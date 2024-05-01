Can you trust 2024 election polls on Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Here's how to cut through the noise.

Karissa Waddick, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Love them or hate them, political polls aren’t going anywhere. As the 2024 presidential election kicks into high gear, the internet will be flooded with surveys tracking the horserace between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Keeping track of the numbers can be daunting: Who's ahead in national polls? Who's ahead in state-level surveys? Figuring out which numbers to pay attention to – and whether any of it actually matters – can be even more challenging.

Luckily, the USA TODAY Network has got you covered. Here’s a refresher on why polls matter, whether you can trust them and what to look out for this year.

What do polls tell us about the election?

Think of polls as quick snapshots rather than crystal ball readings.

They don’t necessarily predict the results of an election. Rather, they’re used to gauge how people feel about a race during a specific period. Pollsters may ask questions about the future, but surveys have more to say about the voters' current temperature.

Polls also tend to have a short shelf life. Public opinion can shift quickly, meaning that the results of polls are often only a reliable measure of the state of a race during the time they were taken. 

A woman votes at the polls in Florida. Florida's Supreme Court made a ruling that allows a six-week abortion ban to go into effect, but voters get to weigh in on the issue on the ballot.
A woman votes at the polls in Florida. Florida's Supreme Court made a ruling that allows a six-week abortion ban to go into effect, but voters get to weigh in on the issue on the ballot.

A survey taken two months ago won’t reflect the state of a race today, and a poll fielded tomorrow won’t tell us who is going to win the presidential election in November.

However, that doesn't mean polls captured at the beginning of a campaign cycle don't matter. The insights from early polls tease out the major issues voters are thinking about that could shape the race. They also help trace the trendlines of how a candidate is performing – whether they’re gaining traction, stagnating or losing support.

Pollster John Zogby likened the importance of looking at early polling to checking benchmarks while trying to reach an exercise goal.

“Am I going to get on the scale the day before to see how I did?” said Zogby. “No, I get on the scale every so often to say what am I doing? How am I doing? What am I doing right?”

Conducting polls early in a race and often throughout the course of an election allows political scientists, journalists and the public to track trends and spot major inflection points in campaigns.

Beware of two-candidate polls

Not all polls are built the same. The way a survey is designed, from how questions are worded to the demographics of the participants chosen, can influence the accuracy of its results.

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said political polls are most accurate when they replicate as closely as possible the questions and options voters will see on their ballot.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - APRIL 02: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event on April 02, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trump delivered a speech which his campaign has called "Biden's Border Bloodbath", as recent polls have shown that immigration and the situation at the U.S. Southern border continue to be top issues on voters' minds going into the November election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

For instance, he said that polls on the 2024 presidential election should include choices beyond the two major party candidates – Trump and Biden – because most ballots will contain third-party and independent candidates who will garner some support.

“If the polls only show a binary choice, between Trump or Biden, you're not getting the full picture,” Paleologos said.

He pointed to close margins in critical swing states, including Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia, during the 2020 election as an example. Trump lost in those states by fewer votes than Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen received.

If Jorgensen had not been in the race, the results in those battlegrounds, and possibly the outcome of the election nationally, could have looked markedly different, Paleologos said.

The Libertarian Party hasn’t yet chosen its candidate for the 2024 election. But early polls that include the party and other independent candidates as options are likely to more accurately show how disaffected voters are looking at their options, he explained.

Suffolk University and USA TODAY have a partnership collecting polling data and insights.

Who's being polled?

Another factor that can impact a poll’s accuracy is the sample population surveyed. Polls randomly select a small sample of people designed to represent the broader views and attitudes of a larger population. But every organization uses different methodologies to create their samples.

For instance, some election polls take the temperature of the general population, while others only include active voters or likely voters. They also may weigh demographic information, such as the ratio of Democrats to Republicans, differently.

In the 2024 race, Zogby, author of the forthcoming book "Beyond the Horse Race: How to Read Polls and Why We Should," suggested that the most accurate polls include only likely voters, the pool of people already planning to cast a ballot in November.

“A likely voter today may not be a likely voter on October 31,” Zogby said, but capturing these voters allows political scientists to better understand the Americans who will choose the next president.

