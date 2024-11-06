Trump's victory speech: 5 takeaways

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump took the stage in his home state of Florida at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and claimed victory after winning three critical swing states – North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania – and nearly clinching the 270 electoral votes he needed to earn a second term.

"I’ll be fighting for you, and with every breath in my body,” Trump told supporters who had gathered at Palm Beach County Convention Center to cheer him on. “I will not rest until we deliver the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve.”

During his nearly 25-minute address, Trump expressed awe at how far his campaign came, claimed a “mandate” for his agenda and gave tiny glimpses into some of the figures who are likely to shape his next administration.

Trump wins presidency in political comeback

Here are some key takeaways from the election night address.

Trump tries to strike unity theme

From the top of his speech, when he told a roaring crowd of supporters “we are going to help our country heal” to the final moments when he promised to put “divisions” in the rearview mirror, Trump attempted to strike a unifying tone.

“It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us,” he said. “It's time to unite ... success will bring us together.”

Trump did not utter the name of his opponent – Vice President Kamala Harris – or any Democrat, for that matter, throughout his roughly 20-minute address.

The 2024 campaign is likely to go down as one of the most hotly contested and divisive in history. Trump and Harris traded harsh and personal barbs at one other up until the closing days. Yet both candidates sought to frame themselves as figures who would bring the country together.

As the likely victor, Trump will be the one tasked with taking on that feat.

“Powerful mandate”

Trump didn’t only claim victory for himself – he claimed it for the “MAGA movement,” too.

He described Republican wins in the Senate and House races as a “powerful mandate” from the American people to enact his agenda. He praised Senate Republicans for retaking the upper chamber and expressed support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

It still remains unclear which party will control the House of Representatives next year. But if Republicans win a majority of seats in that chamber, too, Trump will have enormous to not only push his cabinet appointees through, but to also pass his legislative agenda.

Comeback kid

In the runup to Election Day, Trump at his rallies described his chances of winning as almost, saying that if he didn’t win, it would be a result of fraud.

But during his speech on Wednesday morning Trump framed himself as an underdog accomplishing the unthinkable.

“Look what happened - is this crazy,” Trump said, pointing to the drama he’s faced, including multiple criminal trials and two assassination attempts against him.

“This is a movement like no one has seen before," Trump said.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance speaks as Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania watch as he addresses supporters at Trump's rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024.

His running mate, JD Vance, told the crowd that Trump’s victory represented “the greatest political comeback in American history,”

Trump’s pop culture influence

Trump thanked an eclectic group of billionaires, pop culture figures and stalwart Republican lawmakers during his victory speech – showcasing the breadth of his support.

The mix of people also give a preview of who Trump might look to as advisers during his transition and next administration.

“A star is born – Elon,” Trump said, referring to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who poured millions of dollars into helping Trump win.

Dana White speaks next to Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump during his rally for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

He later invited Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White to take the mic. And in turn, White gave shoutouts to two other major American media figures, podcasters Theo Von and Joe Rogan. Von and Rogan, who both have millions of listeners, interviewed Trump on their shows. Rogan endorsed Trump in the final hours of the 2024 campaign.

Trump also mentioned former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has suggested could have a major public health role in the White House.

Religious overtones

Since the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pa., Trump has used increasingly religious rhetoric to describe himself. Wednesday morning was no exception.

"Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason," Trump said. "And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness. And now we are going to fulfill that mission together."

