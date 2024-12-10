Truro and Colchester to explore expanding public transit with feasibility study

Colchester Transportation Cooperative Limited provides door-to-door transit service to Colchester County, but its executive director says it can't keep up with the demand. (Galen McRae/CBC - image credit)

Two Nova Scotia municipalities are exploring the idea of expanding public transit in Colchester County.

In July 2024, the Town of Truro and Municipality of Colchester were awarded $102,800 from the federal government to complete a feasibility study on a transit service. This fall, both municipal councils voted to contribute about $10,200 each as well as staff resources toward the initiative.

Alison Grant, a spokesperson for the Town of Truro, said the study will investigate the potential economic, social and sustainability benefits of transit.

"If we're able to come up with a feasible plan for implementation and councils are in favour of that, there'll certainly be lots of other spinoff benefits as well," Grant said in an interview.

The municipalities are preparing to select a consultant before the end of December, with a feasibility study expected by the end of June 2025.

Grant said the consultant will work with an advisory group and host engagement sessions so the public can weigh in.

Current Service

Colchester Transportation Cooperative Limited (CTCL) provides door-to-door transit service to the entire county, which has a population of about 51,500 people. Anyone can use the service, which is funded by the province, municipalities and ridership.

Bookings are accepted a minimum of 24 hours in advance, and large groups can charter the vehicles on evenings or weekends.

"We don't have enough drivers, not enough vehicles … so that's, that's our biggest pain point," said CTCL executive director Sue Taylor in an interview.

Sue Taylor, the executive director of Colchester Transportation Co-operative Limited, said it is exciting that area municiplaties are conducting a feasibility study on expanidng public transit. She saaid the co-operative attempted a fixed route service shortly after it was founded 25 years ago.

Sue Taylor, the executive director of Colchester Transportation Cooperative Limited, said it is exciting that area municiplaties are conducting a feasibility study on transit service. She said the co-operative attempted a fixed route service after it was founded 25 years ago. (Galen McRae/CBC)

Taylor said CTCL attempted a fixed-route service in the early 2000s, but it was short-lived and times have changed. She said an increase in new Canadians coming to the area, a steady flow of post-secondary students and an appetite to move away from vehicles has the organization considering an expansion in the coming years.

"We are looking at possibly expanding our hours later into the evening, by doing some community transportation on the weekends," Taylor said.

Accessible Transport

All buses and vans operated by CTCL are wheelchair accessible, but the availability is limited, said Michelle Wood, the founder of the Lemonaid Stand Society. She said the group formed to bring people with disabilities together.

Wood, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a decade ago and now uses a wheelchair, said the society holds monthly events but often relies on participants using the buddy system to attend.

"We have the CTCL bus, which is fantastic. We're grateful for that. But the service only runs during the week and it only runs till about 4:30 p.m. So for anybody that wants to do anything in the evening or on the weekends, we're very limited," she said in an interview.

Truro's Michelle Wood, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis a decade ago and now uses a wheelchair, founded the Lemonaid Stand Society to bring people living with disabilities together.

Truro's Michelle Wood, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a decade ago and now uses a wheelchair, founded the Lemonaid Stand Society to bring people living with disabilities together. (Galen McRae/CBC)

Wood said there are few accessible taxis in Truro, another limit on those who are living with disabilities.

"There's no way to get out. There's no way to have fun," she said. "We want to work, we want to be active, we want to be doing things, we want to be seen."

