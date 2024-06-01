Trump's White House bid goes on, lawyer tells BBC

Laura Kuenssberg - Presenter of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
·3 min read

One of Donald Trump's lawyers has told the BBC "nothing will change" his fight for the White House - despite being convicted following an historic trial in New York.

Jurors found Mr Trump guilty on Thursday of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments made to former porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Mr Trump became the first US president to be convicted of a crime, but he has said the trial was rigged and the prosecution was politically orchestrated.

Alina Habba has told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg the former president is a "victim of political, selective prosecution".

Following the seven-week trial at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, Mr Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Mr Trump will be sentenced on 11 July. However, he confirmed he will be appealing against his criminal convictions.

Ms Habba, 40, sat alongside Mr Trump during the trial and said even if jailed, Mr Trump will still stand in the US presidential election in November.

Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba (L) reacts as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump walks to speak to the press after he was convicted in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court
Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba (L) appeared alongside the former US president after he was convicted [Getty Images]

"We have seen some corruption in this country that frankly has never seen before in our judicial system," Ms Habba told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

"It is very real, it is not posturing by any means, it is 100% problem that this country is going to have to handle and get a grapple on in November.

"He is running for president, nothing will change there.

"The people that need him in this country… that’s more important than anything anybody else thinks.

"Our people are speaking loudly, donating, they are small donors, and they are standing up, because they are afraid, because we cannot have this happen to us."

On Thursday Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign
On Thursday Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign [Reuters]

In remarks at Trump Tower in New York on Friday, Mr Trump spoke for more than 30 minutes and angrily attacked his political opponents, the jury and the judge in his case.

He called Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over his trial, a "tyrant" and claimed that he "literally crucified" witnesses.

In response, President Joe Biden's campaign described Mr Trump as unhinged and thirsting for revenge.

"That's how the American system of justice works," Mr Biden said, adding it was "reckless" and "irresponsible" for anyone to suggest the trial was rigged.

Mr Trump's unprecedented conviction has entrenched bitter divisions in the US, in the run-up to November's vote.

Prosecutors successfully laid out a case Mr Trump was afraid Ms Daniels would fatally harm his 2016 presidential campaign by going public with an alleged sexual encounter, prompting him to pay her - then illegally hide the transaction.

Mr Trump denied these allegations.

Ms Daniels herself gave evidence. In another development since the convictions, her lawyer told ABC News Ms Daniels wore a bulletproof vest when she went to the New York courthouse.

Clark Brewster said: "It's so vicious and threatening and so I think from the standpoint of just the fear of what somebody might do," he said of the atmosphere for Ms Daniels.

"It was really fear."

Stormy Daniels leaves the court house in New York after giving evidence
Trump's team may use Stormy Daniels' testimony as grounds for appeal [Getty Images]

Previously, Ms Daniels's husband, Barrett Blade, told CNN she felt "a little vindicated".

Mr Blade added that despite the trial ending and bringing some relief, the stress was far from over.

"It brings another weight upon her shoulders of what happens next," Mr Blade said.

"We take it day by day."

The full interview with Alina Habba will be played on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 09:00 BST on Sunday 2 June.

