Mohammed Amir has replaced Junaid Khan in Pakistan’s World Cup squad after the latter’s poor outing in the two ODI’s against England.

It is worth noting that Amir hasn’t played a single game and was left out of the World Cup squad on the basis of suspected chickenpox.

Last month, Junaid Khan was picked ahead of Mohammed Amir for the England series where Pakistan was slated to play five ODI’s and a T20 game. The left arm pacer was also included in the provisional World Cup squad.

A Dig At Selectors

The selection snub clearly didn’t go down well with Khan as he posted his photo on Twitter with his mouth taped, and wrote:

“I don’t want to say anything. Truth is bitter. (Sach karwa hotha hai).”

Junaid Khan isn’t even a part of the reserve list of players for the World Cup, which only include Faheem Ashraf, Abid Ali and Mohammad Rizwan.

Tweet Deleted

After the tweet went viral and gathered a lot of reactions, Junaid Khan decided to delete it.

It is worth noting that Junaid Khan has got limited opportunities over the last year or so and he has more often than not preformed pretty well.

Dropping a player because of his performance in just two matches and that too at time when most of the bowlers went for runs, seems unjust and Khan would consider himself pretty unlucky.

. Read more on ICC World Cup 2019 by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths‘Truth Is Bitter’: Junaid Tweets After WC Snub, Deletes It Later . Read more on ICC World Cup 2019 by The Quint.