Should I pay attention to national polls or state surveys?

Pollsters were lambasted in 2016 for projecting that then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would win the election over Trump.

But national polls, which are supposed to reflect the popular vote across all states, were technically right. Overall, Clinton won nearly 2.9 million more votes than Trump.

Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton debate in St. Louis, Mo., in 2016.
Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton debate in St. Louis, Mo., in 2016.

So, what went wrong? Many analysts overstated Clinton’s lead in national polls, and few organizations conducted state-specific polls in former Democratic strongholds, such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, that Trump was able to capture. His wins in those states ultimately landed him the electoral college victory.

That’s not to say that national polls are inferior to state polls, but you should think of them differently.

“National polls are more valuable to understand what the issues are impacting likely voters,” Paleologos said, while state polls better represent the horserace.

He and other polling experts told USA TODAY that Biden needs to lead Trump by three to four percentage points in a national poll to be tied with the Republican in the electoral college. That's because large liberal-leaning states like California and New York tend to tilt the results of national polls in Democrats’ favor, whereas the "electoral college these days skews Republican," Zogby said.

In other words, a national poll showing Biden and Trump tied would tell a similar story to a swing state poll that shows Trump leading Biden by a few points.  But generally, experts warn against comparing national and state surveys, which are built off of different methodologies, against one another.

Can you trust the polls?  

Mostly. Because polls are analyzing a myriad of shifting factors, they'll always have some level of uncertainty baked in, regardless of the specific election. Organizations also don’t collaborate on what states they plan to poll, or when, which means there’s always potential for blind spots, like in 2016.

Some political observers rely on poll averages, such as a tally from Real Clear Politics. These are generally reliable, but they can miss trends.

But when interpreted properly, polls often provide an accurate portrait of the state of an election.

“There are folks that will say, ‘Oh, you missed the election by two points,’” Zogby said. "Well, two points – that showed the ballpark of what was going to happen.”

And the more polls there are, the easier it is to evaluate the race.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden: What to know about 2024 election polls

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Team Has a Plan to Ensure He Doesn’t Go to Jail for Violating Gag Order

    Judge Juan Merchan held the former president in contempt for repeatedly violating the order — and threatened to lock him up if he doesn’t cut it out

  • Ex-Aide Sums Up Who’ll Staff Trump’s Next White House With 2 Brutal Words

    Alyssa Farah Griffin explained why the former president's latest comments to Time magazine are "devastating."

  • Trump Struggles to Cite a Source for His Exaggerated Crime Claim

    Fox 2During an interview that touched on immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, a Detroit news anchor challenged Donald Trump to support his claim about rapidly falling crime in Venezuela—which fact-checkers have previously noted is false.In his interview with Fox 2 anchor Roop Raj, which will air in its entirety on Thursday, the former president closed with a shot at President Joe Biden regarding immigration, a topic that Trump has signaled he wants to use to help his campaign at the expense of

  • Trump Is Allowed to Attend Barron’s High School Graduation After All

    Giorgio Viera/AFP via GettyAfter weeks of bellyaching and carrying on about how he would “not be allowed” to take a day off from his criminal hush-money trial to attend his 18-year-old son Barron’s high school graduation, Donald Trump will, in fact, be permitted to go, Judge Juan Merchan said Tuesday. Following the first day of proceedings earlier this month, Trump lambasted Merchan, ranting, “[I]t looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son.” Moments later, he expressed

  • Trump won't rule out election violence if he loses to Biden in November: 'It depends'

    Former President Donald Trump said in an interview with Time that "it always depends on the fairness of an election."

  • OOPS! Kayleigh McEnany Gets Quick Math Lesson After Awkward Trump Blunder

    The former White House press secretary gets a blunt reminder on social media.

  • Bill Barr's Own Claim About Donald Trump Comes Back To Haunt Him

    Ex-Trump aide Sarah Matthews unearthed a quote that busted the former attorney general's reason for backing the ex-president.

  • 'Couldn't Have Said It Better': Biden Team Taunts Trump Over 'Bone Crushing' Claim

    The president's rapid response team mocked the latest fundraising appeal from Trump.

