormous to not only push his cabinet appointees through, but to also pass his legislative agenda.

Comeback kid

In the runup to Election Day, Trump at his rallies described his chances of winning as almost, saying that if he didn’t win, it would be a result of fraud.

But during his speech on Wednesday morning Trump framed himself as an underdog accomplishing the unthinkable.

“Look what happened - is this crazy,” Trump said, pointing to the drama he’s faced, including multiple criminal trials and two assassination attempts against him.

“This is a movement like no one has seen before," Trump said.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance speaks as Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania watch as he addresses supporters at Trump's rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024.
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance speaks as Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania watch as he addresses supporters at Trump's rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024.

His running mate, JD Vance, told the crowd that Trump’s victory represented “the greatest political comeback in American history,”

Trump’s pop culture influence

Trump thanked an eclectic group of billionaires, pop culture figures and stalwart Republican lawmakers during his victory speech – showcasing the breadth of his support.

The mix of people also give a preview of who Trump might look to as advisers during his transition and next administration.

“A star is born – Elon,” Trump said, referring to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who poured millions of dollars into helping Trump win.

Dana White speaks next to Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump during his rally for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Dana White speaks next to Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump during his rally for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

He later invited Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White to take the mic. And in turn, White gave shoutouts to two other major American media figures, podcasters Theo Von and Joe Rogan. Von and Rogan, who both have millions of listeners, interviewed Trump on their shows. Rogan endorsed Trump in the final hours of the 2024 campaign.

Trump also mentioned former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has suggested could have a major public health role in the White House.

Religious overtones

Since the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pa., Trump has used increasingly religious rhetoric to describe himself. Wednesday morning was no exception.

"Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason," Trump said. "And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness. And now we are going to fulfill that mission together."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 5 takeaways from Trump's victory speech

Latest Stories

  • Emotional Van Jones Breaks Down Over Trump ‘Nightmare’ Ahead

    CNN commentator Van Jones launched into another emotional election-night monologue as polls showed Donald Trump was likely gong to take over the presidency, telling his fellow panelists Wednesday will mark a new day of terror for certain groups the former president targeted during his campaign. “They thought tomorrow morning they’re going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace,” Jones said just before 1 a.m

  • 'Oh My God': Nicolle Wallace Says JD Vance Just 'Effed Up' Big Time

    The MSNBC host watched the clip three times in a row as she processed it.

  • Kamala Harris’ Campaign Says The Party Is Literally Over

    WASHINGTON—Early Wednesday morning, Democrats began to leave Kamala Harris’ election night party at Howard University as The New York Times predicted doom. A campaign official told CBS News that Harris would not be speaking after all. That news was later confirmed by Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond, who said Harris will instead appear on Wednesday “not only to address supporters but to address the nation.” Exit polls and media projections spelled disaster for the Democratic presidential

  • Live election results 2024: Trump wins Pennsylvania as victory nears

    Follow Yahoo News' round-the-clock coverage of this year's election.

  • First Results Are In: Could Dixville Notch Hint Harris Has the Big Mo?

    There could be positive signs for Kamala Harris in the quaint New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, which traditionally votes first in the nation at a few minutes after midnight. The result was still a tie, and it’s way too early to draw any firm conclusions, but out of the tiny voting pool of six people, four were registered as Republicans and just two as Democrats. One of the Republicans switched sides to vote for the VP. Harris will hope that she can repeat the trick and win over hundreds of

  • Trump Supporters In Garbage Bags Stumped When Comedian Points Out Their Logic Is Trash

    “I’m confused,” a Trump supporter said after Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars explained that her trash bag statement did not deliver her intended message.

  • Ivanka Trump Shared 17 ‘Truths’ On Election Eve And Critics Responded As 1

    Donald Trump’s daughter talked about peace, love, and positivity, and you know what happened.

  • Trump wins Pennsylvania, all but assuring that he will win the 2024 election

    Kamala Harris' path has all but slammed shut as Donald Trump is close to an electoral landslide.

