Trust in criminal justice system is ‘broken’, admits minister

Any trust that victims may have had in the criminal justice system has been “broken”, a Home Office minister has admitted.

It came after a survey revealed that three quarters of victims did not believe that reporting a crime would bring them justice.

The survey of 3,048 crime victims by the victims’ commissioner also found that four in 10 were dissatisfied with how police handled their case.

Just three in 10 victims surveyed agreed that officers investigated the allegations thoroughly.

Some 73 per cent said they did not believe they would receive justice if they reported a crime, with 23 per cent saying they thought they would.

Jess Phillips said the report made for “devastating” reading. The minister said: “It is clear that too many victims of crime have been failed by the criminal justice system. Trust is broken and it is vital the entire system improves to regain public confidence.

Baroness Newlove concerned about rate victims are withdrawing from prosecutions - Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

“This Government will play a more active role in policing. We are committed to driving up standards to ensure people feel that when something goes wrong, they are listened to and action is taken.”

She pledged to restore neighbourhood policing in every community with new powers for police to tackle violent crime and anti-social behaviour, as well as bolstering the role of the victims’ commissioner to hold the criminal justice system to account.

Baroness Newlove, the victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, warned that poor treatment of victims compounded by endemic delays in police investigations and court hearings was fuelling a “concerning” rate of people withdrawing from prosecutions.

“Perhaps the most concerning finding is the knock-on impact of the justice system’s challenges on reporting behaviour.

“Victims’ awareness of low prosecution rates and resource limitations, for example, discourages, or even silences, victims from coming forward in the first place,” she said.

“Further compounding the issue is a troubling lack of awareness regarding key rights under the Victims’ Code, such as the right to information about their case or the right to support services.

“Without this knowledge, victims are less likely to advocate for themselves effectively, leading to a cycle of frustration and unmet needs.”

Lady Newlove added: “Let’s be clear: victims deserve better. They deserve a justice system that treats them fairly; a system where their needs and rights are considered alongside those of the offenders.

“At its core, it is about decent treatment, procedural justice, and a thorough investigation. It’s about being seen and heard, and receiving the support they need to secure justice and to heal.”

Fewer than four in 10 victims (38 per cent) were confident that the criminal justice system was fair. Only 27 per cent thought it was effective.

The 40 per cent who were left dissatisfied complained about a lack of police investigation into reported crimes, delayed police attendance and investigation into reported crimes and a lack of communication from the police.

Nearly half (46 per cent) said police failed to keep them regularly informed about their investigation, while under a quarter (22 per cent) were offered the chance to provide a personal statement, a key right under the new legally-enforced victims’ code.

One in three (33 per cent) felt it took too long for their case to reach trial.

‘Not interested in prosecuting’

One male victim in the east Midlands said: “They made it clear they were not interested in prosecuting the individuals even though they knew who they were and that they had a long history of committing the same crime.”

A female victim of crime in the east of England said: “I was fobbed off by the police, they didn’t even bother to investigate. They told me it wasn’t a crime. It was. I then had to complain. Then they realised a crime had taken place, but they then said too much time had gone by and they didn’t attend.”

Another woman from the South East said she had “to do all the investigating” after her and her son’s car were both keyed. She provided CCTV, identified the boys responsible and kept phoning to pressure the police into investigating.

“They eventually spoke to the boys who admitted the criminal damage and their parents paid for the repairs. If I hadn’t done the majority of the work, I’m sure I would still be waiting,” she said.

Lady Newlove set out 15 recommendations in her report, including more robust monitoring of the delivery of the victims’ code, which was enshrined in law under a new Act passed just before the election.

“Too often victims are not offered their entitlements, nor are they made aware of them,” she said. “This poor treatment leaves many victims feeling like an afterthought, with long delays in the court system compounding frustrations further.

“We must end the culture where victims’ rights are regarded as ‘optional’ extras or ‘nice to haves’ instead of a core part of delivering justice.”