  • Sikh rally in Toronto with multi-party support prompts India diplomatic rebuke

    OTTAWA — India has summoned Canada's envoy in New Delhi following a large Sikh rally in Toronto attended by all three major federal party leaders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the Khalsa Day rally in Toronto on Sunday. The rally commemorates the Sikh faith, and some participants chanted and carried banners emblazoned with slogans calling for a state separate from India, known as Khalistan. India formally summoned Canada

  • Capital gains tax changes not included in Freeland's proposed budget legislation

    OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland intends to ask Parliament to approve proposed changes to capital gains tax rates in a stand-alone bill, which will force the federal Conservatives to take a position on the measure. The most controversial announcement from her recent federal budget is not included in the motion she tabled Tuesday to introduce budget legislation in the House of Commons. It includes many other measures announced in the April 16 spending plan, including the national schoo

  • Speaker kicks Poilievre out of the Commons for calling PM a 'wacko' in tense question period exchange

    Speaker Greg Fergus kicked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of question period Tuesday after a particularly nasty exchange with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Poilievre's day-long removal from the House of Commons came after he called Trudeau a "wacko" for supporting B.C.'s policy of decriminalizing some hard drugs in an attempt to reduce the number of overdose-related deaths.Poilievre said it was a "wacko policy" backed by "this wacko prime minister." Fergus asked him to withdraw the "un

  • Trump Unleashes Bizarre 'Word Salad' Answer During Live Nighttime TV Interview

    The former president left many confused with his rambling answer on Fox News.

  • Judiciary Republicans zero in on top prosecutor in Trump hush money case

    The House Judiciary Committee is again singling out a top prosecutor in former President Trump’s hush money case, asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to turn over the bulk of its communications relating to Matthew Colangelo. Colangelo, who delivered the opening statement in Trump’s New York trial last week, was a senior Justice Department official…

  • Stefanik files ethics complaint against Jack Smith

    Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) filed an ethics complaint against special counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday, accusing the prosecutor overseeing the federal investigations into former President Trump of trying to “unlawfully interfere with the 2024 presidential election.” Stefanik, the House GOP conference chair and a close Trump ally, filed the complaint with the Justice Department’s Office…

  • A Trump Presidential Debate Would ‘Horrify’ Swing Voters in Favor of Biden, ‘Art of the Deal’ Coauthor Says | Video

    "I think from the point of view of the people who are going to make the difference in this election, I'm all for a debate," Tony Schwartz says The post A Trump Presidential Debate Would ‘Horrify’ Swing Voters in Favor of Biden, ‘Art of the Deal’ Coauthor Says | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Gaetz gets last-minute primary challenger in Florida

    A former naval aviator has launched a last-minute primary challenge against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), filing last week to run for the House in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Aaron Dimmock filed to run as a Republican in Gaetz’s district last Friday, the qualifying deadline for federal and judicial candidates in the Sunshine State. Dimmock is…

  • Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Goes Off the Rails Over Biden Eating Salad

    NewsmaxPresident Joe Biden’s eating habits are no longer just the subject of Fox News host Jesse Watters’ invaluable scrutiny, after Newsmax host Eric Bolling grew increasingly angry Monday with the president eating salad at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend.Bolling, channeling his inner Sean Hannity, concluded his opening monologue by saying that Biden isn’t fit enough for the job he holds.“Here is the President of the United States, the man with the nuclear codes at his f

  • Democrat wins special election for Rep. Brian Higgins’s seat in New York

    New York state Sen. Timothy Kennedy, a Democrat, has won the Empire State’s special election to fill retired Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins’s seat in Congress, according to a projection from Decision Desk HQ. Kennedy defeated Republican Gary Dickson in New York’s 26th Congressional district for the seat, which was expected to stay in Democratic hands…

  • Obama Says Trump’s Behavior as President Didn’t Surprise Him: ‘He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy’

    The Democratic former president joined Joe Biden and Bill Clinton on the "SmartLess" podcast The post Obama Says Trump’s Behavior as President Didn’t Surprise Him: ‘He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy’ appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Barack Obama Hits Donald Trump With A Harsh Truth About His Hometown

    The former president also told "Smartless" podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes what had surprised him about the GOP.