  • Christie says he would bet ‘about five bucks’ on Harris

    Former New Jersey governor and GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie said he would “bet about five bucks” on Vice President Harris winning the presidential election during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “I’d bet about five bucks on Harris today. For a guy from New Jersey, that’s not a lot of conviction,” Christie said, per…

  • Election Latest: The Big Wins Keep Coming for Trump

    Republicans regained control of the U.S. Senate on Election Night to end a four-year stretch in the minority. The flip was brought by a pair of big Election Day wins. The first came in Ohio, which elected Bernie Moreno, a Republican, to replace Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH). The second saw Jim Justice, a Republican governor, win in his native West Virginia to take the seat left by the retiring Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV).

  • Trump snaps at reporter when asked about abortion: 'Stop talking about that'

    Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure — and getting testy about it. The former president was asked twice after casting his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday about a question that the state's voters are considering. If approved, it would prevent state lawmakers from passing any law that penalizes, prohibits, delays or restricts abortion until fetal viability — which doctors say is sometime after 21 weeks.

  • Michael Moore Makes Bold Election Prediction

    Michael Moore made a final-hour prediction that Kamala Harris will win the 2024 presidential election, as he declared Donald Trump‘s White House prospects “toast.” “The gift that the Trump campaign keeps giving us, I don’t think they realized, I don’t think they really are in touch with where the majority of Americans are at,” he told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday. “The majority of Americans do not want this divisiveness, they don’t want a threat of violence. We are okay to disagree with eac

  • Jon Stewart Ends Live ‘Daily Show’ With Emotional Plea for Hope as Kamala Harris Trails: ‘This Is Not the End … We Have to Continue to Fight’

    Jon Stewart concluded the live “Daily Show” election special Tuesday night by sharing an impassioned message to his audience as the presidential election results continue to roll in. “Here’s what we know — is that we really don’t know anything, and that we’re going to come out of this election. We’re going to make all …

  • On the night before Election Day, Kamala Harris brings in celebrities. Donald Trump is unimpressed

    On the night before Election Day, at campaign events across the country, celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and Jon Bon Jovi turned out in force for Kamala Harris ' presidential bid.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Unveils 1 Truly Powerful 'Closing Argument' Against Trump

    The late night host asked viewers to imagine the world with one key difference.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Says He’ll Flee the U.S. If His Father Loses

    Donald Trump Jr. suggested he won’t stick around the United States if Kamala Harris win the 2024 presidential election. “If we don’t win, then I’ll probably, you know, the way the Democrats function, I’m going to have to fly to a non-extradition country and just, you know, take up shop there so I don’t end up in the gulags with Elon and everyone else,” Trump Jr. said in a TikTok live Tuesday. The former president’s son caveated the comment by claiming he was “only partially kidding.”

  • Roger Stone Rips ‘Amateur’ Laura Loomer in Late-Night MAGA Meltdown

    MAGA World fixture Roger Stone excoriated former president Donald Trump‘s racist pal Laura Loomer on Sunday for attacking the Republican nominee’s leading surrogate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a scammer. The right-wing scuffle kicked off when Loomer accused Kennedy—who abandoned an independent bid for president in August to endorse Trump—of using funds he said were raised to help Trump to pay off his own campaign’s debts. Stone called Loomer‘s claim “false” and claimed, in a tweet, that he was awar

  • I’m a PEOPLE Writer Who Was Physically Attacked by Trump. Don’t Underestimate Women This Election

    Former PEOPLE reporter Natasha Stoynoff broke her silence eight years ago about a 2005 interview with Donald Trump that took a dark turn. As she speaks with women about his third presidential bid, she feels something new: hope

  • CNN Pundit Who Said Trump Caused Insurrection Now Endorses Ex-President

    The CNN commentator said the Capitol siege was an act of terrorism fomented by Trump, but he's still voting for the former president this time around.

  • All of a sudden, Montana — and Senate control — is slipping away from Republicans

    A poorly managed scandal response could once again prevent the GOP from ousting the ‘most vulnerable’ Democrat of 2024. John Bowden reports after a warning that ‘the meltdown is about to begin’ among Trump campaigners nationally